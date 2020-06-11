Moody's affirms SK Telecom's A3 ratings; outlook remains negative

Hong Kong, June 11, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has affirmed SK Telecom Co., Ltd.'s (SKT) A3 issuer rating, as well as the A3 senior unsecured ratings on its $500 million bonds due 2023 and $400 million notes due 2027.

The outlook remains negative.

RATINGS RATIONALE

"The rating affirmation reflects our expectation that SKT will grow its earnings in 2021, supported by increasing 5G adoption by subscribers, and in turn gradually reduce its financial leverage," says Sean Hwang, a Moody's Assistant Vice President and Analyst.

"That said, the outlook remains negative, reflecting the lingering uncertainty over SKT's ability to control its expenditures and curb further debt growth," adds Hwang.

Moody's expects SKT's annual adjusted EBITDA to improve to KRW5.6 trillion-KRW5.8 trillion over the next 12-18 months from KRW5.4 trillion in 2019. This projected improvement factors in (1) around KRW150 billion in expected EBITDA contributions from the completed merger with TBroad Co., Ltd., (2) a gradual uptake of 5G service plans by subscribers, which should drive improvement in the company's mobile revenue, and (3) incremental earnings contributions from growing non-mobile businesses, such as media.

Moody's furthermore expects the company's reported debt will decline slightly to around KRW11.0 trillion-KRW11.5 trillion over the next 12-18 months from KRW11.6 trillion (including lease obligations) as of 31 March 2020. This expectation reflects Moody's assumption that the company's 5G-related capital spending and marketing expenses will moderate from the high levels in 2019.

Consequently, Moody's expects SKT's adjusted debt/EBITDA to fall to around 2.2x-2.3x over the next 12-18 months from 2.4x in 2019. These projected metrics would position SKT at the weak end of the A3 rating category.

That said, risk remains over this projection because of lingering uncertainties over marketing expenses. SKT's marketing expenses increased significantly in 2019 amid stiff competition for 5G subscribers. Repetition of such high marketing expenses would offset an increase in mobile revenue and therefore constrain earnings improvement.

SKT's ratings continue to factor in its strong position in Korea's telecommunications market as well as its 20.1% stake in SK Hynix Inc. (Baa2 negative), the latter of which provides it with significant financial flexibility and business diversity.

In terms of environmental, social and governance (ESG) considerations, the ratings also factor in SKT's increasing appetite for investments in non-telecom businesses and the effective control by the chairman over SKT's key business decisions. The risk associated with the latter factor is mitigated by SKT's status as a listed company and the presence of five independent directors on SKT's eight-member board.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The outlook could return to stable if SKT improves its financial profile by successfully strengthening its earnings and/or curbing debt growth, such that adjusted debt/EBITDA stays below 2.3x.

On the other hand, Moody's could downgrade SKT's ratings if the company's core earnings continue to fall or if it fails to deleverage, such that adjusted debt/EBITDA exceeds 2.3x on a sustained basis.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Telecommunications Service Providers published in January 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1055812. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

SK Telecom Co., Ltd. is the largest mobile telecommunications provider in Korea, with a subscriber share of around 48% at 31 March 2020. SKT is also the controlling shareholder of SK Broadband, Inc., Korea's second-largest fixed-line operator by number of subscribers.

