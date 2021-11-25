Moody's affirms SMIC's Baa3 ratings; outlook stable

Hong Kong, November 25, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service has affirmed Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation's (SMIC) Baa3 issuer and senior unsecured ratings.

The outlook on the ratings remains stable.

"The affirmation of SMIC's ratings reflects our expectation that SMIC will continue to receive strong support from government-related entities given the company's strategic importance to the development of China's semiconductor industry," says Chenyi Lu, a Moody's Vice President and Senior Credit Officer.

"In addition, we expect SMIC to maintain its improved credit profile over the next 12-18 months, driven by solid earnings growth from strong customer demand for its mature technology products, partially offset by higher adjusted debt to fund its capacity expansion," adds Lu.

RATINGS RATIONALE

SMIC's Baa3 issuer rating reflects strong support from government-related entities, given the company's critical position in developing China's semiconductor technology industry.

The rating also considers SMIC's excellent liquidity, supported by capital injections from shareholders and its diversified funding access. These factors help it weather stiff competition in the integrated circuit (IC) industry and maintain a solid credit profile.

At the same time, the Baa3 issuer rating is constrained by SMIC's high capital requirements to fund its expansion, as well as mature technologies facing pricing competition and, therefore, less stable free cash flow generation than those of its larger global peers. Its issuer rating is also constrained by the US export restrictions to hinder the development of its advanced technologies.

Moody's expects SMIC's revenue to grow by 39% to $5.4 billion in 2021 and 12% in 2022, supported by strong demand for products related to Internet of Things, auto, and consumer electronics, such as traditional home appliances and digital cameras; and from wireless technology advancements, driving semiconductor content enrichment to increase demand for its products.

The strong revenue growth in 2021 is driven by a higher capacity utilization rate (an average of more than 99.5% per quarter in 2021 versus 97.6% in 2020) and higher average selling prices. The slower growth in 2022 will be driven by additional capacity expansion on a high capacity base, and less benefit from higher average selling prices.

Moody's also expects the company's adjusted EBITDA margin to decrease to 47%-48% over the next 12-18 months from 55.3% for the 12 months ended 30 September 2021, mainly driven by: (1) weaker gross margins from lower capacity utilization in 2022 and 2023 as new plants and new production lines in existing plants ramp up; and (2) higher operating expenses/revenue as the company incurs costs to set up new joint ventures in Shenzhen, Beijing and Shanghai.

Moody's forecasts SMIC's adjusted debt/EBITDA will increase to 2.5x-3.0x over the next 12-18 months from 2.4x for the 12 months ended 30 September 2021. The increase will be driven by higher debt to fund its capital spending, partially offset by better earnings.

SMIC's strong net cash position and good access to funding provide solid buffers against potential adverse financial impacts and uncertainties arising from a potential slowing of the development of the company's advanced semiconductor chips due to the US export restrictions. The company has maintained sufficient inventory for raw materials, components and accessories to support its operations.

Moody's also forecasts that the company will maintain a strong net cash position over the next 12-18 months. Moody's estimates SMIC's adjusted net cash position will decrease to $7.0 billion-$7.5 billion over the next 12-18 months from $8.9 billion as of the end of September 2021 as the company funds its capital spending.

SMIC maintains excellent liquidity. The company held cash balance, and short-term and long-term bank term deposits of around $15.3 billion as of 30 September 2021. This cash balance, together with Moody's estimate of around $2.8 billion in operating cash inflow over the next 12 months, will be sufficient to cover SMIC's total short-term debt of $0.9 billion and the rating agency's estimated capital spending for SMIC of $4.8 billion over the next 12 months.

SMIC's good access to bank financing and capital markets will also ensure that the company can fully fund its growth needs.

In terms of environmental, social and governance (ESG) considerations, from a governance perspective, SMIC does not have a majority of independent directors on its board. Seven of the 11 board members were non-independent as of 12 November 2021. However, this risk is partially offset by SMIC's record of sound corporate governance and prudent financial policies.

Also partially offsetting the risk is the company's diversified shareholder base, which includes government-owned entities and government-controlled industry funds.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The stable rating outlook reflects Moody's expectation that SMIC will prudently balance its expansion requirements and solid financial profile.

Moody's expects SMIC to maintain its (1) stable operational trends, particularly its good customer relationships, high fabrication utilization rates and better product mix; (2) leading market position in the semiconductor foundry business in China; and (3) cautious approach to funding capital investments to advance technology and increase production capacity, such as low debt leverage and a solid cash position.

An upgrade is unlikely in the medium term because SMIC will continue to encounter difficulties to develop its advanced technologies further given the US export restrictions.

However, upward rating pressure could arise if SMIC (1) maintains its leading position in the semiconductor foundry business in China; (2) grows its scale, with higher contributions from more advanced nodes; (3) continues to increase its earnings and cash flow; and (4) establishes a track record of operating through downcycles, while maintaining its currently solid financial profile.

Downward rating pressure could arise in the event of (1) a significant erosion of the company's share of the IC market in China, (2) a sustained deterioration in SMIC's earnings and (3) a weakening in its liquidity position.

Quantitative indicators for a rating downgrade are (1) adjusted debt/EBITDA rising above 4.0x and (2) adjusted debt/capitalization rising above 40%, both on a sustained basis.

In addition, any reduction in the shareholdings of, or support from, its key shareholders would be negative for its issuer rating.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Semiconductors published in September 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1287886. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation (SMIC) is the leading semiconductor foundry service provider in mainland China. It provides integrated circuit (IC) foundry and technology services at 0.35 micron to 14 nanometer.

SMIC benefits from the Government of China's (A1 stable) policy to support the domestic IC industry.

As of 30 June 2021, its key shareholders were China Information and Communication Technology Group Co., Ltd. (11.7%) and China Integrated Circuit Industry Investment Fund Co., Ltd (7.8%). While neither key shareholder holds a majority stake in the company, both are government-related institutions with track records of injecting equity into SMIC.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Moody's considers a rated entity or its agent(s) to be participating when it maintains an overall relationship with Moody's. Unless noted in the Regulatory Disclosures as a Non-Participating Entity, the rated entity is participating and the rated entity or its agent(s) generally provides Moody's with information for the purposes of its ratings process. Please refer to www.moodys.com for the Regulatory Disclosures for each credit rating action under the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page and for details of Moody's Policy for Designating Non-Participating Rated Entities.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

The first name below is the lead rating analyst for this Credit Rating and the last name below is the person primarily responsible for approving this Credit Rating.

Chenyi Lu

VP - Senior Credit Officer

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service Hong Kong Ltd.

24/F One Pacific Place

88 Queensway

Hong Kong

China (Hong Kong S.A.R.)

JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350

Client Service: 852 3551 3077



Clement Cheuk Yiu Wong

Associate Managing Director

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350

Client Service: 852 3551 3077



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service Hong Kong Ltd.

24/F One Pacific Place

88 Queensway

Hong Kong

China (Hong Kong S.A.R.)

JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350

Client Service: 852 3551 3077

