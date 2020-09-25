Moody's affirms SKG's Ba1 rating; outlook remains stable

Frankfurt am Main, September 25, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has
today affirmed the Ba1 corporate family rating (CFR) of Europe's leading
manufacturer of paper-based packaging, Smurfit Kappa Group
plc (SKG). Concurrently, the rating agency has affirmed the
issuer's probability of default rating at Ba1-PD and the instrument
ratings of the senior notes issued by SKG's subsidiaries at Ba1.
The outlook on the ratings is stable.
"Today's rating action reflects the company's good track
record of maintaining appropriate credit metrics for the existing rating
and its sustainably positive free cash flow generation. While the
outbreak of global pandemic creates a challenging macroeconomic environment,
we are confident that SKG is able to continue maintaining strong credit
metrics commensurate with the Ba1 rating", says Vitali Morgovski,
a Moody's Assistant Vice President -- Analyst and lead analyst
for SKG.
A full list of affected ratings can be found at the end of this press
release.
RATINGS RATIONALE
SKG's rating is supported by the group's large scale,
regionally diversified business profile with a leading market position
in paper-based packaging. While SKG's product portfolio
is more concentrated compared with some of its investment grade rated
peers, with sustainable, 100% recyclable paper-packaging
solutions it is focused on a structurally growing part of the forest products
industry. The company continues to innovate and to increase the
penetration of corrugated packaging solutions by substituting plastic-based
packaging.
However, the paper-packaging industry is cyclical and competitive
with little room for differentiation. It is also subject to volatile
input costs and selling prices, partly due to overcapacity.
This is mitigated by SKG's vertically integrated business model
with a large manufacturing footprint with mills and plants to produce
a full line of containerboard that is converted into corrugated containers.
The company's vertical integration reduces its exposure to the volatility
in containerboard prices and secures supply during periods of market fluctuations.
SKG's profitability has been on an improving trend over the past
decade and its Moody's adjusted EBITDA margin averaged around the
mid-teens in percentage terms since 2010. The margin reached
17.8% in 2019 in a fairly benign operating environment.
But also in H1 '20, when the macroeconomic environment became
extremely challenged by the outbreak of the global pandemic and the subsequent
lockdowns implemented across many countries worldwide, SKG's
profitability deteriorated by merely 50 basis points to 17.3%.
Moody's expects that the company will be able to keep its profitability
around the mid-teens level in a more difficult operating environment
in the coming 12-18 months partly due the strength of its integrated
business profile, but also because around 70% of its sales
are generated from non-cyclical fast-moving consumer goods
end-markets (food and beverage in particular) with a growing exposure
to e-commerce and consumer awareness for sustainable packaging.
The outbreak of the global pandemic in H1 '20 had only a minor impact
on SKG's key credit metrics. Its Moody's adjusted gross
leverage was 3.2x at the end of June '20 (2.9x in
2019) compared to 3x-4x range Moody's views as appropriate
for the current rating whereas retained cash flow to debt (RCF/debt) ratio
was 23% (22% in 2019), above the 15%-20%
guidance range for the Ba1 rating. On a net leverage basis the
ratio of 2.8x remained unchanged over the first half-year
2020 as SKG prudently accumulated cash from its strong free cash flow
(FCF) generation and its decision to postpone dividends distribution.
However, the dividend payment of €193 million in September
this year will reduce FCF for the full year 2020 and also lead to some
softening in RCF/ debt ratio by the year-end. Nevertheless,
Moody's expects that SKG will continue to build on its strong track
record of sustainably positive FCF generation, including the 2008-09
global economic downturn, also in the coming 12-18 months.
SKG's financial policy follows a balanced approach towards investments,
acquisitions and shareholder distributions while preserving the company's
publicly stated net leverage target range of 1.75x -- 2.5x
(2.1x at H1 '20 and year-end 2019), which Moody's
views as largely commensurate with a crossover type of rating.
RATIONALE FOR STABLE OUTLOOK
The stable rating outlook reflects Moody's expectation that SKG
will continue operating with Moody's-adjusted EBITDA margin around
the mid-teens in percentage terms and generating sustainably positive
free cash flow. Moreover, Moody's expects SKG to balance
shareholder distributions and future acquisitions with its own stated
net leverage targets.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
Positive rating pressure could arise if:
• Moody's adjusted gross leverage were to decline below 3.0x
on a sustained basis;
• Moody's adjusted retained cash flow/ net debt ratio were
to improve above 20% on a sustained basis;
Conversely, negative rating pressure could arise if:
• Moody's adjusted gross leverage were to increase above 4.0x
on a sustained basis;
• Moody's adjusted retained cash flow/ net debt ratio were
to decline below 15% on a sustained basis;
• Failure to generate positive FCF due to weak operating performance
or a material increase in shareholder distribution
LIQUIDITY
We consider SKG's liquidity to be good. At the end of June 2020,
SKG reported €646 million of cash and cash equivalents, which
were further supplemented by €1.1 billion available under
its committed facilities, including €931 million under its
revolving credit facility (RCF) and €156 million in committed securitisation
facilities.
In addition, we expect internally generated cash flow to largely
cover SKG's dividends and capital spending needs over the next 12-18
months. SKG's debt maturity is generally well spread, with
around €174 million of short-term debt as of Q2 2020.
ESG CONSIDERATIONS
Despite the fact that the paper and paper-packaging industry is
a fairly large consumer of energy and water in the production processes,
with occasional environmental incidents, we score it as "moderate
risk" in our environmental heat map. This score means that
we believe the industry's exposure to environmental risk is broadly
manageable, or it could be material to credit quality in the medium
to long term (five or more years).
SKG is among the leaders in the environmental sustainability transition
in Europe with a vision that is harmonised with the UN's 2030 Agenda
and Paris Climate Accord. By year-end 2018, SKG reduced
fossil CO2 emissions per produced tonne of paper by 29%,
compared with the target of 40% set for 2030 in comparison with
the 2005 baseline. In the field of forest management, 88%
of packaging sold in 2018 was sourced from certified forests, while
the continuous target is 90%. The company has also managed
to reduce chemical oxygen demand from its paper mills by 33%,
aiming at a 60% reduction by 2025 in the water discharged per produced
tonne of paper from the 2005 base level by returning clean water from
production back to nature. With regard to waste management,
SKG has reduced waste sent to landfill from its paper mills by 7.3%
since 2013 against its target of 30% by 2025.
Social considerations for SKG are predominantly related to safety,
employee development and inclusion. Specifically, the company
hosts health and safety days across all countries and plants with a continuous
focus on reducing lost time accidents, along with providing ongoing
training that promotes a safe and respectful work environment.
Corporate governance at SKG is centred around a well-established
governance structure, which is state of the art for a publicly listed
company of its size and consists of an audit committee, a compensation
committee and a nominations committee, supplemented by a series
of codes of conducts and policies covering a number of areas relating
to operational and managerial practices. SKG's governance also
balances its financial policies of low leverage and strong liquidity while
continuing to appropriately invest in its business.
LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS:
..Issuer: Smurfit Kappa Acquisitions
Affirmations:
....BACKED Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture,
Affirmed Ba1
....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture,
Affirmed Ba1
Outlook Actions:
....Outlook, Remains Stable
..Issuer: Smurfit Kappa Group plc
Affirmations:
.... LT Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed
Ba1
.... Probability of Default Rating,
Affirmed Ba1-PD
Outlook Actions:
....Outlook, Remains Stable
..Issuer: Smurfit Kappa Treasury Funding Limited
Affirmations:
....BACKED Senior Secured Regular Bond/Debenture,
Affirmed Ba1
Outlook Actions:
....Outlook, Remains Stable
..Issuer: Smurfit Kappa Treasury Unlimited Company
Affirmations:
....BACKED Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture,
Affirmed Ba1
Outlook Actions:
....Outlook, Remains Stable
PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Paper and Forest Products
Industry published in October 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1105007.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
COMPANY PROFILE
Headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, Smurfit Kappa Group plc
(Smurfit) is Europe's leading manufacturer of containerboard and corrugated
containers as well as specialty packaging, such as bag-in-box
packaging of liquids like water or wine. The group operates in
23 European countries and 12 countries in the Americas. In the
12 months ended June 2020, SKG generated €8.6 billion
in revenue. The group employs around 46 thousand people and has
a primary listing on the London Stock Exchange and a secondary listing
on the Irish Stock Exchange with a market capitalization of around €7.5
billion currently.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Vitali Morgovski, CFA
Asst Vice President - Analyst
Corporate Finance Group
Moody's Deutschland GmbH
An der Welle 5
Frankfurt am Main 60322
Germany
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454
Anke Rindermann
Associate Managing Director
Corporate Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454
Releasing Office:
Moody's Deutschland GmbH
An der Welle 5
Frankfurt am Main 60322
Germany
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454