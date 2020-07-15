Moody's affirms SMBC Nikko's ratings; outlook stable

Tokyo, July 15, 2020 -- Moody's Japan K.K. has affirmed SMBC Nikko Securities Inc.'s
A1 and P-1 issuer ratings. The rating outlook is stable.
The following ratings were affirmed:
- long-term issuer rating (Domestic): A1
- short-term issuer rating (Domestic): P-1
- Backed senior unsecured MTN (Domestic): (P)A1
- Backed other short term (Domestic): (P)P-1
RATINGS RATIONALE
The affirmation of SMBC Nikko's rating reflects the company's (1) weak
liquidity and solid funding; (2) weak, but relatively stable
profitability, with its main focus on domestic businesses;
(3) low risk appetite but high leverage; and (4) very high probability
of affiliate and government support.
SMBC Nikko's A1 issuer rating is aligned with the ratings of its parent,
Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (SMFG, A1 stable).
The alignment of the ratings reflects Moody's view that SMFG and its major
subsidiaries, including Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation (SMBC,
deposits A1/senior unsecured A1 stable, Baseline Credit Assessment
a3) and SMBC Nikko, will benefit from the same very high probability
of government support.
SMBC Nikko's standalone assessment post-affiliate support of A3
is three notches higher than its standalone assessment of Baa3 owing to
our assessment of a very high probability of support from SMBC in both
normal and stress situations, given that SMBC Nikko is a key operating
entity and closely integrated into the operations of SMBC.
Moody's does not expect the slowdown of the global economy caused
by the coronavirus outbreak to immediately impact SMBC Nikko's ratings,
because it assumes a very high probability of support from SMFG.
Any potential negative impact of the global economic slowdown would affect
SMBC Nikko through a change in the rating of the parent.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE
An upgrade of SMBC Nikko's A1 rating is unlikely, given that the
rating is at the same level as the Government of Japan's sovereign rating
of A1 with a stable outlook. We may raise its standalone assessment
if profitability strengthens, liquidity improves, and leverage
declines.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE
Factors that could result in a downgrade include, but are not limited
to:
» a decline in SMBC Nikko's strategic importance to SMFG and SMBC
» SMFG's ratings are downgraded
» a downgrade of Japan's sovereign rating
We may lower its standalone assessment if risk appetite increases.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Securities Industry
Market Makers Methodology (Japanese) published in November 2019 and available
at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1187336.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
SMBC Nikko Securities Inc., headquartered in Tokyo,
is one of the leading securities companies in Japan. The company
is a wholly owned subsidiary of SMFG. SMBC Nikko's consolidated
assets totaled JPY12.3 trillion as of the end of March 2020.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Shunsaku Sato
VP - Senior Credit Officer
Financial Institutions Group
Moody's Japan K.K.
Atago Green Hills Mori Tower 20fl
2-5-1 Atago, Minato-ku
Tokyo 105-6220
Japan
JOURNALISTS: 81 3 5408 4110
Client Service: 81 3 5408 4100
Graeme Knowd
MD - Banking
Financial Institutions Group
JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350
Client Service: 852 3551 3077
Releasing Office:
Moody's Japan K.K.
