Moody's affirms SS&C's Ba3 CFR and revises outlook to positive from stable on declining leverage

New York, February 17, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") affirmed SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc.'s ("SS&C") Ba3 corporate family rating ("CFR"), Ba3-PD probability of default rating ("PDR"), the Ba2 ratings of the senior secured credit facilities issued by SS&C's subsidiaries, SS&C Technologies, Inc. ("SS&C Technologies") and SS&C European Holdings S.a.r.l. ("SS&C Europe Sarl"), and the B2 rating for the senior unsecured notes issued by SS&C Technologies. The speculative grade liquidity (SGL) rating remains SGL-1.

The ratings outlook was revised to positive from stable to reflect Moody's expectations that SS&C will steadily continue to reduce leverage with debt to EBITDA dropping towards the low 3x level over the coming 12-18 months as the company utilizes its solid free cash flow to continue repaying debt while increasing EBITDA at a moderate pace during this period.

Affirmations:

..Issuer: SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc.

.... Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed Ba3

.... Probability of Default Rating, Affirmed Ba3-PD

..Issuer: SS&C European Holdings S.a.r.l.

....Backed Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility, Affirmed Ba2 (LGD3)

..Issuer: SS&C Technologies, Inc.

....Backed Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility, Affirmed Ba2 (LGD3)

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed B2 (LGD5)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc.

....Outlook, Changed To Positive From Stable

..Issuer: SS&C European Holdings S.a.r.l.

....Outlook, Changed To Positive From Stable

..Issuer: SS&C Technologies, Inc.

....Outlook, Changed To Positive From Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

SS&C's Ba3 CFR reflects the issuer's moderating debt to EBITDA (3.8x as of 31 December 2022, Moody's adjusted for operating leases) as well as its large operating scale and competitive positioning as a provider of software and software-enabled services, primarily to financial services firms. SS&C's credit profile is also supported by its good revenue predictability, about 90% of which is attributable to recurring, transaction-based services provided to a very large client base. Additionally, SS&C's strong profitability and healthy free cash flow provides capacity to gradually repay debt and the company's very good liquidity affords cushion to absorb temporary operational challenges.

SS&C's credit profile is negatively impacted by a concentrated geographic and vertical market focus with particularly sizable exposure to traditional and alternative asset management firms based in North America. To varying degrees, SS&C's fees from these customers can vacillate based on the market value of assets under management/administration and number of transactions processed. SS&C's credit quality is also negatively impacted by corporate governance concerns related to the company's aggressive financial policies, featuring considerable expenditures on share repurchases and dividends, the company's 13% equity ownership by its CEO, and an opportunistic, debt-fueled acquisition growth strategy. SS&C's history of increasing debt leverage significantly to finance acquisitions results in high event risk and reflects an aggressive financial strategy, with the potential for continual releveraging, somewhat constraining the rating.

The SGL-1 liquidity rating reflects SS&C's very good liquidity profile, with cash of approximately $440 million as of 31 December 2022 and Moody's expectation of over $900 billion in free cash flow (after dividends) in 2023. SS&C's liquidity is also supported by the availability of an undrawn $600 million revolving credit facility maturing in 2027. The revolver is subject to a maximum net leverage ratio covenant of 6.25x if utilization exceeds 30%. Moody's does not expect the covenant to be triggered, but expects that the company has ample operating cushion under the covenant if it is measured. The term loans do not include any financial maintenance covenants. The term loans require mandatory repayment from excess cash flow (as defined in the credit agreement), the amount of which is based on leverage levels.

The positive outlook reflects Moody's expectations that SS&C will generate low-to-mid single digit revenue and moderate Adj. EBITDA growth over the next 12 to 18 months and debt to EBITDA (Moody's adjusted) will decline towards the low 3x level during this period, barring additional debt-funded acquisitions.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The rating could be upgraded if SS&C establishes a track record of conservative financial policies while realizing strong earnings growth and sustaining debt to EBITDA (Moody's adjusted) below 4x while annual free cash flow (after dividends) approaches 15% of total debt.

The ratings could be downgraded if SS&C experiences meaningful weakness in operating performance or adopts more aggressive financial strategies, such that Moody's expects debt to EBITDA to remain above 5x and free cash flow to be modest over an extended period of time.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Software published in June 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/389867. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

SS&C, headquartered in Windsor, Connecticut, is a provider of software and software-enabled services to over 18,000 clients in the financial services and healthcare industries. Moody's projects that SS&C will generate revenue of nearly $5.5 billion in 2023.

