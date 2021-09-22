Moody's affirms SSM Health's (MO) A1; outlook revised to stable

New York, September 22, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service has affirmed the A1 assigned to SSM Health's (MO) rated debt. We have also affirmed the A1 assigned to Agnesian HealthCare, Inc.'s (WI) debt, which is a designated affiliate under the trust indenture of SSM Health's parent corporation, SSM Health Care Corporation. The outlook for SSM and Agnesian has been revised to stable from negative.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Affirmation of the A1 rating incorporates several key credit strengths at SSM including its large absolute size, diversity of revenue and cash flow across several major markets and business lines, along with adequate and improving liquidity metrics. The rating also acknowledges that although SSM's operating cash flow margin is weaker than that of many peer organizations, absolute operating cash flow and leverage as measured by debt to cash flow and debt service coverage are adequate and expected to improve over the next several years.

The rating, and revision in the outlook to stable from negative, reflects our expectation that the recent opening of the St. Louis University Hospital alongside other investments will support the organization's efforts to undertake more value based care arrangements and lower cost in its largest markets, which, in turn, will contribute to gradual margin improvement. Although patient care will remain the largest business line, investments, acquisitions, and likely joint ventures in its health insurance and pharmacy benefit manager businesses will further diversify SSM's cash flow and complement its patient care delivery network, particularly as health insurance and value based care arrangements grow. With major strategic capital spending complete and a relatively low average age of plant, we expect SSM will have greater capital spending flexibility and will maintain its current liquidity profile.

Affirmation of Agnesian HealthCare, Inc.'s (WI) A1 reflects affirmation of SSM Health's A1; Agnesian is a designated affiliate under the master trust indenture of SSM Health's parent corporation SSM Health Care Corporation.

RATING OUTLOOK

Revision in the outlook to stable is attributable to stabilization of SSM's operating performance across all markets and particularly in its largest markets in Missouri and Wisconsin and our expectation that various operating changes will allow the organization to improve margins over the next several years. The stable outlook further incorporates our expectation that modest capital needs will allow SSM to manage its balance sheet and maintain adequate liquidity measures over the outlook period.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Sustained, improved operating measures

- Significantly improved debt and balance sheet measures

- For Agnesian's bonds: an upgrade of SSM Health's long term rating

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Inability to achieve performance and value based care targets or demonstrate incremental margin improvement over current performance

- Material additional debt absent commensurate cash flow growth or degradation of liquidity metrics

- Material negative change in regulations impacting a major business line such as pharmacy benefit management

- Material loss of market share in a key market

- For Agnesian's bonds: a downgrade of SSM Health's long term rating

LEGAL SECURITY

All parity bonds are issued under SSM's designated affiliate model - with SSM Health Care Corporation (SSMHCC) as the only legal obligor. The bonds are secured by a general unsecured obligation of SSMHCC, which has limited assets and cash flow. The inpatient operating divisions are not members of the obligated group, but designated affiliates. The designated affiliates, which are required to upstream funds to SSMHCC for debt service obligations, can be de-designated at any time. Under the designated affiliate structure, the potential for future subordination of the bonds is possible. The credit group is primarily comprised of the system's hospitals. Dean Health Plan and Dean Health Insurance, Inc. and a variety of other entities including physician practices are not members of the credit group.

The Master Trust Indenture provides for an annual debt service coverage test of 1.1x.

PROFILE

SSM Health's integrated system of care includes more than 290 physician offices and other outpatient sites, 23 hospitals, 10 post-acute facilities, comprehensive virtual care, home care and hospice services and a health insurance company. Its pharmacy benefit company, Navitus Health Solutions, serves as a full passthrough pharmacy benefit manager (PBM).

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Not-For-Profit Healthcare published in December 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1154632. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

