Moody's affirms SIG plc's B1 corporate family rating, downgrades the notes rating to B2 from B1; stable outlook

London, December 13, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today affirmed the B1 corporate family rating (CFR) and B1-PD probability of default rating (PDR) of SIG plc (SIG or the company), a UK-based building materials specialist distribution company. Concurrently, Moody's has downgraded to B2 from B1 the instrument rating on the €300 million backed senior secured notes due 2026 issued by the company. The outlook remains stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The downgrade of the notes rating reflects the recent increase in the size of the company's super senior revolving credit facility (RCF) to Â£90 million from Â£50 million. Although the RCF is currently undrawn, this change has increased the liabilities that would rank ahead of the notes under an enforcement scenario, which may reduce the recovery for the noteholders. More positively, the increased RCF will provide SIG with additional liquidity buffer and flexibility to grow the business over time. Moody's expects the RCF to remain largely undrawn given the company's solid cash balances.

SIG's B1 CFR is supported by the company's (1) leading position as a specialist building materials distribution company with a focus on the relatively resilient roofing and insulation segments, good geographic diversification and significant exposure to the more stable renovation market; (2) conservative financial policies and good liquidity; (3) flexible cost base and the inherent countercyclical nature of working capital; (4) successful business turnaround which led to adequate key credit ratios, including leverage and interest cover.

SIG reported strong 21% like-for-like sales growth in H1 2022 with its reported operating margin reaching 3.1% compared to 1.2% in H1 2021, reflecting strong demand and successful execution of its "Return to Growth" plan. As a result of growing profitability, SIG's Moody's adjusted gross debt to EBITDA reduced to 4.2x by June 2022 from 5.1x in December 2021, which Moody's considers an adequate level for the rating. However, Moody's expects decreasing disposable income and the energy crisis in Europe is expected to reduce construction and, to less extent, refurbishment activity over the next 12-18 months.

SIG also had significantly negative free cash flow over the 12 months to June of Â£90 million, due to a combination of cost inflation, business growth and the company's strategy to make targeted investments in inventory during 2021. Moody's expects working capital inflow in the H2 of 2022 to partially offset the seasonal working capital outflows of the first half, and support free cash flow generation for the full year. The rating agency also expect SIG to generate limited free cash flow in 2023, with a much smaller impact from working capital, due to the lower business growth compared to previous year.

Less positively, the CFR also factors in (1) the fragmented and highly competitive European building materials distribution market; (2) inherently low profitability in the industry, which limits free cash flow generation; (3) deteriorating economic outlook and reducing construction and renovation activity in Europe.

The ratings are also based on the Moody's expectation that SIG will adhere to its conservative and publicly stated financial policies, including a target pre-IFRS 16 net leverage of 1.5x and dividend coverage of 2-3 times. In addition, the rating agency expects that SIG will maintain a significant cash balance. The company's Â£113 million cash (at 30 June 2022) represents a solid proportion of the company's €300 million notes and Â£11 million pension liabilities. However, cash balance decreased from Â£145 million in 2021 and around Â£200 million estimated pro-forma for the refinancing, partially driven by bolt-on M&A.

ESG CONSIDERATIONS

Moody's considers certain governance considerations related to SIG. The company is LSE listed and subject to the UK Corporate Governance Code. The company's Board includes ten members, including eight non-executive directors. Private equity firm CD&R, which owns 29% of SIG's shares, has two non-executive directors in the Board. Moody's expects CD&R, similar to other private equity firms, to have relatively higher appetite for shareholder-friendly actions, although the rating agency expects that SIG will adhere to its publicly stated financial policies.

LIQUIDITY

The company's liquidity is good with Â£113 million of cash on the balance sheet as of June 2022. In addition, SIG's liquidity benefits from a fully undrawn and upsized Â£90 million revolving credit facility (RCF) due May 2026. The RCF is subject to a 4.75x net leverage springing covenant that is tested when the RCF is over 40% drawn. The company also utilises approximately Â£25 million under a factoring facility in one of its French businesses to speed up the collection of the receivables.

STRUCTURAL CONSIDERATIONS

The company's €300 million backed senior secured notes represent the majority of the debt and are rated B2, one notch below the CFR. Although the backed senior secured notes and the upsized Â£90 million super senior RCF share the same security package and guarantor coverage, the notes rank junior to the RCF upon enforcement over the collateral which results in notching. Security comprises share pledges and a floating charge over assets in the UK, and guarantees are provided from material companies representing at least 95% of revenue, gross assets and 91% of EBITDA.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that SIG will continue profitable growth of its business, resulting in Moody's-adjusted debt/EBITDA maintained below 5x and positive FCF. The outlook does not take into account any potential significant acquisitions or dividends.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Moody's could upgrade the company's rating if: (1) Moody's-adjusted gross debt/EBITDA decreases below 4.0x on a sustained basis; (2) FCF / debt grows towards high single digit figures; (3) EBITA / Interest increases above 2.5x; and (4) the company builds track record of operating with a conservative financial policy.

Downward pressure could materialise if (1) Moody's-adjusted debt/EBITDA is sustained above 5x; (2) FCF is sustainably negative; (3) liquidity profile deteriorates; or (4) the company pursues debt-funded acquisitions or shareholder distributions, which result in weakening of the company's credit metrics.

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Distribution & Supply Chain Services Industry published in June 2018 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/55403. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

PROFILE

Based in Sheffield, England, SIG plc is a European building materials distributor specialist. The company operates in the UK, France, Germany, Poland, the Benelux and Ireland and is focussed on roofing products and insulation. With 436 branches across Europe, SIG generated Â£2.5 billion revenue in the last 12 months to June 2022. The company is listed on LSE with current market capitalisation of over Â£350 million.

