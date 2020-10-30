Moody's affirms SEGRO European Logistics Partnership ratings

Frankfurt am Main, October 30, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has
today affirmed the Baa2 long term issuer rating of SEGRO European Logistics
Partnership S.a r.l. (SELP) and the Baa2 backed senior
unsecured note ratings issued by SELP Finance S.a r.l.
The outlook remains stable.
A full list of all affected ratings can be found at the end of this press
release.
RATINGS RATIONALE
The rating affirmation follows SELPs broadly stable performance during
the coronavirus crisis and continued investor interest in the asset class.
Occupancy moderately declined to 94% in H1 2020 from 94.3%
as of year-end 2019. Weighted average lease terms to break
and expiry remained virtually unchanged in H1 2020 compared to December
2019 at 5.6 and 6.4 years. 95% of Q2 rents
were collected, while remaining amounts were deferred rather than
cancelled. Like-for-like rental income was weaker
than expected, decreased by 3.8% mainly driven by
two lease expiries in France. We expect SELP to return to positive
like-for-like growth in H2 2020.
We anticipate in our projections that SELP will continue to invest between
EUR 300m and 400m annually through developments and acquisitions which
mainly stem from SEGRO. We expect the partnership will fund these
developments with a mix of debt and equity (which for SELP includes shareholder
loans) to keep its external LTV at a low level of around 35%.
We expect Moody's-adjusted deb/total asset to remain between
39% and 44% with the shareholder loans (SHL) that we consider
as debt (compared to 41.5% at year-end 2019),
or 33-37% excluding SHL.
SELP's net debt /EBITDA rose substantially in the last two years
when looking through the shareholder loans. The partnership relevered
historic valuation gains and increased its development exposure / acquisitions
that come with no income for land and during construction time and a delay
in revenue recognition. Net debt/EBITDA rose to 12x in December
2019 (including SHL) and 10.2x excluding SHL. We expect
a stable to moderately declining net debt/EBITDA ratio given some of the
historic investments / acquisitions to be fully yielding in 2020/early
2021, while investments and developments continue.
The stable outlook reflects the limited sensitivity that we expect from
the coronavirus outbreak on operating performance and investor interest
in the asset class.
SELP's liquidity situation is sufficient. Its liquidity needs
in the next 18 months are driven by its own investment targets that are
largely uncommitted but for some acquisitions and developments.
The partnership pays out a large part of its FFO to its two shareholders.
The next debt maturity is in Oct 2022 when parts of its revolving credit
facilities expire. We expect SELP to address this refinancing well
in advance.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
WHAT COULD CHANGE THE RATING UP
Moody's may upgrade SELP's ratings
- If SELP continues to demonstrate solid execution and prudent
financial policies through real estate cycles without a significant erosion
of its current strength in leverage, interest coverage, debt-maturity
profile or liquidity
- If SELP's Moody's-adjusted debt/gross assets remains
below 35% on a sustained basis when excluding SHLs from debt (corresponding
to roughly 40% including SHLs), along with corresponding
strong improvement in net debt/EBITDA and supportive financial policies
for lower leverage
- If our fixed-charge coverage ratio excluding SHLs remains
above 4.0x on a sustained basis (equating to around 3.0x
including SHLs)
WHAT COULD CHANGE THE RATING DOWN
Moody's may downgrade SELP's ratings
- If Moody's-adjusted debt/gross assets rises above
40% on a sustained basis when excluding SHLs from debt (corresponding
to roughly 45% including SHLs)
- If net debt/EBITDA increased to above 12x including SHL,
or 10x excluding SHL, on a sustained basis, unless mitigated
by strong headroom under its Debt/Asset ratio
- If Moody's-adjusted fixed-charge coverage
ratio excluding SHLs drops below 3.0x on a sustained basis (equating
to around 2.0x including SHLs)
- If SEGRO no longer acts as SELP's asset, development
and property manager, or holds less than a 25% equity stake
in SELP,
- If SELP increases its development exposure above its current
investment restriction to hold developments and land bank below 10%
of its gross asset value (GAV), or
- If the triggering of the 2023 liquidity review strains the company's
liquidity or credit metrics, especially if the liquidity review
coincides with a large refinancing need that has not been addressed well
before its due date
LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS:
..Issuer: SEGRO European Logistics Partnership S.a
r.l.
Affirmations:
.... LT Issuer Rating, Affirmed Baa2
Outlook Action:
....Outlook, Remains Stable
..Issuer: SELP Finance S.a r.l.
Affirmation:
....BACKED Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture,
Affirmed Baa2
Outlook Actions:
....Outlook, Remains Stable
PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY
The principal methodology used in these ratings was REITs and Other Commercial
Real Estate Firms published in September 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1095505.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Oliver Schmitt
VP - Senior Credit Officer
Structured Finance Group
Moody's Deutschland GmbH
An der Welle 5
Frankfurt am Main 60322
Germany
Anke Rindermann
Associate Managing Director
Corporate Finance Group
Releasing Office:
Moody's Deutschland GmbH
An der Welle 5
Frankfurt am Main 60322
Germany
