The affirmation of SCOR's ratings reflects its very good franchise and market position across Life and Property and Casualty (P&C) reinsurance, its well diversified business profile and lower exposure to the more volatile non-life reinsurance segments than peers, resulting in relatively more stable profitability as well as a strong and stable capitalisation. Despite its profitability being depressed by significant natural catastrophe losses over the past three years, SCOR's profitability has remained more stable than some reinsurance peers, coupled with solid capitalization, highlighting its strategy of moderating its net P&C underwriting exposure in order to protect capital and limit earnings volatility, one of SCOR's key credit strengths. Nevertheless, we consider SCOR to be positioned at the lower end within its rating category, compared with its larger Aa3 peers, given its smaller business scale, lower capitalisation and higher exposure to pandemic risk.

Moody's has changed SCOR's outlook to negative because it believes the group is more vulnerable than other Aa3 peers in a stress scenario of higher mortality claims arising from the coronavirus pandemic. Moody's notes that, should mortality claims develop in line with Moody's lower-end base scenarios, Moody's expects SCOR to remain resilient, given the diversity of its business and management actions at the group's disposal. However, while most reinsurers have to date only received very limited death claims related to coronavirus, Moody's expects claims levels to increase, possibly meaningfully in a scenario where infection rate increases from current levels, over the coming quarters. In addition, over the past three years, SCOR's profitability has deteriorated slightly as a result of the impact of above average large losses on its financial profile, leaving it with less flexibility to absorb higher losses in a potential stress scenario at its current rating level.

SCOR has a leading position in the global market for life reinsurance and, as such, is significantly exposed to mortality risk. Life reinsurance contributed approximately 56% of the group's gross written premium in 2019 and 36% of its undiversified solvency capital requirement. As a result, SCOR carries a higher level of pandemic risk exposure relative to its capital base compared with its larger reinsurance peers. While Moody's expects SCOR to be more impacted by the ultimate level of mortality claims than its peers, differences in the characteristics of each reinsurers' portfolio - for example, age, gender and socio-economic profiles - will influence, and potentially moderate, the ultimate level of mortality claims.

The coronavirus pandemic results in increased mortality risk, with significantly higher death rates in older age groups, and thus the potential for elevated mortality claims against life (re)insurers. The largest concentration of reinsured mortality risks is in the United States and – to a lesser extent – the United Kingdom, Canada and Australia, whereas in other regions reinsurance coverage is more widely used against longevity and morbidity risks. Moody's expects the mortality rate within insured populations to be lower than for the general population due to a mix of factors, including the generally younger age of insureds, socio-economic characteristics, and the effectiveness of medical underwriting in moderating the number of insureds with significant underlying health conditions, who tend to be more susceptible to coronavirus.

Moody's has applied various scenarios to the company's global life reinsurance inforce, with our base scenarios ranging between a 2% infection rate at the low end to a 10% infection rate at the upper-end, with an average fatality rate of 1% across the population. Moody's expects SCOR to remain resilient in our coronavirus-related range of base mortality scenarios, albeit that its double-A rating could come under pressure in the event of infection and mortality rates at the upper-end of our range of scenarios and in the event of the mortality within the insured population not being materially lower than for the general population. While stress scenarios of higher infection and mortality rates are possible they are considered a remote possibility based on the current trajectory of the pandemic and the current success of containment measures.

P&C reinsurers are significantly exposed to coronavirus related risks, the most important of which are event cancellation, business interruption, trade credit and mortgage insurance, which in the short-term could be partially offset by lower claims from lines of business dependent on usage, such as motor insurance. More specifically for business interruption insurance, while there is some disparity in policy wording amongst insurers, these claims are generally triggered by property damage and Moody's generally believes this risk to be manageable, assuming policymakers do not force retrospective changes to policy wording to include previously excluded business interruption losses. SCOR has a well-diversified book of business with limited exposure to the most affected lines, except for credit and surety which account for approximately 7% of its P&C reinsurance premiums. In its range of base case scenarios, Moody's expects SCOR to incur only moderate P&C losses.

Moody's expects the impact of moderate financial market volatility to be limited given SCOR's investment portfolio is conservatively positioned with only modest exposure to equities and lower rated debt. That said, along with its peers, SCOR would be exposed to elevated asset risk in the event of more severe financial markets stress. SCOR has diverted reinvestment of all maturing investments to cash for the foreseeable future which will improve its liquidity profile and reduce its downside risk, albeit that it will lead to lower investment income in the short term.

On 29 April 2020, SCOR reported strong first-quarter earnings with net income of €162 million, up 23.7% over the prior year period, with a P&C combined ratio of 94.5% and a technical margin of 7.4% for SCOR Global Life SE. The group's Solvency II capital metric was strong at an estimated 210%. In contrast to some peers, the group did not record any meaningful claims related to the coronavirus, largely due to its very limited exposure to event cancellation insurance and the expected time lag in receiving claim notifications on other lines that might be impacted. While SCOR's strong first-quarter performance reinforces the positive trajectory of its underlying business, significant uncertainty remains as to the level of coronavirus-related mortality claims that will emerge over the course of the year particularly in the US.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Moody's stated that given the negative outlook, there is limited upward pressure on SCOR's rating in the near term. However, the outlook could return to stable if the level of coronavirus-related insurance claims and asset impairments do not result in a net loss and capital erosion and SCOR's underlying business continues in line with the group's strategic plan.

Conversely, Moody's noted that the following factors could lead to a downgrade of SCOR's ratings: (i) higher than expected life or non-life reinsurance claims related to coronavirus that erode capital meaningfully or impede the group's ability to restore its average return on capital to at least 5.5% over the medium term, (ii) a reduction in the group's shareholders' equity by more than 10% over a rolling 12 month period or a deterioration of the group's Solvency II ratio consistently below 200%, (iii) a material deterioration in the group's risk profile, for example following material growth in volatile or risky businesses such as casualty or catastrophic risks, (iv) an increase in financial leverage consistently above 25%, or (v) a substantial increase in asset risk or significant coronavirus-related asset impairments.

Moody's stated that it would resolve the outlook for SCOR when there is more certainty about the level of underwriting losses arising from this pandemic.

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

