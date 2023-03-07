Moody's affirms SLM Corporation's ratings (Ba1 long-term senior unsecured), changes outlook to stable from positive

New York, March 07, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has affirmed the ratings and assessments of SLM Corporation (SLM) and its bank subsidiary, Sallie Mae Bank. SLM's ratings include long-term issuer and senior unsecured ratings of Ba1, a senior unsecured shelf rating of (P)Ba1, a non-cumulative preferred stock rating of Ba3(hyb) and a non-cumulative preferred shelf rating of (P)Ba3. Sallie Mae Bank's ratings include a Baseline Credit Assessment (BCA) and adjusted BCA of baa3, a long-term issuer rating of Ba1, long- and short-term bank deposit ratings of Baa1/Prime-2, long- and short-term Counterparty Risk Ratings of Baa3/Prime-3, and long- and short-term Counterparty Risk Assessments of Baa2(cr)/Prime-2(cr). The outlooks on SLM's long-term issuer and senior unsecured ratings and Sallie Mae Bank's long-term issuer and long-term bank deposit ratings were changed to stable from positive.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The affirmation of Sallie Mae Bank's baa3 BCA and of all ratings and assessments for both SLM and Sallie Mae Bank reflects Moody's unchanged view of the bank's standalone credit profile, which remains positioned three notches below the current a3 median BCA of Moody's US-rated regional banks. The baa3 BCA incorporates the benefits to creditors from SLM's leading private student lending franchise, which underpins its strong historical profitability, and its disciplined underwriting. The BCA also reflects the risks to creditors stemming from SLM's elevated exposure to economic shocks from its student loan concentration, typically leading to higher-than-average charge-offs compared to the more diversified loan portfolios of US regional bank peers, its relatively weak funding structure, and its high regulatory and legislative risks.

SLM is the largest originator of private education loans in the US with a dominant market share of more than 50%. As of 31 December 2022, SLM reported $28.8 billion of total assets and $20.3 billion of private education loans outstanding. Moody's believes that SLM's leading private student lending franchise drives its strong position as one of the most profitable Moody's-rated US banks, despite recent weakening. In the fourth quarter of 2022, SLM reported a net loss of -$81 million due to an increase in net charge-offs and reserve build in anticipation of a weakening macroeconomic environment.

SLM's funding structure is weak relative to its rated bank peers because of its higher reliance on brokered deposits and savings accounts. Brokered deposits enable SLM to obtain funding with longer maturities that are better matched to the seven-year average life of the company's loan portfolio, but they are often less 'sticky' and therefore pose greater refinancing risk and higher cost than branch-based deposits or transaction accounts.

The change in outlooks on SLM and Sallie Mae Bank's ratings to stable from positive follows the recent weakening in the company's asset quality, which is weighing on its profitability, and declining capitalization. SLM's private education loan net charge-offs increased to 3.15% in the fourth quarter from 2.67% in the third quarter and 1.58% in the fourth quarter of 2021. In addition, the company recently parted ways with important senior leaders, including its President and Chief Operating Officer and the Head of Collections, and faced understaffing in its collections unit. Although management took steps to address the problem, fully training new personnel takes time and credit performance could possibly continue to suffer in the meantime. Regarding capitalization, Moody's estimates that SLM's tangible common equity (TCE) plus loan loss reserves to risk-weighted assets (RWA) was 11.9% as of 31 December 2022. Although solid, this measure of capital has declined from 13.1% at the end of 2021 and 12.5% at the end of 2019. Moody's would view any further deterioration in this measure as credit negative.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Sallie Mae Bank's baa3 BCA could be upgraded if the firm continues to achieve solid profitability, strengthens asset quality performance, and capitalization improves such that TCE plus loan loss reserves to RWA increases and remains above 12.5%. In addition, the BCA could be upgraded if the company continues to improve its funding profile by increasing its direct deposits and reducing its dependence on confidence-sensitive wholesale funding and brokered deposits, further lowering its refinancing risk. A higher BCA would likely lead to an upgrade of the ratings.

The BCA could be downgraded if capitalization continues to weaken, such that TCE plus loan loss reserves to RWA declines and remains below 11.5%. In addition, the BCA could be downgraded in the event that asset quality performance is weaker than Moody's currently expects or if liquid resources decline materially, making the firm more vulnerable to market shocks. A lower BCA would likely lead to a downgrade of the ratings.

