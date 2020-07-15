Moody's affirms SMBC Nikko's ratings; outlook stable

Tokyo, July 15, 2020 -- Moody's Japan K.K. has affirmed SMBC Nikko Securities Inc.'s A1 and P-1 issuer ratings. The rating outlook is stable.

The following ratings were affirmed:

- long-term issuer rating (Domestic): A1

- short-term issuer rating (Domestic): P-1

- Backed senior unsecured MTN (Domestic): (P)A1

- Backed other short term (Domestic): (P)P-1

RATINGS RATIONALE

The affirmation of SMBC Nikko's rating reflects the company's (1) weak liquidity and solid funding; (2) weak, but relatively stable profitability, with its main focus on domestic businesses; (3) low risk appetite but high leverage; and (4) very high probability of affiliate and government support.

SMBC Nikko's A1 issuer rating is aligned with the ratings of its parent, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (SMFG, A1 stable). The alignment of the ratings reflects Moody's view that SMFG and its major subsidiaries, including Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation (SMBC, deposits A1/senior unsecured A1 stable, Baseline Credit Assessment a3) and SMBC Nikko, will benefit from the same very high probability of government support.

SMBC Nikko's standalone assessment post-affiliate support of A3 is three notches higher than its standalone assessment of Baa3 owing to our assessment of a very high probability of support from SMBC in both normal and stress situations, given that SMBC Nikko is a key operating entity and closely integrated into the operations of SMBC.

Moody's does not expect the slowdown of the global economy caused by the coronavirus outbreak to immediately impact SMBC Nikko's ratings, because it assumes a very high probability of support from SMFG. Any potential negative impact of the global economic slowdown would affect SMBC Nikko through a change in the rating of the parent.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE

An upgrade of SMBC Nikko's A1 rating is unlikely, given that the rating is at the same level as the Government of Japan's sovereign rating of A1 with a stable outlook. We may raise its standalone assessment if profitability strengthens, liquidity improves, and leverage declines.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE

Factors that could result in a downgrade include, but are not limited to:

» a decline in SMBC Nikko's strategic importance to SMFG and SMBC

» SMFG's ratings are downgraded

» a downgrade of Japan's sovereign rating

We may lower its standalone assessment if risk appetite increases.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Securities Industry Market Makers Methodology (Japanese) published in November 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1187336. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

SMBC Nikko Securities Inc., headquartered in Tokyo, is one of the leading securities companies in Japan. The company is a wholly owned subsidiary of SMFG. SMBC Nikko's consolidated assets totaled JPY12.3 trillion as of the end of March 2020.

