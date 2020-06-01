Moody's affirms SKF's Baa1 rating; outlook stable

Stockholm, June 01, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has today affirmed SKF AB's
("SKF") Baa1 senior unsecured ratings. The outlook remains stable.
A full list of affected ratings can be found at the end of the press release.
RATINGS RATIONALE
The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating
global economic outlook, falling oil prices, and asset price
declines are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many
sectors, regions and markets. The combined credit effects
of these developments are unprecedented. The coronavirus outbreak,
resulting in the shutdown of economies and complete productions stops,
will make 2020 a difficult year for the capital goods sector in general
and the automotive sector in particular, two sectors to which SKF
has significant exposure to.
SKF has a strong operational track record of managing its business through
various industry cycles, as evidenced by the company's underlying
EBITA margin being above 10% in the majority of last years and
a track record of positive free cash flow generation. Moody's
expects the coronavirus crisis to negatively impact operating performance
in 2020, causing credit metrics to be weak for the Baa1 rating category.
The affirmation of the Baa1 rating with a stable outlook reflects the
expectation of continued positive free cash flow generation, supported
by a reduction of dividend payouts for 2020 as well as SKF's strong
liquidity profile. The stable outlook reflects the expectation
of a normalization of SKF's operating performance and a recovery
of credit metrics in 2021 and beyond.
The affirmation of SKF's Baa1 rating also rests on its good level
of diversification in terms of end-markets, customers and
geographies, which, together with high share of services and
aftermarket content, help reduce the volatility of results.
Nevertheless, it does operate in cyclical end-markets,
often with short lead times, which require the timely adjustment
of its cost structure to protect margins against demand swings and pricing
pressure.
RATING OUTLOOK
The stable outlook is anchored in SKF's strong business profile,
the ability to generate free cash flow through volatile market environments
as well as a very strong liquidity profile -- SEK12.9 billion
in cash and revolving credit facilities of SEK7.9 billion,
all undrawn, as of March 31, 2020. In addition,
SKF has access to a SEK3 billion credit guarantee from the Swedish Credit
Export Agency EKN. Although Moody's expects debt/EBTDA to stay
elevated over the next 12-18 months ,3.1x --
4.2x, following a revenue contraction of around 15%
in 2020 and an increase of 10% in 2021, the company's
relatively low financial debt (including leases) yields a capital structure
that is still commensurate with the assigned rating over the cycle.
Still, the stable outlook relies on SKF's ability to generate
positive free cash flow despite a difficult market environment.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
WHAT COULD CHANGE THE RATING UP
» Moody's-adjusted debt/EBITDA of 1.5x
» Moody's-adjusted RCF/net debt above 30% on a sustained
basis
WHAT COULD CHANGE THE RATING DOWN
» Moody's-adjusted EBITA margin sustainably below 10%
» Moody's-adjusted debt/EBITDA sustainably above 2.5x
» Moody's-adjusted RCF/net debt trending towards 20%
PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Manufacturing Methodology
published in March 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1206079.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
COMPANY PROFILE
Headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden, SKF AB (SKF) is one of
the leading suppliers of roller bearings, seals, mechatronics
(that is, integration of mechanical and electronic engineering with
software engineering), services and lubrication systems, operating
in more than 130 countries with a global manufacturing and distribution
footprint. The group's business is organised into two business
areas: industrial (around 70% of group revenue) and automotive
(around 30%).
For the 12 months ending March 2020, SKF generated sales of SEK85
billion through its workforce of more than 43,000 employees.
As of 30 April 2020, SKF's largest shareholder was the Wallenberg
family, holding 13.8% of share capital and 29.0%
of the voting rights through Foundation Asset Management AB.
LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS
..Issuer: SKF AB
Affirmations:
....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture,
Affirmed at Baa1
Outlook Actions:
....Outlook, Remains Stable
