Moody's affirms SBAB Bank AB (publ) senior unsecured debt A1 ratings; outlook remains stable

Stockholm, May 16, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today affirmed SBAB Bank AB's (publ) (SBAB) long-term deposit and senior unsecured debt A1 ratings with a stable outlook. Concurrently, SBAB's baa1 Baseline Credit Assessment (BCA) and Adjusted BCA and all other assessments and ratings were affirmed.

The affirmation of SBAB's ratings reflects the bank's retail focus on low-risk Swedish mortgages, its robust capital position along with its moderate profitability. The rating agency considers SBAB's high reliance on market funding being mitigated by its issuance in the resilient domestic covered bond market and the issuer's adequate liquidity.

Please click on this link https://www.moodys.com/viewresearchdoc.aspx?docid=PBC_ARFTL465814 for the List of Affected Credit Ratings. This list is an integral part of this Press Release and identifies each affected issuer.

RATINGS RATIONALE

BCA AND ADJUSTED BCA

SBAB's baa1 Baseline Credit Assessment (BCA) and Adjusted BCA reflect the bank's retail focus, with very strong asset quality focusing on Swedish mortgages, its robust capital position along with its moderate profitability which is related to its low-risk mortgage lending. Although SBAB is highly reliant on market funding, this is mitigated by the resilient domestic covered bond market and the bank's adequate liquidity.

DEPOSIT, SENIOR UNSECURED AND JUNIOR SENIOR DEBT RATINGS

SBAB's A1/P-1 long-term and short-term deposit and senior unsecured debt ratings reflect the baa1 Adjusted BCA, the results from Moody's Advanced Loss Given Failure (LGF) analysis, leading to two notches of uplift for SBAB's deposit and senior unsecured debt ratings, along with Moody's assumption of moderate support from its owner - the Government of Sweden (Aaa stable) - resulting in an additional notch of uplift.

The junior senior debt ratings, assigned to the bank's senior non-preferred debt, are positioned in line with the bank's baa1 Adjusted BCA, as Moody's Advanced LGF analysis indicates a moderate loss given failure, given the small volume of debt and limited protection from more subordinated instruments and residual equity. Moody's does not assign any government support to the junior senior debt class.

OUTLOOK

The stable outlook on SBAB's long-term deposit and senior unsecured debt ratings primarily reflects Moody's expectation that SBAB will be able to maintain its current financial performance, including its very strong asset quality, good level of capital, and moderate but stable profitability over the next 12-18 months, despite the increased geopolitical uncertainty which will result in lower economic growth and higher inflation in the Swedish economy.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Factors that could lead to a rating upgrade include a significant improvement in profitability, without a corresponding increase in the bank's risk profile and a materially higher volume of deposits and liquid resources.

Conversely, factors that could lead to a downgrade of the bank's BCA include a deterioration in the bank's capital or recurring profitability, or if its risk profile were to increase because of increased exposure to more volatile sectors. In addition, SBAB's deposit and senior unsecured ratings could be downgraded if its buffer of loss-absorbing liabilities were to decline considerably or if Moody's government support assumptions were lowered.

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Banks Methodology published in July 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1269625. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

The List of Affected Credit Ratings announced here are a mix of solicited and unsolicited credit ratings. For additional information, please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com. Additionally, the List of Affected Credit Ratings includes additional disclosures that vary with regard to some of the ratings. Please click on this link https://www.moodys.com/viewresearchdoc.aspx?docid=PBC_ARFTL465814 for the List of Affected Credit Ratings. This list is an integral part of this Press Release and provides, for each of the credit ratings covered, Moody's disclosures on the following items:

• EU Endorsement Status

• UK Endorsement Status

• Rating Solicitation

• Issuer Participation

• Participation: Access to Management

• Participation: Access to Internal Documents

• Lead Analyst

• Releasing Office

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Louise Welin

VP - Senior Credit Officer

Financial Institutions Group

Moody's Investors Service (Nordics) AB

Norrlandsgatan 20

Stockholm, 111 43

Sweden

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454



Simon Ainsworth

Associate Managing Director

Financial Institutions Group

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service (Nordics) AB

Norrlandsgatan 20

Stockholm, 111 43

Sweden

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

