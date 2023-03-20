Moody's affirms SJM Holdings' ratings; outlook remains negative

Hong Kong, March 20, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service has affirmed SJM Holdings Limited's Ba3 corporate family rating (CFR) and the B1 rating on the backed senior unsecured bonds issued by Champion Path Holdings Limited and guaranteed by SJM.

The rating outlook remains negative.

"The rating affirmation reflects our expectation that SJM's financial leverage will improve significantly over the next 2-3 years, as Macao SAR, China's gaming market will recover strongly after China recently lifted its pandemic-related travel restrictions," says Gloria Tsuen, a Moody's Vice President and Senior Credit Officer.

"Nonetheless, SJM's financial leverage will remain elevated over the next 12-18 months, as the recovery is still in its early stages, and it will take time to repair SJM's capital structure, which weakened materially during the pandemic. This consideration drives the negative outlook," says Tsuen.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Moody's expects SJM's earnings to increase significantly over the next 2-3 years, following the removal of quarantine restrictions for travelers from China in early January this year. The policy change drove an almost immediate surge in visitors to Macao, mainly from mainland and Hong Kong SAR, China and in Macao's gross gaming revenue (GGR) in January and February.

Moody's estimates that SJM's adjusted EBITDA will be around HKD1 billion in 2023 and HKD4 billion in 2024, compared with a loss of HKD3 billion in 2022.

These estimates are based on the assumption Macao's mass-segment GGR will return to about 75% of its level in 2019 in 2023 and fully recover in 2024, although the VIP segment GGR will remain anemic in both years because of tight regulatory restrictions on the operations of junkets that previously drove the VIP business. SJM's new Grand Lisboa Palace (GLP) project in Cotai will also be fully opened this year, increasing its earnings.

Despite the robust gaming market recovery, SJM's leverage will remain very high at around 7.3x until 2024, reflecting mainly its large adjusted debt increase during the pandemic to HKD32 billion as of the end of 2022 from HKD16 billion as of the end of 2019. While the gradual ramp-up at GLP will likely boost its earnings and bring down financial leverage further below 5.5x in 2025, there is a degree of uncertainty over the pace of improvement.

SJM's Ba3 CFR continues to be supported by its established gaming operations in Macao given its operational history of more than 50 years and Macao's good long-term growth prospects. At the same time, the rating reflects the risk associated with its geographic concentration in Macao, where gaming GGR is subject to policy changes in Macao and China.

SJM's liquidity is very good. Its cash and availability under the revolver – totaling around HKD7 billion as of the end of 2022 – will be sufficient to cover its cash needs for at least the next 12 months, including construction and other payables due during this period.

The B1 rating on Champion Path Holdings Limited's senior unsecured notes is one notch lower than SJM's CFR because bank loans and subsidiary-level liabilities are a significant portion of SJM's liability structure, and have priority over the senior unsecured claims at the holding company in a default scenario.

Environmental, social and governance (ESG) factors have an overall highly negative impact on SJM's ratings (CIS-4), mainly reflecting its highly negative exposure to social and governance risks. SJM's social risks are inherent in the gaming industry. Its governance risks mainly reflect the concentrated ownership and control of SJM by Sociedade de Turismo e Diversões de Macau and the previous delay in addressing loan maturities.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

An upgrade of SJM's ratings is unlikely at present, given the negative outlook.

Moody's could revise SJM's outlook to stable if SJM improves its earnings, reduces debt and maintains adequate liquidity. Credit metrics indicative of this scenario include SJM's adjusted debt/EBITDA falling below 5.5x on a sustained basis.

Moody's could downgrade SJM's ratings if the rating agency expects that the company's adjusted debt/EBITDA will stay above 5.5x, due to a slower-than-expected earnings increase or a failure to reduce debt.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Gaming published in June 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/72953. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

SJM Holdings Limited develops and operates casinos and integrated resort facilities in Macao SAR, China. The company is listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, and is 63% owned by Sociedade de Turismo e Diversões de Macau (STDM).

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Moody's considers a rated entity or its agent(s) to be participating when it maintains an overall relationship with Moody's. Unless noted in the Regulatory Disclosures as a Non-Participating Entity, the rated entities are participating and the rated entities or their agent(s) generally provide Moody's with information for the purposes of its ratings process. Please refer to https://ratings.moodys.com for the Regulatory Disclosures for each credit rating action, shown on the issuer/deal page, and for Moody's Policy for Designating Non-Participating Rated Entities, shown on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating. The first name below is the lead rating analyst for this Credit Rating and the last name below is the person primarily responsible for approving this Credit Rating.

Gloria Tsuen, CFA

VP - Senior Credit Officer

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service Hong Kong Ltd.

24/F One Pacific Place

88 Queensway

Hong Kong,

China (Hong Kong S.A.R.)

JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350

Client Service: 852 3551 3077



Chris Park

Associate Managing Director

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350

Client Service: 852 3551 3077



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service Hong Kong Ltd.

24/F One Pacific Place

88 Queensway

Hong Kong,

China (Hong Kong S.A.R.)

JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350

Client Service: 852 3551 3077

