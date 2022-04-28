Moody's affirms SINOPEC Engineering's A2 rating; outlook stable

Hong Kong, April 28, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has affirmed the A2 issuer rating of SINOPEC Engineering (Group) Co., Ltd. (SEG). The rating outlook remains stable.

"The rating affirmation reflects the leadership position of SEG's engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) business in the oil refining and petrochemical sector, the strong linkage with its parent - China Petrochemical Corporation (Sinopec Group, A1 stable), and solid financial performance as indicated by its stable margin, low leverage, and excellent liquidity," says Chenyi Lu, a Moody's Vice President and Senior Credit Officer.

"The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that over the next 12-18 months, SEG will benefit from a stable order pipeline and maintain a strong financial profile, and that there will be no material changes in the company's strategic importance to its parent, Sinopec Group, or the parent's ability to provide support," adds Lu.

RATINGS RATIONALE

SEG's A2 issuer rating incorporates the company's standalone credit profile and a three-notch uplift based on Moody's assessment of expected strong support from Sinopec Group, in times of need.

The support assumption takes into consideration (1) SEG's strong linkage with Sinopec Group as the primary provider of oil refinery and petrochemical plant construction services, as indicated by the large captive order from Sinopec Group and its associates; and (2) Sinopec Group's strong ability to provide support to SEG, as illustrated by its A1 issuer rating.

SEG's standalone credit profile is underpinned by (1) its well-established leadership position in the EPC contracting sector for the oil refining and petrochemical industries in China (A1 stable); (2) the sizable captive orders from Sinopec Group; and (3) its solid financial metrics and strong liquidity with a constantly net cash position.

However, SEG's standalone credit profile is constrained by (1) its high industry and geographic concentration and heavy reliance on energy and chemical companies' capital spending; and (2) the challenges from rising operating and material costs.

Moody's expects SEG's new orders to remain largely stable, over the next 12-18 months, supported by 1) a substantial share of orders from Sinopec Group and its associates; 2) investment demand from the petrochemical industry related to petrochemical base construction; 3) SEG's expansion into new businesses such as liquified natural gas (LNG) storage and transportation, which offsets the decline in orders from refining and coal chemical segments.

Moody's also expects SEG to maintain its strong financial profile in the next 12-18 months with a net cash position and low debt leverage - as measured by Moody's adjusted debt/EBITDA - of below 0.5x, under the agency's assumptions that SEG will maintain stable revenue and profitability, as well as strong working capital management and prudent financial policy such that its adjusted debt will remain low.

SEG's rating also considered the following environmental, social and governance (ESG) considerations:

Its ESG Credit Impact Score is moderately negative (CIS-3), reflecting the company's moderate exposure to environmental risks and governance risk, and high exposure to social risks. These risks are counterbalanced by the company's ability to operate and manage with strong credit metrics, very good liquidity, and the strong support from its parent, Sinopec Group, and ultimately from the Chinese Government (A1, stable).

SEG's exposure to environmental risk is moderately negative (E-3 issuer profile score), driven by its indirect exposure to carbon transition risk because it derives a material proportion of sales from the construction of oil refining and petrochemical plants.

SEG's exposure to social risk is highly negative (S-4 issuer profile score), driven primarily by the industry's inherent risks in high human capital demand, and safety and responsible production.

SEG's exposure to governance risk is moderately negative (G-3 issuer profile score), reflecting the company's concentrated large shareholder ownership, which indicates that the influence from the parent group or government could materially change the financial policy and strategy.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

SEG's issuer rating is unlikely to be upgraded in the near term unless Sinopec Group's rating is upgraded or SEG's importance to its parent is further enhanced. However, SEG's standalone credit profile could be improved if the company further strengthens its business diversification and scale comparable with its global peers.

Credit metrics indicative of improvement in its standalone credit profile include an order backlog of more than 3.0x of annual sales, while the company maintains its current strong financial profile on a sustained basis.

SEG's issuer rating could be downgraded if there is a deterioration in its standalone credit profile without any material change in Moody's support assessment. The deterioration in the company's standalone credit profile could be the result of significant drop of new orders or rising execution risks, such as cost overruns or project delays, leading to lower profitability or reduced cash generation capacity.

Credit metrics indicative of a potential downgrade include the backlog declining substantially below 1.5x of annual sales; or a material deterioration in its financial profile, such that adjusted debt/EBITDA exceeds 2.0x on a sustained basis.

The rating could also be downgraded if Moody's expects lower parental support due to a weakening in SEG's importance to the parent or a weakening in Sinopec Group's ability to support.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Construction published in September 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1285005. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

SINOPEC Engineering (Group) Co., Ltd. (SEG) listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange in May 2013, after it was spun-off from Sinopec Group. As of the end of 2021, it was 67.01% owned by Sinopec Group, which was 100%-owned by the Chinese government. Sinopec Group is China's second-largest oil and gas producer by production volume, and one of the largest enterprises owned by the State Council's State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission.

The local market analyst for these ratings is Michelle Ma, +86 (010) 631-96531.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

