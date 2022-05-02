Moody's affirms SITE Centers' Baa3 senior unsecured rating, outlook stable

New York, May 02, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has affirmed all ratings of SITE Centers Corp., including its Baa3 senior unsecured rating. The rating outlook is stable.

The stable outlook considers SITE's good liquidity profile with a large undrawn revolver and a well-laddered debt maturity schedule. The stable ratings outlook also reflects Moody's expectation that SITE's improved credit profile with Moody's adjusted net debt to EBITDA approaching 6x will be sustained by SITE's strong leasing activities, underscored the healthy retail environment to date. Nonetheless, Moody's also expects the growth in retail activities to notably moderate going forward as consumers' pent-up demand eases and cost pressures rise. Retail secular headwinds also remain a threat, as online purchasing remains popular.

The following ratings were affirmed:

..Issuer: SITE Centers Corp.

....Subordinate Medium-Term Note Program, Affirmed (P)Ba1

....Senior Unsecured Medium-Term Note Program, Affirmed (P)Baa3

....Pref. shelf Non-cumulative, Affirmed (P)Ba1

....Pref. Shelf, Affirmed (P)Ba1

....Subordinate Shelf, Affirmed (P)Ba1

....Senior Unsecured Shelf, Affirmed (P)Baa3

....Preferred Stock, Affirmed Ba1

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed Baa3

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: SITE Centers Corp.

....Outlook, Remains Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Baa3 senior unsecured rating reflects SITE's improved portfolio quality from assets sales and portfolio repositioning. The rating also reflects SITE's improved financial policy with lower leverage following its debt reduction, including redemptions of preferred stock from proceeds of equity raises. In addition, the rating is supported by SITE's strong liquidity with a predominantly undrawn revolver, a large unencumbered asset pool and a well-laddered debt maturity schedule.

SITE has 92 wholly-owned properties, compared to 373 consolidated properties in 2008, largely through the spinoff of assets into a separate entity, RVI, as well as through large scale asset dispositions that reduced exposure to weak tenants and lower quality properties. The success of those strategic initiatives are evidenced by SITE's resilient operating performance with the lease rate for the portfolio improving by 180 basis points year-over-year to 93.2% at Q1 2022, new leasing spreads of 13.3% and renewal leasing spreads of 4.3% (pro rata basis for the trailing twelve-month period ended March 31, 2022), and SITE reported an increase of 2.9% in SSNOI on a pro rata basis for the first quarter of 2022, including redevelopment, as compared to the year-ago period.

Approximately 90% of SITE's total ABR is skewed towards national names with a large proportion of public companies who enjoyed better capital market access and liquidity during the pandemic, than small regional tenants and mom and pops. The portfolio's demographic also improved with a greater concentration in more affluent wealthy suburban markets with high population growth. Moreover, approximately 46% of SITE's portfolio is concentrated in the Southeast markets and Florida represents 20% of SITE's total portfolio.

These credit positives are partially mitigated by SITE's small portfolio size of approximately $5.8 billion in gross assets, elevated net debt plus preferred to EBITDA that has remained above 6x and relatively weaker than peers' fixed charge coverage. SITE's relatively higher cost of capital is due to its perpetual preferred equity with dividends above 6% which Moody's treats 75% as debt. Its fixed charge coverage has strengthened to nearly 3.2x following the paydown of preferred, but remains weaker than the median of same-rated peers.

SITE has adequate liquidity that includes an undrawn revolver balance of $855 million and unrestricted cash of $19 million, bolstered by an unencumbered asset pool of approximately 95% of gross assets. The REIT's liquidity can comfortably cover its upcoming debt maturities. The revolver will mature in January 2024 and has two six-month extension options.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

An upgrade of SITE's ratings would require that Moody's adjusted net debt plus preferred to EBITDA (inclusive of SITE's pro rata share of unconsolidated JVs) comfortably below 6x, EBITDA to fixed charges exceeds 3.5x, and secured debt to gross assets remains below 10% on a recurring basis. Prudent growth of the balance sheet where total gross assets approaching $8 billion while maintaining a robust liquidity position would also be viewed positively.

A downgrade would result from deteriorating credit metrics on a recurring basis (inclusive of SITE's pro-rata share of unconsolidated JVs) such that Moody's adjusted net debt plus preferred to EBITDA above 6.75x, EBITDA to fixed charges falls below 3x or secured debt to gross assets approaches 20%. Weakening liquidity position will also lead to a ratings downgrade.

SITE Centers Corp. [NYSE: SITC] is a retail REIT headquartered in Beachwood, Ohio, that owns and manages open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2021, the Company's portfolio consisted of 136 shopping centers (including 47 shopping centers owned through joint ventures) totaling 33 million total square feet of gross leasable area ("GLA").

The principal methodology used in these ratings was REITs and Other Commercial Real Estate Firms Methodology published in July 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1272320. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

