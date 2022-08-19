Moody's affirms SK Hynix's Baa2 rating; revises outlook to stable from negative

Hong Kong, August 19, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has affirmed SK Hynix Inc.'s Baa2 issuer and senior unsecured ratings. At the same time, Moody's has changed the outlook to stable from negative.

"The revision of the outlook to stable recognizes SK Hynix's track record of maintaining a robust balance sheet through cycles, and our view that the company will similarly protect its robust financial profile and competitive standing despite a significant weakening in industry conditions over the next several quarters," says Sean Hwang, a Moody's Assistant Vice President and Analyst.

"This view is underpinned by our expectation that SK Hynix will curb excessive debt growth and preserve its liquidity buffer by scaling back its capital spending and maintaining modest shareholder distributions," says Hwang.

RATINGS RATIONALE

SK Hynix's Baa2 ratings are underpinned by the company's solid competitive position in the global memory chip industry. The company's long-standing number-two position and technological prowess in the oligopolistic dynamic random-access memory (DRAM) segment of the industry will continue to support its scale and high profit margins, even during an industry downturn. In addition, the company's acquisition of Intel Corporation's (A1 negative) NAND memory and storage business (Solidigm) has made SK Hynix the second or third largest player in the NAND segment and boosted its presence in the rapidly growing enterprise solid-state drive (SSD) product segment.

These credit strengths offset the risks associated with SK Hynix's high investment requirements; the need to continuously develop technologies to stay competitive; and its high reliance on DRAM for profit generation.

The global memory chip industry will likely go through a significant cyclical downturn over the next several quarters as softening consumer demand for PC and smartphone products – as well as potential spending cuts by data server customers – will lead to a period of oversupply and price erosion.

Countering this trend, the key suppliers, including SK Hynix, will likely reduce capacity addition next year and attempt to protect profitability by absorbing excess supply through inventory building instead of offering deep discounts.

Moody's also believes that the growth in global memory chip demand should eventually revert to the long-term trend after experiencing severe short-term weakness, supported by secular drivers such as growth in cloud data services, migration to 5G smartphones, increasing connected devices, and rising memory contents per device.

In this regard, Moody's expects that SK Hynix's adjusted annual EBITDA will fall to around KRW17 trillion-KRW22 trillion over the next 12-18 months from around KRW28 trillion for the 12 months to 30 June 2022. Moody's expects SK Hynix's earnings will eventually rebound in 2024 as the supply-demand imbalance eases.

SK Hynix's adjusted debt level – including lease liabilities and the $2 billion second-closing payment for the Solidigm acquisition – will likely plateau at around KRW25 trillion over the next 12-18 months from KRW21.6 trillion as of the end of 2021. The increase will occur due to this year's high infrastructure investment, working capital deficit resulting from inventory build-up, and the effect of the Korean won depreciation, which increases the reported amount of SK Hynix's US dollar debt in Korean won terms. However, Moody's expects SK Hynix will mitigate further debt growth by scaling down its capital spending next year and maintaining moderate shareholder distributions.

Given the above expectations, Moody's projects that SK Hynix's adjusted debt/EBITDA will increase to 1.1x-1.5x over the next 12-18 months from 0.9x in 2020-21, while its adjusted debt/capitalization will remain largely unchanged from 26% as of the end of 2021. These projected ratios are still appropriate for SK Hynix's Baa2 rating level, particularly considering its sizeable liquidity and investment holdings.

Environmental, social and governance (ESG) considerations have a moderately negative impact on the company's ratings (CIS-3), mainly reflecting its environmental and governance risks. SK Hynix's moderately negative environmental risk exposure stems from physical climate risks and the water and energy-intensive chip manufacturing process. Governance risks mainly reflect SK Hynix's concentrated ownership structure. The company maintains a well-balanced financial strategy and good management track record, as reflected in its maintenance of low leverage and strong market position.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Moody's could upgrade the rating over time if SK Hynix (1) significantly improves its market positions and narrows its technology gap with the industry leader Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (Aa3 stable); (2) sustains strong profitability and positive free cash flow over industry cycles; and (3) maintains conservative financial management, for example through maintenance of a net cash position.

Moody's could downgrade SK Hynix's ratings if its financial profile weakens due to persistently weak profitability, further debt-funded acquisitions or aggressive shareholder distributions, such that adjusted debt/EBITDA rises above 1.5x or debt/capitalization stays above 25%-27% with liquidity holdings declining significantly on a sustained basis.

The ratings could also be downgraded if there is a significant erosion of SK Hynix's market positions or delays in technological migrations.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Semiconductors published in September 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/74959. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Based in Korea, SK Hynix Inc. designs, manufactures and sells memory chips, mainly DRAM and NAND flash memory. It was 20.1% owned by SK Square Co., Ltd. as of 30 June 2022.

