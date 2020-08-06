Moody's affirms SLM Corporation's ratings (Ba1 long-term senior unsecured), outlook remains stable

New York, August 06, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has
affirmed the ratings of SLM Corporation (SLM) and its bank subsidiary,
Sallie Mae Bank, following the affirmation of the baa3 standalone
baseline credit assessment (BCA) of the bank. SLM's long-term
senior unsecured debt is rated Ba1 and the bank subsidiary has a long-term
deposit rating of Baa1. Sallie Mae Bank's Prime-2
short-term deposit rating and its Baa3/Prime-3 Counterparty
Risk Ratings were also affirmed. The outlook of both SLM and Sallie
Mae Bank is stable.
While the ratings affirmation reflects Moody's unchanged assessment
of Sally Mae Bank's standalone credit profile, the stable
outlook reflects Moody's expectation that SLM's credit fundamentals
will remain broadly unchanged over the next 12-18 months.
Affirmations:
..Issuer: Sallie Mae Bank
.... Adjusted Baseline Credit Assessment,
Affirmed baa3
.... Baseline Credit Assessment, Affirmed
baa3
.... ST Counterparty Risk Assessment,
Affirmed P-2(cr)
.... LT Counterparty Risk Assessment,
Affirmed Baa2(cr)
.... ST Counterparty Risk Rating (Local Currency),
Affirmed P-3
.... LT Counterparty Risk Rating (Local Currency),
Affirmed Baa3
.... ST Counterparty Risk Rating (Foreign
Currency), Affirmed P-3
.... LT Counterparty Risk Rating (Foreign
Currency), Affirmed Baa3
.... Issuer Rating, Affirmed Ba1,
Stable
.... ST Deposit Rating, Affirmed P-2
....LT Deposit Rating, Affirmed Baa1,
Stable
..Issuer: SLM Corporation
.... Issuer Rating, Affirmed Ba1,
Stable
....Pref. Shelf, Affirmed (P)Ba2
....Senior Unsecured Shelf, Affirmed
(P)Ba1
....Pref. Stock Non-cumulative
Preferred Stock, Affirmed Ba3 (hyb)
....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture,
Affirmed Ba1, Stable
Outlook Actions:
..Issuer: Sallie Mae Bank
....Outlook, Remains Stable
..Issuer: SLM Corporation
....Outlook, Remains Stable
RATINGS RATIONALE
The affirmation of Sally Mae Bank's baa3 BCA and of all ratings
for both SLM and Sally Mae Bank reflects Moody's unchanged view
of the bank's standalone credit profile, which remains well
positioned three notches below the current a3 median BCA of Moody's US-rated
regional banks. This is despite Moody's expectation that
the rapidly deteriorating economic environment in the US (Aaa stable)
will result in a material weakening over the next 12 to 18 months of the
bank's asset quality and, in turn, profitability.
The baa3 BCA incorporates the benefits to creditors from its good capitalization,
which allows the bank to absorb unexpected losses, particularly
during time of stress. The BCA also takes into consideration the
risks to creditors stemming from SLM's elevated exposure to economic
shocks as a result of its student loan concentration and the unsecured
consumer loans that make up the portfolio, typically resulting in
higher than average charge-offs compared to the more diversified
loan portfolios of US regional bank peers, and high regulatory risk.
SLM is the largest originator of private education loans in the US with
a market share of more than 50%, despite its relatively small
size in relation to its primary competitor Discover Financial Services
(Baa3 stable). As of 30 June 2020, SLM had $30.4
billion of total assets and $21.5 billion of private education
loans outstanding.
With 93% of loans outstanding as of 30 June 2020, SLM's business
is concentrated in the US private student loan market and is heavily reliant
on net interest income, making it vulnerable to economic shocks,
such as the present, as well as regulatory and legislative risks.
Moody's believes that SLM's leading private student loan lending franchise
drives its strong position as one of the most profitable Moody's-rated
US banks with 2019 return on assets of 1.8% versus the median
US rated bank of around 1.1%, over the same time period.
SLM boasts solid capitalization, which provides a cushion for the
years when profitability is affected by a recession.
Moody's calculation of the bank's tangible common equity (TCE) ratio
was 10.9% and 10.7% as of 31 December 2019
and 2018, respectively. Due to the implementation of Current
Expected Credit Losses (CECL) accounting standard in 2020, along
with the increase in loan loss reserves in Q1 2020, the bank's TCE
ratio declined to 7.1% as of 31 March 2020. However,
the bank's total loss absorbing capacity has remained consistent with
TCE plus reserves of $3.44 billion as of Q1 2020 versus
$3.37 billion as of year-end 2019.
SLM's funding structure is weak relative to its rated peers because of
its reliance on brokered deposits and savings accounts. SLM has
among the highest combined reliance on brokered deposits and savings accounts
among its US regional bank peers. Brokered deposits enable SLM
to obtain funding with longer maturities that are better matched to the
seven-year average life of the company's loan portfolio,
but they are often less 'sticky' and therefore pose greater refinancing
risk and higher cost than branch-based deposits or transaction
accounts.
Moody's assesses that as a student loan provider, SLM faces high
regulatory risk. As student debt service increasingly weighs on
household finances, there have been many proposed measures to alleviate
the burden. A large-scale program to refinance private student
loans with direct loans funded by the US government would be credit negative
for private student loan lenders and servicers, particularly those
concentrated in the market, such as SLM. While repayment
at par would result in lenders not incurring credit losses on forgiven
loans, a reduction in lenders' loan portfolios would deprive lenders
of future net interest income and servicers of future servicing income.
The stable outlook reflects Moody's assessment that SLM will maintain
a credit profile compatible with the baa3 BCA of its bank subsidiary over
the next 12-18 months despite asset quality and profitability pressure
due to deteriorating economic conditions in the US.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
Given the deteriorating economic environment and the uncertain duration,
an upgrade is unlikely over the next 12-18 months.
The BCA could be upgraded if the firm continues to achieve solid profitability
and maintains solid capital levels and disciplined underwriting.
In addition, the BCA could be upgraded if the company continues
to improve its funding profile, increasing its reliance on direct
deposits, thereby reducing its dependence on confidence-sensitive
wholesale funding and brokered deposits. A higher BCA would likely
lead to a ratings upgrade.
The baa3 BCA could be downgraded if capitalization weakens materially,
such as tangible common equity to risk weighted assets falling below and
expected to remain below 6.0%. In addition,
the BCA could be downgraded in the event that asset performance is weaker
than Moody's currently expects, given the current economic environment,
or if liquid resources decline materially, making the firm vulnerable
to market shocks. A lower BCA would likely lead to a ratings downgrade.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Banks Methodology
published in November 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1147865.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Warren Kornfeld
Senior Vice President
Financial Institutions Group
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
Ana Arsov
MD - Financial Institutions
Financial Institutions Group
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
