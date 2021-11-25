Moody's affirms SMIC's Baa3 ratings; outlook stable

Hong Kong, November 25, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service has affirmed Semiconductor Manufacturing
International Corporation's (SMIC) Baa3 issuer and senior unsecured ratings.
The outlook on the ratings remains stable.
"The affirmation of SMIC's ratings reflects our expectation that SMIC
will continue to receive strong support from government-related
entities given the company's strategic importance to the development
of China's semiconductor industry," says Chenyi Lu,
a Moody's Vice President and Senior Credit Officer.
"In addition, we expect SMIC to maintain its improved credit profile
over the next 12-18 months, driven by solid earnings growth
from strong customer demand for its mature technology products,
partially offset by higher adjusted debt to fund its capacity expansion,"
adds Lu.
RATINGS RATIONALE
SMIC's Baa3 issuer rating reflects strong support from government-related
entities, given the company's critical position in developing
China's semiconductor technology industry.
The rating also considers SMIC's excellent liquidity, supported
by capital injections from shareholders and its diversified funding access.
These factors help it weather stiff competition in the integrated circuit
(IC) industry and maintain a solid credit profile.
At the same time, the Baa3 issuer rating is constrained by SMIC's
high capital requirements to fund its expansion, as well as mature
technologies facing pricing competition and, therefore, less
stable free cash flow generation than those of its larger global peers.
Its issuer rating is also constrained by the US export restrictions to
hinder the development of its advanced technologies.
Moody's expects SMIC's revenue to grow by 39% to $5.4
billion in 2021 and 12% in 2022, supported by strong demand
for products related to Internet of Things, auto, and consumer
electronics, such as traditional home appliances and digital cameras;
and from wireless technology advancements, driving semiconductor
content enrichment to increase demand for its products.
The strong revenue growth in 2021 is driven by a higher capacity utilization
rate (an average of more than 99.5% per quarter in 2021
versus 97.6% in 2020) and higher average selling prices.
The slower growth in 2022 will be driven by additional capacity expansion
on a high capacity base, and less benefit from higher average selling
prices.
Moody's also expects the company's adjusted EBITDA margin to decrease
to 47%-48% over the next 12-18 months from
55.3% for the 12 months ended 30 September 2021, mainly
driven by: (1) weaker gross margins from lower capacity utilization
in 2022 and 2023 as new plants and new production lines in existing plants
ramp up; and (2) higher operating expenses/revenue as the company
incurs costs to set up new joint ventures in Shenzhen, Beijing and
Shanghai.
Moody's forecasts SMIC's adjusted debt/EBITDA will increase to 2.5x-3.0x
over the next 12-18 months from 2.4x for the 12 months ended
30 September 2021. The increase will be driven by higher debt to
fund its capital spending, partially offset by better earnings.
SMIC's strong net cash position and good access to funding provide
solid buffers against potential adverse financial impacts and uncertainties
arising from a potential slowing of the development of the company's
advanced semiconductor chips due to the US export restrictions.
The company has maintained sufficient inventory for raw materials,
components and accessories to support its operations.
Moody's also forecasts that the company will maintain a strong net cash
position over the next 12-18 months. Moody's estimates
SMIC's adjusted net cash position will decrease to $7.0
billion-$7.5 billion over the next 12-18 months
from $8.9 billion as of the end of September 2021 as the
company funds its capital spending.
SMIC maintains excellent liquidity. The company held cash balance,
and short-term and long-term bank term deposits of around
$15.3 billion as of 30 September 2021. This cash
balance, together with Moody's estimate of around $2.8
billion in operating cash inflow over the next 12 months, will be
sufficient to cover SMIC's total short-term debt of $0.9
billion and the rating agency's estimated capital spending for SMIC
of $4.8 billion over the next 12 months.
SMIC's good access to bank financing and capital markets will also
ensure that the company can fully fund its growth needs.
In terms of environmental, social and governance (ESG) considerations,
from a governance perspective, SMIC does not have a majority of
independent directors on its board. Seven of the 11 board members
were non-independent as of 12 November 2021. However,
this risk is partially offset by SMIC's record of sound corporate
governance and prudent financial policies.
Also partially offsetting the risk is the company's diversified
shareholder base, which includes government-owned entities
and government-controlled industry funds.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
The stable rating outlook reflects Moody's expectation that SMIC
will prudently balance its expansion requirements and solid financial
profile.
Moody's expects SMIC to maintain its (1) stable operational trends,
particularly its good customer relationships, high fabrication utilization
rates and better product mix; (2) leading market position in the
semiconductor foundry business in China; and (3) cautious approach
to funding capital investments to advance technology and increase production
capacity, such as low debt leverage and a solid cash position.
An upgrade is unlikely in the medium term because SMIC will continue to
encounter difficulties to develop its advanced technologies further given
the US export restrictions.
However, upward rating pressure could arise if SMIC (1) maintains
its leading position in the semiconductor foundry business in China;
(2) grows its scale, with higher contributions from more advanced
nodes; (3) continues to increase its earnings and cash flow;
and (4) establishes a track record of operating through downcycles,
while maintaining its currently solid financial profile.
Downward rating pressure could arise in the event of (1) a significant
erosion of the company's share of the IC market in China,
(2) a sustained deterioration in SMIC's earnings and (3) a weakening
in its liquidity position.
Quantitative indicators for a rating downgrade are (1) adjusted debt/EBITDA
rising above 4.0x and (2) adjusted debt/capitalization rising above
40%, both on a sustained basis.
In addition, any reduction in the shareholdings of, or support
from, its key shareholders would be negative for its issuer rating.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Semiconductors published
in September 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1287886.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation (SMIC) is the leading
semiconductor foundry service provider in mainland China. It provides
integrated circuit (IC) foundry and technology services at 0.35
micron to 14 nanometer.
SMIC benefits from the Government of China's (A1 stable) policy to support
the domestic IC industry.
As of 30 June 2021, its key shareholders were China Information
and Communication Technology Group Co., Ltd. (11.7%)
and China Integrated Circuit Industry Investment Fund Co.,
Ltd (7.8%). While neither key shareholder holds a
majority stake in the company, both are government-related
institutions with track records of injecting equity into SMIC.
