Moody's affirms SRS' B3 CFR; downgrades senior secured debt to B3

Approximately $4.9 billion of debt affected

New York, August 04, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) affirmed SRS Distribution Inc.'s (SRS) B3 Corporate Family Rating and B3-PD Probability of Default Rating. Moody's downgraded the ratings on SRS' existing senior secured term loans and notes due 2028, which are pari passu, to B3 from B2 but affirmed the Caa2 ratings on the company's senior unsecured notes. The outlook remains stable.

The downgrade of the rating on SRS' existing senior secured debt to B3 from B2 results from the upsizing of the company's revolving credit facility to $1.5 billion from $1.0 billion. The 50% increase in the size of SRS' revolving credit facility materially reduces the recovery values for the holders of the secured debt, warranting the downgrade.

However, Moody's views the increase and extension of the revolving credit facility as credit positive, which enhances the company's liquidity. Revolver availability totaled about $1.0 billion on June 30, 2022, after considering $460 million in borrowings, some letter of credit commitments and the borrowing base formula. SRS uses the revolving credit facility for working capital, letter of credit commitments and bolt-on acquisitions. The revolver expiration is now June 2027, which is SRS' nearest material debt maturity and removes refunding risks for the next five years.

"The material increase in the revolver commitment and extended maturity profile gives SRS tremendous financial flexibility and provides a good offset to the company's leveraged capital structure," said Peter Doyle, Vice President at Moody's.

The following ratings are affected by today's action:

Affirmations:

..Issuer: SRS Distribution Inc.

.... Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed B3

.... Probability of Default Rating, Affirmed B3-PD

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed Caa2 (LGD5)

Downgrades:

..Issuer: SRS Distribution Inc.

....Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility, Downgraded to B3 (LGD3) from B2 (LGD3)

....Senior Secured Regular Bond/Debenture, Downgraded to B3 (LGD3) from B2 (LGD3)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: SRS Distribution Inc.

....Outlook, Remains Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

SRS' B3 CFR reflects the company's leveraged capital structure. Moody's projects adjusted debt-to-EBITDA improving but remaining above 6.0x over the next two years versus 7.9x on April 30, 2022. Moody's forward view includes some organic revenue growth, full-year earnings from acquisitions and debt remaining relatively flat. Moody's also forecasts adjusted free cash flow-to-debt in the range of 3% - 5% by late 2024. Fixed charges including cash interest, term loan amortization, and operating and finance lease payments approach $400 million per year, significantly inhibiting cash flow and financial flexibility. At the same time, SRS faces strong competition, execution risk to its operating plan and the potential for future shareholder return activity. SRS has a history of utilizing debt to reward shareholders, which keeps leverage perpetually elevated.

Providing an offset to SRS' leveraged capital structure is good profitability. Moody' expects adjusted EBITDA margin remaining in the range of 10% - 12% over the next two years, based on revenue approaching 8.2x billion by late 2024. Interest coverage, measured as adjusted EBITA-to-interest coverage, should remain above 2.0x, which is reasonable given the debt service requirements. The integration of AquaCentral (acquired in December 2021), which made SRS the second largest distributor of pool-related products in the United States, and multiple bolt-on acquisitions appear to be proceeding well and contribute to SRS' financial performance. SRS' business profile, characterized by considerable scale and a product mix with stable demand characteristics, is a significant credit strength. SRS is the third largest rated domestic wholesale distributor of roofing supplies based on revenue. Residential roofing repair, the main driver of SRS' revenue, is a pocket of stability within the repair and remodeling sub-sector and provides a steady stream of earnings, as often the needed repairs are not discretionary. The distribution of building products of which roofing-related products are the great majority accounts for about 75% of SRS' pro forma revenue.

Moody's projects SRS will have a good liquidity profile over the next two years, generating decent cash flow each year and having ample availability under the company's revolving credit facility.

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that SRS will continue to perform well, benefiting from inelastic demand for roofing products, SRS' primary source of revenue. A good liquidity profile and no near-term maturities further support the stable outlook.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

An upgrade of SRS' ratings could ensue if end markets remain supportive of organic growth and the company delevers such that adjusted debt-to-EBITDA is trending towards 5.5x. Also, preservation of at least good liquidity would support upwards rating movement.

A ratings downgrade could occur if SRS's adjusted debt-to-EBITDA is above 6.5x and EBITA-to-interest expense is trending towards 1.0x. A deterioration in liquidity or material shareholder return activity could result in downward rating pressure as well.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Distribution & Supply Chain Services Industry published in June 2018 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/55403. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

SRS Distribution Inc., headquartered in McKinney, Texas, is a national distributor of roofing supplies and related building materials, and landscaping and pool-related products throughout the United States. Leonard Green & Partners, L.P., through its affiliates, is the majority owner of SRS followed by Berkshire Partners LLC, through its affiliates.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Peter Doyle

Vice President - Senior Analyst

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Gretchen French

Associate Managing Director

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

