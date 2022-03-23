Moody's affirms SS&C's Ba3 CFR following debt-funded $1.7 billion Prism acquisition; outlook is stable

info

PLEASE READ AND SCROLL DOWN!

 

By clicking “I AGREE” [at the end of this document], you indicate that you understand and intend these terms and conditions to be the legal equivalent of a signed, written contract and equally binding, and that you accept such terms and conditions as a condition of viewing any and all Moody’s inform​ation that becomes accessible to you [after clicking “I AGREE”] (the “Information”).   References herein to “Moody’s” include Moody’s Corporation, Inc. and each of its subsidiaries and affiliates.

 

Terms of One-Time Website Use

 

1.            Unless you have entered into an express written contract with Moody’s to the contrary, you agree that you have no right to use the Information in a commercial or public setting and no right to copy it, save it, print it, sell it, or publish or distribute any portion of it in any form.               

 

2.            You acknowledge and agree that Moody’s credit ratings: (i) are current opinions of the future relative creditworthiness of securities and address no other risk; and (ii) are not statements of current or historical fact or recommendations to purchase, hold or sell particular securities.  Moody’s credit ratings and publications are not intended for retail investors, and it would be reckless and inappropriate for retail investors to use Moody’s credit ratings and publications when making an investment decision.  No warranty, express or implied, as the accuracy, timeliness, completeness, merchantability or fitness for any particular purpose of any Moody’s credit rating is given or made by Moody’s in any form whatsoever.          

 

3.            To the extent permitted by law, Moody’s and its directors, officers, employees, representatives, licensors and suppliers disclaim liability for: (i) any indirect, special, consequential, or incidental losses or damages whatsoever arising from or in connection with use of the Information; and (ii) any direct or compensatory damages caused to any person or entity, including but not limited to by any negligence (but excluding fraud or any other type of liability that by law cannot be excluded) on the part of Moody’s or any of its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors or suppliers, arising from or in connection with use of the Information.

 

4.            You agree to read [and be bound by] the more detailed disclosures regarding Moody’s ratings and the limitations of Moody’s liability included in the Information.     

 

5.            You agree that any disputes relating to this agreement or your use of the Information, whether sounding in contract, tort, statute or otherwise, shall be governed by the laws of the State of New York and shall be subject to the exclusive jurisdiction of the courts of the State of New York located in the City and County of New York, Borough of Manhattan.​​​

I AGREE
Rating Action:

Moody's affirms SS&C's Ba3 CFR following debt-funded $1.7 billion Prism acquisition; outlook is stable

23 Mar 2022

Approximately $7.8 billion of rated debt

New York, March 23, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") affirmed SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc.'s ("SS&C") Ba3 corporate family rating ("CFR"), Ba3-PD probability of default rating ("PDR"), the Ba2 ratings of the existing senior secured credit facilities issued by SS&C's subsidiaries, SS&C Technologies, Inc. ("SS&C Technologies") and SS&C European Holdings S.a.r.l. ("SS&C Europe Sarl"), and the B2 rating for the senior unsecured notes issued by SS&C Technologies. Concurrently, Moody's assigned Ba2 ratings to SS&C Technologies' proposed $650 million senior secured term loan (B-6 tranche) due 2029 and SS&C Europe Sarl's proposed $880 million senior secured term loan (B-7 tranche) due 2029. The speculative grade liquidity (SGL) rating remains SGL-1. The ratings outlook is stable.

Proceeds from the proposed term loans, as well as a $125 million loan from the $250 million revolver, will be used to finance SS&C's previously-announced acquisition of Blue Prism Group plc ("Blue Prism"), a provider of enterprise robotic process automation software, for approximately $1.7 billion in cash and pay transaction-related fees and expenses. "Today's rating action reflects SS&C's solid positioning within the Ba3 rating category, even after taking into account the increase in debt-to-EBITDA (Moody's adjusted) of 1x from the debt funded acquisition to approximately 4x," said Lee Zeltser, Moody's Vice President.

Affirmations:

..Issuer: SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc.

.... Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed Ba3

.... Probability of Default Rating, Affirmed Ba3-PD

..Issuer: SS&C European Holdings S.a.r.l.

....Senior Secured Term Loan-B4, Affirmed Ba2 (LGD3)

..Issuer: SS&C Technologies, Inc.

....Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility, Affirmed Ba2 (LGD3)

....Senior Unsecured Global Notes, Affirmed B2 (LGD5) from (LGD6)

Assignments:

..Issuer: SS&C European Holdings S.a.r.l.

....Senior Secured Term Loan-B7, Assigned Ba2 (LGD3)

..Issuer: SS&C Technologies, Inc.

....Senior Secured Term Loan-B6, Assigned Ba2 (LGD3)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc.

....Outlook, Remains Stable

..Issuer: SS&C Technologies, Inc.

....Outlook, Remains Stable

..Issuer: SS&C European Holdings S.a.r.l.

....Outlook, Changed To Stable From Rating Withdrawn

RATINGS RATIONALE

SS&C's Ba3 CFR reflects the issuer's moderate financial leverage and concentrated vertical market focus as a provider of software and software-enabled services largely to the economically sensitive financial services industry in North America. In 2021, overall sales to this industry accounted for approximately 90% of SS&C's top line, with particularly sizable exposure to the traditional and alternative asset management segments. To varying degrees, SS&C's fees from these customers can vacillate based on the market value of assets under management/administration and number of transactions processed. SS&C's credit quality is also negatively impacted by corporate governance concerns related to the company's aggressive financial policies, featuring considerable expenditures on share repurchases and dividends, the company's 13% equity ownership by its CEO, and an opportunistic, debt-fueled acquisition growth strategy. SS&C's history of increasing debt leverage significantly to finance acquisitions results in high event risk and reflects an aggressive financial strategy. In 2018, SS&C spent, in aggregate, over $7 billion on acquisitions funded substantially with debt that increased pro forma debt-to-EBITDA to slightly over 6x (excluding the unrealized cost savings). In late 2020, SS&C unsuccessfully pursued the purchase of Australia's Link Administration Holdings Ltd, offering to acquire the company for over $2.3 billion. While SS&C has a demonstrated track record of successfully deleveraging after past asset purchases, the acquisition of Blue Prism, in addition to adding incremental debt leverage, has historically incurred operating losses and presents integration risk. Despite the potential strategic benefits and business profile enhancements that could result from these acquisitions, the potential for continual re-leveraging constrains the rating.

SS&C's credit profile benefits from its large operating scale and competitive positioning as well as the company's relative revenue predictability as SS&C generates about 90% of its revenues from recurring, transaction-based services provided to a very large client base. SS&C's credit quality also benefits from the company's strong projected profitability and free cash flow which provides healthy capacity to delever its capital structure. The company has very good liquidity which provides cushion to absorb temporary operational challenges.

The ratings for SS&C's debt instruments incorporate the parent company's overall probability of default, reflected in the Ba3-PD PDR, and the loss given default ("LGD") expectations for the individual instruments. The Ba2 ratings (LGD3) for SS&C's senior secured debt, issued by subsidiaries SS&C Technologies and SS&C Europe Sarl, benefit from a first priority security interest in substantially all tangible and intangible assets of the respective borrowers and their guarantor operating subsidiaries and the first-loss absorption provided by the unsecured notes. The collateral provides effective seniority to SS&C Technologies' $2.0 billion of senior unsecured notes rated B2 (LGD5), reflecting their junior position in the debt capital structure.

The SGL-1 liquidity rating reflects SS&C's very good liquidity profile, with pro forma cash of approximately $529 million as of December 31, 2021 and Moody's expectation of over $1.0 billion in pro forma free cash flow (after dividends) over the coming 12 months. SS&C's liquidity is also supported by approximately $125 million of availability under the company's $250 million revolving credit facility, but Moody's notes that the revolver is nearing its maturity date of April 2023. The revolver is subject to a maximum net leverage ratio covenant of 6.25x if utilization exceeds 30%. Moody's does not expect the covenant to be triggered, but expects that the company has ample operating cushion under the covenant if it is measured. The term loans do not include any financial maintenance covenants. The term loans require mandatory repayment from excess cash flow (as defined in the credit agreement), the amount of which is based on leverage levels.

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectations that SS&C will generate low-to-mid single digit pro forma revenue and Adj. EBITDA growth over the next 12 to 18 months and debt to EBITDA (Moody's adjusted) will decline modestly towards the mid 3x level during this period, barring additional debt-funded acquisitions.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The rating could be upgraded if SS&C establishes a track record of conservative financial policies while realizing strong earnings growth and sustaining debt to EBITDA (Moody's adjusted) below 4x.

The ratings could be downgraded if SS&C experiences meaningful weakness in operating performance or adopts more aggressive financial strategies, such that debt leverage is expected to remain above 5x and free cash flow is modest over an extended period of time.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Software Industry published in August 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1130740. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

SS&C, headquartered in Windsor, Connecticut, is a provider of software and software-enabled services to over 18,000 clients in the financial services and healthcare industries. Blue Prism, headquartered in the United Kingdom, generated approximately $224 million of sales in the last twelve months ending October 2021. Moody's projects that SS&C will generate pro forma revenue of approximately $5.4 billion in 2022.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Lee Zeltser
Vice President - Senior Analyst
Corporate Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

Karen Nickerson
Associate Managing Director
Corporate Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

