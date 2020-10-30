Moody's affirms SEGRO European Logistics Partnership ratings

Frankfurt am Main, October 30, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has today affirmed the Baa2 long term issuer rating of SEGRO European Logistics Partnership S.a r.l. (SELP) and the Baa2 backed senior unsecured note ratings issued by SELP Finance S.a r.l. The outlook remains stable.

A full list of all affected ratings can be found at the end of this press release.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The rating affirmation follows SELPs broadly stable performance during the coronavirus crisis and continued investor interest in the asset class. Occupancy moderately declined to 94% in H1 2020 from 94.3% as of year-end 2019. Weighted average lease terms to break and expiry remained virtually unchanged in H1 2020 compared to December 2019 at 5.6 and 6.4 years. 95% of Q2 rents were collected, while remaining amounts were deferred rather than cancelled. Like-for-like rental income was weaker than expected, decreased by 3.8% mainly driven by two lease expiries in France. We expect SELP to return to positive like-for-like growth in H2 2020.

We anticipate in our projections that SELP will continue to invest between EUR 300m and 400m annually through developments and acquisitions which mainly stem from SEGRO. We expect the partnership will fund these developments with a mix of debt and equity (which for SELP includes shareholder loans) to keep its external LTV at a low level of around 35%. We expect Moody's-adjusted deb/total asset to remain between 39% and 44% with the shareholder loans (SHL) that we consider as debt (compared to 41.5% at year-end 2019), or 33-37% excluding SHL.

SELP's net debt /EBITDA rose substantially in the last two years when looking through the shareholder loans. The partnership relevered historic valuation gains and increased its development exposure / acquisitions that come with no income for land and during construction time and a delay in revenue recognition. Net debt/EBITDA rose to 12x in December 2019 (including SHL) and 10.2x excluding SHL. We expect a stable to moderately declining net debt/EBITDA ratio given some of the historic investments / acquisitions to be fully yielding in 2020/early 2021, while investments and developments continue.

The stable outlook reflects the limited sensitivity that we expect from the coronavirus outbreak on operating performance and investor interest in the asset class.

SELP's liquidity situation is sufficient. Its liquidity needs in the next 18 months are driven by its own investment targets that are largely uncommitted but for some acquisitions and developments. The partnership pays out a large part of its FFO to its two shareholders. The next debt maturity is in Oct 2022 when parts of its revolving credit facilities expire. We expect SELP to address this refinancing well in advance.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

WHAT COULD CHANGE THE RATING UP

Moody's may upgrade SELP's ratings

- If SELP continues to demonstrate solid execution and prudent financial policies through real estate cycles without a significant erosion of its current strength in leverage, interest coverage, debt-maturity profile or liquidity

- If SELP's Moody's-adjusted debt/gross assets remains below 35% on a sustained basis when excluding SHLs from debt (corresponding to roughly 40% including SHLs), along with corresponding strong improvement in net debt/EBITDA and supportive financial policies for lower leverage

- If our fixed-charge coverage ratio excluding SHLs remains above 4.0x on a sustained basis (equating to around 3.0x including SHLs)

WHAT COULD CHANGE THE RATING DOWN

Moody's may downgrade SELP's ratings

- If Moody's-adjusted debt/gross assets rises above 40% on a sustained basis when excluding SHLs from debt (corresponding to roughly 45% including SHLs)

- If net debt/EBITDA increased to above 12x including SHL, or 10x excluding SHL, on a sustained basis, unless mitigated by strong headroom under its Debt/Asset ratio

- If Moody's-adjusted fixed-charge coverage ratio excluding SHLs drops below 3.0x on a sustained basis (equating to around 2.0x including SHLs)

- If SEGRO no longer acts as SELP's asset, development and property manager, or holds less than a 25% equity stake in SELP,

- If SELP increases its development exposure above its current investment restriction to hold developments and land bank below 10% of its gross asset value (GAV), or

- If the triggering of the 2023 liquidity review strains the company's liquidity or credit metrics, especially if the liquidity review coincides with a large refinancing need that has not been addressed well before its due date

LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS:

..Issuer: SEGRO European Logistics Partnership S.a r.l.

Affirmations:

.... LT Issuer Rating, Affirmed Baa2

Outlook Action:

....Outlook, Remains Stable

..Issuer: SELP Finance S.a r.l.

Affirmation:

....BACKED Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed Baa2

Outlook Actions:

....Outlook, Remains Stable

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was REITs and Other Commercial Real Estate Firms published in September 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1095505. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

