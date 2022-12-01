Moody's affirms S.F. holding's A3 ratings; revises outlook to stable

Hong Kong, December 01, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has affirmed the A3 issuer rating of S.F. Holding Co., Ltd. (SF) and the A3 backed senior unsecured rating on the bonds of SF Holding Investment Limited and SF Holding Investment 2021 Limited, which are guaranteed by S.F. Holding Co., Ltd.

At the same time, Moody's has changed the outlook to stable from negative.

"The change in outlook to stable reflects the company's strengthened business profile after integrating Kerry Logistics. SF's expanded business scope and international footprint will support cash flow generation. Its balanced use of equity and debt funding will provide a buffer for future investment needs and potential market volatilities," says Lina Choi, a Moody's Senior Vice President.

"The rating affirmation reflects Moody's expectation that SF will continue to maintain its leading market position, improve operating profitability, and maintain its debt leverage at around 2.0x-2.5x, a level appropriate for its A3 ratings," adds Choi.

RATINGS RATIONALE

SF's A3 ratings reflect its leading position in China's fast-growing express delivery market; its self-owned business model with a flexible cost structure; and its integrated and expanding service capabilities that will create revenue opportunities.

However, SF's rating is constrained by risks arising from intense competition in China's fragmented delivery market, and the significant capital required to grow its business and maintain its market leadership.

The rating also considers the track record of its parent company, Shenzhen Mingde Holdings Development Co., Ltd. (Mingde), of not making excessive shareholder distributions or undertaking corporate activities that could have a significant negative effect on SF's credit profile.

SF's business profile has strengthened after it consolidated Kerry Logistics, as reflected by its increasing earnings from diversified services, improved network efficiency and broadened international footprint for further revenue growth. Given its enhanced capital base following its RMB20 billion equity placement in October 2021, the company has gained financial buffer to compete in the logistics sector, which has high investment and dynamic customer needs and thin margins.

SF's leverage rose significantly following acquisitions to grow its contract logistics and international businesses over the last two years. Its leverage, as measured by total debt to EBITDA, increased to 3.4x after the completion of its acquisition of Kerry Logistics in 2021. However, it delivered strong EBITDA growth over the last few quarters, due to easing irrational pricing competition and the company's effective cost control. As a result, its leverage improved to 2.4x as of June 2022.

Moody's expects SF's revenue to grow by 20%-25% in the next 12 months. Although revenue growth from its traditional express services has been muted due to slowing economic growth, revenue from new businesses such as international express services and supply chain business has contributed to its robust 50% revenue growth for the 12 months ended 30 September 2022.

Moody's forecasts SF's profitability, as measured by operating margin, will stabilize at around 3.5% over the next 12 months. This remains below higher levels before 2020, but represents a meaningful recovery from 1.8% in 2021.

Moody's believes SF's financial leverage will stay around 2.0x-2.5x over the next 12-18 months, supported by solid revenue growth, recovering operating profitability and increasing free cash flow that lessens the need for debt. The agency also expects the company's capital expenditure to gradually fall as a portion of its enlarged revenue scale, following the completion of its Erzhou Huahu airport and hub.

SF's liquidity is excellent. As of 30 June 2022, the company held RMB48.8 billion in cash and cash-like resources. Together with its estimated annual operating cash flow of RMB30 billion-RMB35 billion, the company's internal cash flow is more than sufficient to cover its reported short-term debt of RMB27.5 billion, capital spending and investment needs.

SF's issuer rating is not affected by subordination to claims at the operating company level because the company's highly diversified licensed operating subsidiaries across China mitigate structural subordination risk.

Environmental, social and governance (ESG) considerations have a moderately negative impact on S.F. Holding Co., Ltd.'s rating. The company's exposure to negative environmental and moderately negative social risks reflects the nature of its business, which is primarily express delivery and contract logistics, and a key service differentiator in its fully-owned logistics network. In terms of governance risk, the company's balanced use of funding channels and solid management track record counterbalance its controlling ownership of voting shares.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Moody's could upgrade SF's rating if the company (1) maintains its leading position and strong revenue growth, (2) continues to improve its product diversification and expands geographically, while greatly improving its profitability and leverage, and (3) refrains from excessive shareholder distributions.

Specifically, Moody's could upgrade the rating if (1) the company's consolidated operating margin improves to 7%-9%, (2) its adjusted debt/EBITDA falls below 2.0x, and (3) it demonstrates solid free cash flow generation, all on a sustained basis.

On the other hand, Moody's could downgrade the rating if SF fails to maintain strong market and financial positions because of (1) intensified market competition that reduces its revenue and/or profitability, (2) weakening leverage, or (3) changes its prudent financial policy, such that the company makes massive debt-funded acquisitions or excessive distributions to the parent company.

Specifically, Moody's could downgrade the rating if the company's (1) operating margin falls below 2.5%-3.0%, (2) cash flow generation weakens, or (3) adjusted debt/EBITDA trends toward 3.0x-3.5x, all on a sustained basis.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Surface Transportation and Logistics published in December 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/360641. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

S.F. Holding Co., Ltd. (SF) provides diversified and integrated logistics services in China. It was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Shenzhen. Its services cover express delivery, including time-definite express products and economy products, along with heavy cargo, cold chain and international deliveries. The company completed a backdoor listing and debuted on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange in 2017.

