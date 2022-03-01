Moody's affirms S&P Global's A3 rating following merger with IHS Markit; outlook is stable

Over $8 billion of rated debt

New York, March 01, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") affirmed S&P Global Inc's ("S&P Global") A3 long-term unsecured rating, and P-2 short-term rating. Moody's also assigned A3 ratings to its new notes issued in exchange for certain existing IHS Markit Ltd. ("IHS Markit") notes through an exchange offer by S&P Global Market Intelligence Inc. ("Market Intelligence"), a wholly owned subsidiary of S&P Global. The outlook is stable.

On February 28, S&P Global and IHS Markit completed the merger they announced on 30 November 2020. The ratings assigned to IHS Markit and its debt were withdrawn, concluding the rating review begun on 1 December 2020.

Although Moody's continues to view the merger with IHS Markit as a positive credit development because of added revenue scale, service line diversity and long-term profitability, the combination will also lead to higher financial leverage, in part driven by additional debt Moody's expects S&P Global will issue in 2022, and slightly lower consolidated profit margins due to IHS Markit's lower profitability rates. Moody's considers financial strategies less conservative than they were just before the merger was announced. Moody's expects debt to EBITDA of around 2.0x as of 31 December 2021, pro forma for the merger, to rise and be maintained around 2.5x in 2022, while shareholder returns (dividends and share repurchases) will be targeted to be 85% of available cash flow after capital expenditures.

RATINGS RATIONALE

"The merger with IHS Markit positions S&P Global well to achieve mid-to-high single digit annual organic revenue growth and three or four hundred basis points of profit rate increases over the next two years, providing strong support for the A3 long term rating despite a simultaneous notching up of debt tolerance," said Edmond DeForest, Moody's Senior Vice President.

The affirmation of the A3 senior unsecured rating reflects S&P Global's $13 billion revenue scale, global operating scope and diversified business model across a range market segments, products and end customers. There is a high degree of recurring, high margin revenue from many customers across a range of verticals with limited concentration. The company has leading market positions in several of its business lines, including ratings, with significant competitive barriers, pricing power and growth opportunities. The organic revenue growth rate is anticipated to be in a mid-to-high single digit range per year, supported by strong demand across its large and diverse line of services, especially those targeting corporate and investor demand for ESG-related products. The business model will become more diversified, balanced, and predictable than before the merger, with a larger base of recurring revenue (around 75% expected in 2022). The revenue growth profile will also be improved, with several legacy IHS Markit segments having exhibited generally higher revenue growth trends. The consolidation of a competitor in adjacent markets with complementary product offerings and similar customer bases will create cross-selling opportunities, operational efficiencies, and broader service offerings. According to management, the company will be able to offer comprehensive and differentiated solutions across data, platforms, benchmarks and analytics, and expect to be able to leverage S&P's Kensho technology to extract more value from the IHS Markit data lake.

S&P's data and analytics, indices, and commodities pricing businesses are supported by sustainable demand drivers and good profitability. The merger with IHS Markit adds leading positions in its financial services, transportation, resources, and consolidated market solutions business lines, with higher organic revenue growth, although a slightly weaker profit margin profile, expected. Moody's anticipates S&P Global could achieve several hundred basis points of EBITDA margin improvement over the next two years as it implements planned cost management initiatives. Based on strong histories of execution, Moody's expects that the targeted cost actions are likely to be realized, but are dependent on the pace of execution.

Key credit constraints for the company include S&P Global's financial policy, with a tolerance for debt to EBITDA of up to 2.5x, and an emphasis upon significant shareholder distributions. Certain business segments are subject to cyclicality and sensitivity to capital markets volatility. Exposure to regulatory oversight could lead to higher compliance costs. Increased competition could threaten its strong market position or operating performance.

All financial metrics cited reflect Moody's standard adjustments.

Moody's considers S&P Global's liquidity profile as excellent, supported by anticipation of over $3 billion of free cash flow (after dividends) in 2023, a large cash balance, an undrawn $2 billion unsecured revolving credit facility expiring April 2026 (unrated), limited near-term debt maturities and significant financial maintenance covenant cushion in the revolver. Moody's anticipates that the company will use balance sheet cash, asset sale proceeds and incremental debt raises to fund $12 billion dollars of share repurchases in 2022. That said, Moody's also expects that S&P Global will retain at least $1 billion of cash and full availability of the revolver at all times during the year.

The stable rating outlook reflects Moody's expectations for organic revenue growth in the mid to high single digit percent range, a solid EBITDA margin of around 50% and free cash flow (after dividends) in excess of $3 billion in 2023. Moody's expects financial strategies emphasizing debt to EBITDA around 2.5 times and annual shareholder returns (dividends and share repurchases) of about 85% of cash flow from operations less capital expenditures.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

An upgrade to the ratings could if Moody's anticipates S&P Global will maintain more conservative financial strategies, including by sustaining debt to EBITDA below 2.0x and free cash flow to debt above 30% while emphasizing the importance of a strong credit profile. A positive rating action would also be considered if liquidity remained excellent, there was lower exposure to regulatory and legal risks, less sensitivity to market volatility and a low probability of event risk that could negatively impact the credit profile.

Moody's could consider a downgrade if S&P Global sustains: debt to EBITDA above 2.5x or free cash flow to debt below 20%. A negative rating action would also be considered if scale or diversity declined, liquidity deteriorated, financial policy became more aggressive, operating performance or the business model weakened materially, or if there was a substantial decline in market share.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer Services published in November 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1287897. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

The following ratings/assessments are affected by today's action:

..Issuer: S&P Global Inc.

....GTD Senior Unsecured Global Notes, Assigned A3

....Senior Unsecured Commercial Paper, Affirmed P-2

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed A3

....Outlook, Remains Stable

..Issuer: IHS Markit Ltd.

.... Corporate Family Rating, Withdrawn, previously rated Ba1

.... Probability of Default Rating, Withdrawn, previously rated Ba1-PD

.... Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating, Withdrawn, previously rated SGL-1

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Withdrawn, previously rated Ba1 (LGD4)

....Outlook, Changed To Rating Withdrawn From Rating Under Review

..Issuer: IHS Inc.

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Withdrawn, previously rated Ba1 (LGD4)

....Outlook, Changed To Rating Withdrawn From Rating Under Review

S&P Global, Inc. (NYSE:SPGI), headquartered in New York City, is a leading provider of independent credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity and automotive markets. The Company's divisions include Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Indices, Mobility and Engineering Solutions. S&P Global has approximately 35,000 employees. Moody's expects over $13 billion of revenue in 2022.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

