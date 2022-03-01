Moody's affirms S&P Global's A3 rating following merger with IHS Markit; outlook is stable

Over $8 billion of rated debt
New York, March 01, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") affirmed
S&P Global Inc's ("S&P Global") A3 long-term
unsecured rating, and P-2 short-term rating.
Moody's also assigned A3 ratings to its new notes issued in exchange
for certain existing IHS Markit Ltd. ("IHS Markit")
notes through an exchange offer by S&P Global Market Intelligence
Inc. ("Market Intelligence"), a wholly owned subsidiary of
S&P Global. The outlook is stable.
On February 28, S&P Global and IHS Markit completed the merger
they announced on 30 November 2020. The ratings assigned to IHS
Markit and its debt were withdrawn, concluding the rating review
begun on 1 December 2020.
Although Moody's continues to view the merger with IHS Markit as
a positive credit development because of added revenue scale, service
line diversity and long-term profitability, the combination
will also lead to higher financial leverage, in part driven by additional
debt Moody's expects S&P Global will issue in 2022, and
slightly lower consolidated profit margins due to IHS Markit's lower
profitability rates. Moody's considers financial strategies
less conservative than they were just before the merger was announced.
Moody's expects debt to EBITDA of around 2.0x as of 31 December
2021, pro forma for the merger, to rise and be maintained
around 2.5x in 2022, while shareholder returns (dividends
and share repurchases) will be targeted to be 85% of available
cash flow after capital expenditures.
RATINGS RATIONALE
"The merger with IHS Markit positions S&P Global well to achieve
mid-to-high single digit annual organic revenue growth and
three or four hundred basis points of profit rate increases over the next
two years, providing strong support for the A3 long term rating
despite a simultaneous notching up of debt tolerance," said
Edmond DeForest, Moody's Senior Vice President.
The affirmation of the A3 senior unsecured rating reflects S&P Global's
$13 billion revenue scale, global operating scope and diversified
business model across a range market segments, products and end
customers. There is a high degree of recurring, high margin
revenue from many customers across a range of verticals with limited concentration.
The company has leading market positions in several of its business lines,
including ratings, with significant competitive barriers,
pricing power and growth opportunities. The organic revenue growth
rate is anticipated to be in a mid-to-high single digit
range per year, supported by strong demand across its large and
diverse line of services, especially those targeting corporate and
investor demand for ESG-related products. The business model
will become more diversified, balanced, and predictable than
before the merger, with a larger base of recurring revenue (around
75% expected in 2022). The revenue growth profile will also
be improved, with several legacy IHS Markit segments having exhibited
generally higher revenue growth trends. The consolidation of a
competitor in adjacent markets with complementary product offerings and
similar customer bases will create cross-selling opportunities,
operational efficiencies, and broader service offerings.
According to management, the company will be able to offer comprehensive
and differentiated solutions across data, platforms, benchmarks
and analytics, and expect to be able to leverage S&P's
Kensho technology to extract more value from the IHS Markit data lake.
S&P's data and analytics, indices, and commodities pricing
businesses are supported by sustainable demand drivers and good profitability.
The merger with IHS Markit adds leading positions in its financial services,
transportation, resources, and consolidated market solutions
business lines, with higher organic revenue growth, although
a slightly weaker profit margin profile, expected. Moody's
anticipates S&P Global could achieve several hundred basis points
of EBITDA margin improvement over the next two years as it implements
planned cost management initiatives. Based on strong histories
of execution, Moody's expects that the targeted cost actions
are likely to be realized, but are dependent on the pace of execution.
Key credit constraints for the company include S&P Global's financial
policy, with a tolerance for debt to EBITDA of up to 2.5x,
and an emphasis upon significant shareholder distributions. Certain
business segments are subject to cyclicality and sensitivity to capital
markets volatility. Exposure to regulatory oversight could lead
to higher compliance costs. Increased competition could threaten
its strong market position or operating performance.
All financial metrics cited reflect Moody's standard adjustments.
Moody's considers S&P Global's liquidity profile as excellent,
supported by anticipation of over $3 billion of free cash flow
(after dividends) in 2023, a large cash balance, an undrawn
$2 billion unsecured revolving credit facility expiring April 2026
(unrated), limited near-term debt maturities and significant
financial maintenance covenant cushion in the revolver. Moody's
anticipates that the company will use balance sheet cash, asset
sale proceeds and incremental debt raises to fund $12 billion dollars
of share repurchases in 2022. That said, Moody's also
expects that S&P Global will retain at least $1 billion of
cash and full availability of the revolver at all times during the year.
The stable rating outlook reflects Moody's expectations for organic
revenue growth in the mid to high single digit percent range, a
solid EBITDA margin of around 50% and free cash flow (after dividends)
in excess of $3 billion in 2023. Moody's expects financial
strategies emphasizing debt to EBITDA around 2.5 times and annual
shareholder returns (dividends and share repurchases) of about 85%
of cash flow from operations less capital expenditures.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
An upgrade to the ratings could if Moody's anticipates S&P Global
will maintain more conservative financial strategies, including
by sustaining debt to EBITDA below 2.0x and free cash flow to debt
above 30% while emphasizing the importance of a strong credit profile.
A positive rating action would also be considered if liquidity remained
excellent, there was lower exposure to regulatory and legal risks,
less sensitivity to market volatility and a low probability of event risk
that could negatively impact the credit profile.
Moody's could consider a downgrade if S&P Global sustains:
debt to EBITDA above 2.5x or free cash flow to debt below 20%.
A negative rating action would also be considered if scale or diversity
declined, liquidity deteriorated, financial policy became
more aggressive, operating performance or the business model weakened
materially, or if there was a substantial decline in market share.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer
Services published in November 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1287897.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
The following ratings/assessments are affected by today's action:
..Issuer: S&P Global Inc.
....GTD Senior Unsecured Global Notes,
Assigned A3
....Senior Unsecured Commercial Paper,
Affirmed P-2
....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture,
Affirmed A3
....Outlook, Remains Stable
..Issuer: IHS Markit Ltd.
.... Corporate Family Rating, Withdrawn,
previously rated Ba1
.... Probability of Default Rating,
Withdrawn, previously rated Ba1-PD
.... Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating,
Withdrawn, previously rated SGL-1
....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture,
Withdrawn, previously rated Ba1 (LGD4)
....Outlook, Changed To Rating Withdrawn
From Rating Under Review
..Issuer: IHS Inc.
....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture,
Withdrawn, previously rated Ba1 (LGD4)
....Outlook, Changed To Rating Withdrawn
From Rating Under Review
S&P Global, Inc. (NYSE:SPGI), headquartered
in New York City, is a leading provider of independent credit ratings,
benchmarks, analytics and workflow solutions in the global capital,
commodity and automotive markets. The Company's divisions include
Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Indices,
Mobility and Engineering Solutions. S&P Global has approximately
35,000 employees. Moody's expects over $13 billion
of revenue in 2022.
