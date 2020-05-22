Moody's affirms SPP-distribucia's Baa2 ratings; outlook stable

Frankfurt am Main, May 22, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today affirmed the
Baa2 issuer and senior unsecured ratings of SPP-distribucia,
a.s., the monopoly provider of gas distribution services
in Slovakia (A2 stable). The rating outlook remains stable.
A full list of affected ratings is provided towards the end of this press
release.
RATINGS RATIONALE
The rating affirmation reflects (1) SPP-distribucia's strong
business risk profile as the monopoly provider of gas distribution services
in Slovakia; (2) its operations under a regulatory framework which
Moody's considers as fairly supportive and stable; and (3)
the company's strong financial profile.
The financial profile of the company is marked by (1) strong cash flow
generation; (2) coupled with low investment requirements; and
(3) modest leverage with funds from operations (FFO) to net debt of 46.9%
at financial year end on 31 July 2019. The company is fully owned
by SPP Infrastructure, a.s., whose other holdings
include eustream a.s., the owner and operator of the
natural gas transmission and transit pipeline that runs through Slovakia,
and some gas storage companies (together "the wider SPP Infrastructure
group").
SPP-distribucia's ratings are constrained by the consolidated
credit quality of the wider SPP Infrastructure group, notably of
eustream a.s., given that the majority of its revenues
come from capacity bookings and gas flows that originate in Russia (Baa3
stable), which exposes eustream as an intermediate pipeline to regulatory
and geopolitical risks.
RATING OUTLOOK
The stable rating outlook reflects Moody's expectation that SPP-distribucia
will continue to exhibit solid and stable cash flows over the current
regulatory period and beyond and that the wider SPP Infrastructure group
will maintain a financial profile commensurate with the new rating guidance
of FFO/debt of at least 25%. It also assumes that the shareholders
of SPP Infrastructure, a.s. will continue to adhere
to the financial and dividend policies set out in the shareholder agreement,
thereby supporting modest financial leverage within the wider SPP-Infrastructure
group to be maintained on a sustainable basis.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
Moody's sees limited potential for a rating upgrade at this point
in time, considering the perceived risks weighing on the business
risk profile of the wider SPP Infrastructure group, largely driven
by the group's exposure to gas pipeline eustream, a.s.
(guarantor of the debt issued by SPP Infrastructure Financing B.V.,
(Baa2 stable). The overall consolidated credit quality of the group
remains a constraining factor, as Moody's considers SPP-distribucia's
credit quality linked to that of the wider group. Consequently,
an improvement in the credit quality of the wider SPP Infrastructure group
coupled with continued strong financial performance of SPP-distribucia
could put upward rating pressure on SPP-distribucia's rating.
Downward rating pressure could develop, in the event of (1) a material
adverse regulatory development; (2) a deterioration in the credit
quality of the wider SPP Infrastructure group; (3) the group's consolidated
FFO/debt ratio deteriorating significantly below 25% on a sustained
basis; or (4) a change in financial and dividend policies of the
ultimate shareholders.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Regulated Electric
and Gas Networks published in March 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1059225.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
SPP-distribucia, a.s. is the monopoly provider
of regulated gas distribution services in Slovakia, operating under
a relatively stable and supportive regulatory regime, with certainty
around tariffs until the end of the current regulatory period in 2021.
In the financial year 2018/19 the company reported EUR423 million of revenues
and an operating profit (EBIT) of EUR127 million.
Affirmations:
..Issuer: SPP-distribucia, a.s.
.... LT Issuer Rating, Affirmed Baa2
....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture,
Affirmed Baa2
Outlook Actions:
..Issuer: SPP-distribucia, a.s.
....Outlook, Remains Stable
