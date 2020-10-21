Moody's affirms SK Hynix's Baa2 ratings on planned acquisition of Intel's NAND business; outlook remains negative

Hong Kong, October 21, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has affirmed SK Hynix Inc.'s Baa2 issuer and senior unsecured ratings.

The outlook remains negative.

The rating action follows the company's announcement that it will acquire Intel Corporation's (A1 stable) NAND memory and storage business for $9 billion [1].

"The ratings affirmation primarily reflects our expectation that the transaction will strengthen SK Hynix's competitive position in the global memory chip industry," says Sean Hwang, a Moody's Assistant Vice President and Analyst.

"At the same time, the negative outlook factors in the likelihood of a significant increase in SK Hynix's debt leverage stemming from the large acquisition cost, against the backdrop of the uncertain industry recovery and free cash flow generation over the next 12-18 months," adds Hwang.

RATINGS RATIONALE

According to SK Hynix's announcement on 20 October 2020, it expects to pay $7 billion to acquire Intel's NAND storage business and Dalian-based plant in late 2021. It then plans to acquire the remaining assets, including certain intellectual properties and workforce, for $2 billion in March 2025. The transaction is subject to various regulatory approvals.

The acquisition of Intel's NAND business will significantly boost SK Hynix's share of the global NAND market and, as a result, solidify its competitive position as the world's second-largest memory-chip maker. Its product mix, currently concentrated around dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), will become more balanced too, with DRAM and NAND respectively accounting for roughly 60% and 40% of revenue on a pro forma basis. The company's modest presence in the NAND market has been a drag on its credit quality.

On the other hand, Moody's expects the transaction to weaken SK Hynix's leverage metrics, subject to the company's financial strategy and industry conditions. Moody's expects SK Hynix's adjusted debt/book capitalization to increase to 23%-25% following the acquisition from 20% at the end of 2019, while adjusted debt/EBITDA will remain broadly stable at 0.8x-1.0x on a proforma basis including the full-year contribution of Intel's NAND business. These ratios leave little buffer for any further weakening in SK Hynix's current standalone credit quality.

These leverage projections assume SK Hynix will fund about 40%-50% of the $7 billion (KRW8.2 trillion) first-phase consideration out of its large cash holdings, and debt-fund the remainder. SK Hynix's cash balance stood at KRW4.9 trillion as of 30 June 2020, and Moody's expects this sum to grow further to KRW6 trillion-7 trillion until the first-phase close, through free cash flow generation.

Moody's further expects adjusted EBITDA in 2021 (proforma, including the full-year earnings of Intel's NAND business) to be around KRW19 trillion, assuming a sustained recovery in the global memory chip industry, in turn supported by growing memory demand from smartphone and data server companies.

However, given the low visibility into the industry conditions and the tenuous global economic recovery, there is a significant likelihood that debt leverage will deteriorate more than Moody's currently expects. Such a situation, which could result from weaker-than-expected cash flow and higher use of debt for the acquisition, would heighten downward pressure on SK Hynix's ratings.

SK Hynix's Baa2 ratings continue to factor in the company's strong position in the global memory chip market and a one-notch uplift based on the likelihood of support from its parent, SK Telecom Co., Ltd. (A3 negative). The ratings also take into account the company's large investment requirements to stay competitive and its heavy reliance on its DRAM business for profit generation.

In terms of environmental, social and governance (ESG) considerations, the rating considers SK Hynix's increasingly aggressive investments and shareholder distributions. That said, the risk is mitigated by Moody's expectation that the company will focus on increasing its free cash flow generation over the next 12-18 months.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The outlook could return to stable if SK Hynix successfully improves its earnings and controls its investments, thereby curbing a significant further debt increase. Specifically, Moody's would consider a change in outlook to stable if adjusted debt/EBITDA falls below 1.0x on a sustained basis and debt/capitalization remains below 23%-25%.

Moody's could downgrade SK Hynix's ratings if its financial profile weakens further due to persistently weak profitability, aggressive shareholder distributions, or heavy use of debt for the upcoming acquisition of Intel's NAND business, such that adjusted debt/EBITDA remains above 1.0x or debt/capitalization stays above 23%-25%.

The ratings could also be downgraded if there is a significant erosion of SK Hynix's market positions or delays in technological migrations, or an adverse change in the relationship between SK Hynix and SK Telecom.

SK Hynix Inc., a Korea-based company, is engaged in the design, manufacture, and sale of memory chips, mainly DRAM and NAND flash memory. It is 20.1% owned by SK Telecom Co., Ltd.

[1] Filing with the Financial Supervisory Service of Korea, 20-Oct-2020

