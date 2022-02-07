Moody's affirms SIG Combibloc's ratings after Scholle IPN announcement; CFR at Ba1

London, 07 February 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") today affirmed the corporate family rating (CFR) of SIG Combibloc Group AG (SIG or the company) of Ba1 and the probability of default rating (PDR) of Ba1-PD. Concurrently, Moody's affirmed the Ba1 senior unsecured ratings of its €550 million Term Loan borrowed at subsidiaries SIG Combibloc PurchaseCo S.a r.l. and SIG Combibloc US Acquisition II Inc., and the €300 million senior unsecured revolving bank credit facility borrowed at SIG Combibloc PurchaseCo S.a r.l. and SIG Euro Holding GmbH. Further, Moody's affirmed at Ba1 backed senior unsecured ratings of SIG Combibloc PurchaseCo S.a r.l.'s €450 million notes due 2023 and €550 million notes due 2025. The outlook on all ratings remains stable.

This rating action follows SIG's announcement on 1 February 2022 that it has reached an agreement to acquire 100% of Scholle IPN, a privately held company, for an enterprise value of €1.36 billion and an equity value of €1.05 billion. The transaction will be funded through 33.75 million SIG shares issued from existing authorised capital and €370 million cash; the existing debt of Scholle IPN will be refinanced at closing. The transaction is expected to close before the end of the third quarter of 2022 subject to customary closing conditions.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Today's rating action reflects (i) SIG's increased product and geographic diversification as a result of the Scholle IPN transaction, (ii) amplified presence in the fast-growing Chinese market following the previously announced Evergreen acquisition; (iii) expected limited impact on leverage, as well as (iv) execution and integration risks endemic to a large acquisition.

With this transaction, SIG will add a bag-in-a-box and a spouted pouch to its line-up of aseptic cartons which will allow it to service larger and smaller volume products, respectively. SIG will also gain an entry to the industrial and institutional markets whereas previously it has been focused on the consumer marketplace. Simultaneously, SIG will expand into wine, water and non-food offerings while maintaining its focus on non-discretionary food and beverage markets. In addition, SIG will more than triple its presence in the US market. Furthermore, Scholle IPN has a complementary selling approach which involves furnishing its customers with a filling machine and providing filling containers. It enjoys long term relationships with its customers with the average length of its top ten customers over 30 years. Also significantly, both companies have a deeply embedded sustainability focus across their portfolios.

SIG expects to realise €17 million of run-rate synergies from this acquisition which are anticipated to come from joint procurement and corporate functions, as well as manufacturing efficiency.

Moody's expects SIG's leverage to remain largely neutral in 2022 at approximately 4.0x debt/EBITDA including Moody's standard adjustments. Moody's notes that future earnouts could add up to 0.3x to this figure if the maximum agreed amount is earned.

SIG has secured €1.1 billion of acquisition bridge facilities to finance this transaction and the Evergreen Asia transaction; they are expected to be refinanced with a mix of long-term debt and equity issuance which SIG has identified in the range of €200 -- €250 million.

LIQUIDITY

SIG benefits from ample liquidity which the company carefully maintains. At the end of the first half of 2021, SIG had €152 million of cash and an undrawn €300 million senior unsecured revolving credit facility. Its next debt repayment is not due until €450 million of backed senior unsecured notes mature in June 2023. The company is expected to continue generating positive free cash flow. SIG paid a €128 million dividend in April 2021 and expects to continue paying dividends in line with its target of 50%-60% of adjusted net income. SIG is subject to a net leverage covenant which the company is expected to meet comfortably and expects that its net capex will decrease to 7-9% of sales, reflecting slightly less capital intensive acquisitions.

STRUCTURAL CONSIDERATIONS

SIG's capital structure is unsecured and consists of a €300 million senior unsecured revolving credit facility, a €550 million senior unsecured term loan due June 2025, €450 million backed senior unsecured notes due 2023 and €550 million backed senior unsecured notes due 2025. All instruments rank pari passu. Therefore, Moody's assigned all instrument ratings at Ba1 in line with the CFR.

OUTLOOK

The rating is stable because we expect gradual deleveraging in 2022 stemming from positive free cash flows and growth in EBITDA.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Further positive rating movement would place SIG in the investment grade category which would require a stronger balance sheet. Specifically, Moody's would expect SIG to achieve a leverage of 3.25x (measured as debt/EBITDA) and FCF/debt sustainably improving above 15%. All metrics reflect Moody's standard adjustments.

Negative rating pressure could result from SIG's failure to maintain Moody's-adjusted debt/EBITDA sustainably below 4.0x, a weakening of the company's free cash flow such that its FCF/debt is below 5%. More aggressive financial policies, evidenced for example by debt-funded acquisitions, rising Moody's adjusted debt or more shareholder-friendly actions, could also pressure the rating.

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Packaging Manufacturers: Metal, Glass and Plastic Containers published in December 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1287890. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Headquartered in Switzerland, SIG Combibloc Group AG is the second largest manufacturer of aseptic carton packaging systems, supplying mostly the liquid dairy (e.g. milk, cream and soy milk products) and non-carbonated soft drinks (e.g. juice, nectar and ice tea) end markets. The company's aseptic cartons can also be used for liquid food products, such as soups and broths, sauces, desserts and baby food. The company is listed on the Swiss Stock Exchange since September 2018 and reported revenues of €2.0 billion in 2021.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

