Moody's affirms SLM Corporation's ratings (Ba1 long-term senior unsecured), outlook remains stable

New York, August 06, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has affirmed the ratings of SLM Corporation (SLM) and its bank subsidiary, Sallie Mae Bank, following the affirmation of the baa3 standalone baseline credit assessment (BCA) of the bank. SLM's long-term senior unsecured debt is rated Ba1 and the bank subsidiary has a long-term deposit rating of Baa1. Sallie Mae Bank's Prime-2 short-term deposit rating and its Baa3/Prime-3 Counterparty Risk Ratings were also affirmed. The outlook of both SLM and Sallie Mae Bank is stable.

While the ratings affirmation reflects Moody's unchanged assessment of Sally Mae Bank's standalone credit profile, the stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that SLM's credit fundamentals will remain broadly unchanged over the next 12-18 months.

Affirmations:

..Issuer: Sallie Mae Bank

.... Adjusted Baseline Credit Assessment, Affirmed baa3

.... Baseline Credit Assessment, Affirmed baa3

.... ST Counterparty Risk Assessment, Affirmed P-2(cr)

.... LT Counterparty Risk Assessment, Affirmed Baa2(cr)

.... ST Counterparty Risk Rating (Local Currency), Affirmed P-3

.... LT Counterparty Risk Rating (Local Currency), Affirmed Baa3

.... ST Counterparty Risk Rating (Foreign Currency), Affirmed P-3

.... LT Counterparty Risk Rating (Foreign Currency), Affirmed Baa3

.... Issuer Rating, Affirmed Ba1, Stable

.... ST Deposit Rating, Affirmed P-2

....LT Deposit Rating, Affirmed Baa1, Stable

..Issuer: SLM Corporation

.... Issuer Rating, Affirmed Ba1, Stable

....Pref. Shelf, Affirmed (P)Ba2

....Senior Unsecured Shelf, Affirmed (P)Ba1

....Pref. Stock Non-cumulative Preferred Stock, Affirmed Ba3 (hyb)

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed Ba1, Stable

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Sallie Mae Bank

....Outlook, Remains Stable

..Issuer: SLM Corporation

....Outlook, Remains Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

The affirmation of Sally Mae Bank's baa3 BCA and of all ratings for both SLM and Sally Mae Bank reflects Moody's unchanged view of the bank's standalone credit profile, which remains well positioned three notches below the current a3 median BCA of Moody's US-rated regional banks. This is despite Moody's expectation that the rapidly deteriorating economic environment in the US (Aaa stable) will result in a material weakening over the next 12 to 18 months of the bank's asset quality and, in turn, profitability.

The baa3 BCA incorporates the benefits to creditors from its good capitalization, which allows the bank to absorb unexpected losses, particularly during time of stress. The BCA also takes into consideration the risks to creditors stemming from SLM's elevated exposure to economic shocks as a result of its student loan concentration and the unsecured consumer loans that make up the portfolio, typically resulting in higher than average charge-offs compared to the more diversified loan portfolios of US regional bank peers, and high regulatory risk.

SLM is the largest originator of private education loans in the US with a market share of more than 50%, despite its relatively small size in relation to its primary competitor Discover Financial Services (Baa3 stable). As of 30 June 2020, SLM had $30.4 billion of total assets and $21.5 billion of private education loans outstanding.

With 93% of loans outstanding as of 30 June 2020, SLM's business is concentrated in the US private student loan market and is heavily reliant on net interest income, making it vulnerable to economic shocks, such as the present, as well as regulatory and legislative risks.

Moody's believes that SLM's leading private student loan lending franchise drives its strong position as one of the most profitable Moody's-rated US banks with 2019 return on assets of 1.8% versus the median US rated bank of around 1.1%, over the same time period. SLM boasts solid capitalization, which provides a cushion for the years when profitability is affected by a recession.

Moody's calculation of the bank's tangible common equity (TCE) ratio was 10.9% and 10.7% as of 31 December 2019 and 2018, respectively. Due to the implementation of Current Expected Credit Losses (CECL) accounting standard in 2020, along with the increase in loan loss reserves in Q1 2020, the bank's TCE ratio declined to 7.1% as of 31 March 2020. However, the bank's total loss absorbing capacity has remained consistent with TCE plus reserves of $3.44 billion as of Q1 2020 versus $3.37 billion as of year-end 2019.

SLM's funding structure is weak relative to its rated peers because of its reliance on brokered deposits and savings accounts. SLM has among the highest combined reliance on brokered deposits and savings accounts among its US regional bank peers. Brokered deposits enable SLM to obtain funding with longer maturities that are better matched to the seven-year average life of the company's loan portfolio, but they are often less 'sticky' and therefore pose greater refinancing risk and higher cost than branch-based deposits or transaction accounts.

Moody's assesses that as a student loan provider, SLM faces high regulatory risk. As student debt service increasingly weighs on household finances, there have been many proposed measures to alleviate the burden. A large-scale program to refinance private student loans with direct loans funded by the US government would be credit negative for private student loan lenders and servicers, particularly those concentrated in the market, such as SLM. While repayment at par would result in lenders not incurring credit losses on forgiven loans, a reduction in lenders' loan portfolios would deprive lenders of future net interest income and servicers of future servicing income.

The stable outlook reflects Moody's assessment that SLM will maintain a credit profile compatible with the baa3 BCA of its bank subsidiary over the next 12-18 months despite asset quality and profitability pressure due to deteriorating economic conditions in the US.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Given the deteriorating economic environment and the uncertain duration, an upgrade is unlikely over the next 12-18 months.

The BCA could be upgraded if the firm continues to achieve solid profitability and maintains solid capital levels and disciplined underwriting. In addition, the BCA could be upgraded if the company continues to improve its funding profile, increasing its reliance on direct deposits, thereby reducing its dependence on confidence-sensitive wholesale funding and brokered deposits. A higher BCA would likely lead to a ratings upgrade.

The baa3 BCA could be downgraded if capitalization weakens materially, such as tangible common equity to risk weighted assets falling below and expected to remain below 6.0%. In addition, the BCA could be downgraded in the event that asset performance is weaker than Moody's currently expects, given the current economic environment, or if liquid resources decline materially, making the firm vulnerable to market shocks. A lower BCA would likely lead to a ratings downgrade.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Banks Methodology published in November 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1147865. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

