Moody's affirms SPCM's Ba2 rating changes outlook to positive

Frankfurt am Main, February 28, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has today affirmed SPCM SA's (SPCM) corporate family rating and probability of default rating at Ba2 and Ba2-PD respectively. Concurrently, the rating agency has affirmed the rating of SPCM's senior unsecured notes at Ba2. The outlook has been changed to positive from stable. RATINGS RATIONALE The positive outlook on SPCM's rating reflects the company's low adjusted leverage of around 3x and Moody's believes that the company will maintain leverage around this level. Furthermore the positive outlook reflects the expectation that SPCM will maintain FCF around break even levels in the next 12 to 18 months, also supported by the continued absence of shareholder distributions. Moody's Ba2 rating further takes into account the company's leading market position in the market for Polyacrylamide (PAM), used as a flocculant in the water treatment process. SPCM is estimated to operate around 48% of the global PAM capacity, with the next largest producer of PAM accounting for around 10% of global capacity. Concurrently, the rating agency has affirmed the rating of SPCM's senior unsecured notes at Ba2. The outlook has been changed to positive from stable. RATINGS RATIONALE The positive outlook on SPCM's rating reflects the company's low adjusted leverage of around 3x and Moody's believes that the company will maintain leverage around this level. Furthermore the positive outlook reflects the expectation that SPCM will maintain FCF around break even levels in the next 12 to 18 months, also supported by the continued absence of shareholder distributions. Moody's Ba2 rating further takes into account the company's leading market position in the market for Polyacrylamide (PAM), used as a flocculant in the water treatment process. SPCM is estimated to operate around 48% of the global PAM capacity, with the next largest producer of PAM accounting for around 10% of global capacity. Although the company is focused on PAM it serves a variety of end markets, which include Municipal Water Treatment (20% of revenues), Industrial Wastewater Treatment (20%), Oil & Gas (28%) where the company's products are predominantly used in enhanced oil recovery (EOR) and fracking, mining (10%) and paper (8%). In particular the municipal water treatment and industrial wastewater treatment markets possess defensive characteristics, while demand in the oil market in particular the sales to fracking and oil sand end-markets can be more volatile. However, the rating takes into account the positive long-term demand fundamentals for the company's products. Despite potential demand volatility in these markets the main source of EBITDA margin variation in the past have been raw material price fluctuations. The pricing of the raw materials the company is using in principle closely tied to propylene prices and acrylonitrile prices. Although the company has in the past been able to pass through raw material price fluctuations to customers this usually is only achieved with a time lag and can negatively impact SPMC's EBITDA margins in times of increasing raw material prices. SPCM's track record of price increases in the past provides some comfort with regards to the company's ability to increase EBITDA margins following periods of weaker profitability induced by raw material pricing. During 2019 the company has strongly benefitted from decreasing raw material prices, which is reflected by an increase in Moody's adjusted EBITDA margin to 16.5% from around 14% in 2018. Moody's believes that SPCM will be able to maintain EBITDA margins at a level of 13%-14% on a sustainable basis. In the past the company has invested essentially all of its cash generated into organic growth. Since 2016 the company increased its capacity to around 1.32 million tons by the end of 2020 from 0.93 million tons in 2016. The steep step up in investments from 2016 to 2017 has resulted in negative FCF in 2017 & 2018 (negative Moody's adjusted FCF of €256 million and €202 million respectively) as the acceleration of investments have coincided with times of strong revenue growth and a hence high working capital consumption. However, as revenue growth and working capital consumption has been less pronounced during 2019 we expect that the company has generated strongly positive FCF in 2019. In the longer term we expect the company to modulate capital expenditures in order maintain FCF generation at break even levels. LIQUIDITY Moody's considers SPCMs liquidity to be good. At the end of Q3-19 the company had €236 million of cash on balance sheet and access to around €300 million availability under its €350 million revolving credit facility due in 2024. In combination with expected FFO generation of around €400 million in 2020 these sources comfortably cover, short term debt maturities, swings in working capital and expected capital expenditures, consisting of around €50-€60 million an expansion capex of around €300 million. This view also takes into account that the company will cut back on expansion capex in case of lower FFO in order to safeguard its liquidity profile. STRUCTURAL CONSIDERATIONS The $500 million senior unsecured notes due 2025 are rated Ba2, in line with the CFR, and rank equally with the €350 million unsecured RCF (unrated), the €550 million notes due 2023 (unrated) and a €180 million of EIB Loan. The 2025 notes are not guaranteed by any subsidiaries, in line with the 2023 notes. They have incurrence covenants, including limiting the company's ability to incur additional indebtedness and pay dividends. However, the notes are structurally subordinated to the liabilities of SPCM's operating subsidiaries, an increase of these liabilities might affect Moody's notching practices in the future. RATING OUTLOOK The positive outlook on SPCM's rating reflects Moody's expectation that the company will maintain Moody's adjusted gross leverage at around 3x times and maintain free cash flow around break-even levels balancing investments against internal cash generation. WHAT COULD CHANGE THE RATINGS UP/ DOWN Moody's could upgrade SPCM's rating if the company were to contain Moody's adjusted leverage at around 3x, maintains RCF/debt above 20% and maintains FCF at around break-even levels. Conversely Moody's could downgrade SPCM's rating, if leverage would remain above 4x for a prolonged period of time or RCF/debt falls to the low teens in percentage terms. A downgrade of SPCM's rating also could occur if the company's liquidity deteriorates or adopts a more aggressive financial policy. PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY The principal methodology used in these ratings was Chemical Industry published in March 2019. Please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology. COMPANY PROFILE SPCM SA (SPCM) is the parent holding company of the SNF Group (SNF). SNF, headquartered in Andrezieux, France, is the world's largest chemical company producing non-captive polyacrylamide. PAM is a water-soluble chemical used as flocculant to separate suspended solids from liquids, as viscosity modifiers to alter the thickness of liquids, and drag reducers to decrease pressure drop in segments of pipes. In 2019 the company is expected to generate revenues of around €3.3 billion. The company employs around 6,500 people globally. REGULATORY DISCLOSURES For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com. For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity. Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review. Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating. Moritz Melsbach

Asst Vice President - Analyst

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Deutschland GmbH

An der Welle 5

Frankfurt am Main 60322

Germany

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

Matthias Hellstern

MD - Corporate Finance

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

Releasing Office:

Moody's Deutschland GmbH

An der Welle 5

Frankfurt am Main 60322

Germany

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

