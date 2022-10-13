Moody's affirms STADA's B3 rating, outlook stable

Paris, October 13, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today affirmed the B3 corporate family rating (CFR) and B3-PD probability of default rating (PDR) of Nidda BondCo GmbH (STADA or the company). At the same time the agency has affirmed the Caa2 instrument ratings of the backed senior secured second-lien global notes due in 2025 issued by the company, and has affirmed the B2 instrument rating of the senior secured bank credit facilities, including the senior secured term loans, senior secured revolving credit facility (RCF) and senior secured global notes, borrowed by Nidda Healthcare Holding GMBH. The outlook on all ratings remains stable.

Moody's is assigning a B2 instrument rating to the proposed EUR500 million backed senior secured notes due in 2026 which will be part of an exchange offering that the company is proposing to the holders of the EUR1,885 million senior secured notes global due in 2024.

A full list of the affected ratings can be found at the end of this press release.

STADA is giving the option to the existing senior secured note investors to exchange EUR500 million of the senior secured notes due in 2024 for a new EUR500 million backed senior secured notes, due in 2026. These new exchange backed senior secured notes will be offered at a higher coupon with an upfront cash payment to compensate investors for the tenor extension. The agency understands that the transaction is a par-for-par exchange and therefore there is no haircut or expected loss to current investors. Moody's does not consider this exchange as an event of default given the expectation of no loss in value to current bondholders and the agency's view that this exchange does not have the effect of avoiding an event of default for STADA, mainly because we believe the company's performance remains strong with a sustainable capital structure.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The B3 rating affirmation considers the company's good business profile, including a diversified small-molecule generics portfolio, good geographical diversification and strong over-the-counter (OTC) portfolio of consumer health products and specialty products. Furthermore, it considers the company's highly-leveraged capital structure with a Moody's-adjusted gross leverage of 7.2x for the last twelve months to June 2022, and an appetite for debt-funded acquisitions which can delay deleveraging.

While under the agency's governance risk framework, Moody's positively views the proactive management of STADA's debt maturities and its adequate liquidity, the company will still have a significant amount of debt maturities outstanding in September 2024, totaling EUR1,385 million of senior secured notes. The agency expects that the company will look into a timely refinancing of such facilities over the next 12 months, before refinancing risk increases and adds downward pressure to its current rating.

The rating also considers the downside risks coming from the Russia-Ukraine military conflict, given STADA's material exposure to the region. However, operations continue to be relatively normal in the region and the group's operating and financial performance has been positive with growth in key markets. Moody's expects that the company's Moody's-adjusted gross leverage will trend towards 7x by the end of 2022, and that its Moody's-adjusted free cash flow (FCF) generation will improve to around EUR35-40 million, over the next 12-18 months.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable rating outlook reflects our expectation that STADA's credit metrics will continue to improve in the next 12-18 months with a Moody's-adjusted gross leverage improving below 7x, driven by stronger earnings and positive Moody's-adjusted FCF. The outlook assumes the company will address the remaining of its 2024 maturities within the next 12 months and that the company successfully extends its senior secured RCF as planned by the company before year-end.

LIQUIDITY PROFILE

STADA has adequate liquidity, underpinned by cash balances of EUR340 million as of 30 June 2022, the agency's expectations of positive Moody's-adjusted FCF of between EUR35-40 million for the next 12-18 months; and access to its EUR400 million senior secured revolving credit facility, which is fully undrawn. There could be increased volatility in working capital requirements over the next few quarters if STADA's supply-chain arrangements are disrupted in Russia, or its Russian accounts receivable collection period is extended significantly or impairments increase.

The company's next maturities are its EUR400 million senior secured RCF, due in August 2023, which the company is currently under negotiations to extend until August 2025 and more than 90% of RCF lenders have agreed to an extension, and the agency assumes the extension will be confirmed before the end of the year; and the remaining EUR1,385 million senior secured notes, due in September 2024. The company has extended the maturity of its EUR371 million ruble-denominated debt at its Russian subsidiary with two new tranches of 3 and 5 years of maturity.

The senior secured RCF is subject to a total debt leverage covenant of 8.5x, tested quarterly if more than 35% of the facility is drawn; Moody's expects the company to have sufficient capacity for this covenant, if tested.

STRUCTURAL CONSIDERATIONS

In light of the mixed capital structure, which includes both bank debt and bonds, Moody's has applied a recovery rate of 50% for the corporate family. The recovery rate assumption of 50% also reflects the covenant-lite package, with only a springing covenant on the senior secured RCF. The security package is considered weak because it consists of a pledge on the shares and not on the assets of the operating subsidiaries.

The B2 ratings of the senior secured term loans, senior secured notes and senior secured RCF reflect the creditors' first-lien claim over a security package consisting of shares from operating subsidiaries accounting for at least 80% of group EBITDA. The capacity to raise new senior secured debt is very limited. The issuance of further senior secured debt could weigh on the one-notch uplift. The Caa2 rating of the backed senior secured second-lien notes reflects the second-lien claim over the same security package.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Upward pressure on the rating would reflect a decline in leverage, with Moody's-adjusted gross debt/EBITDA declining below 6.5x.

Downward pressure on the rating could materialise if the company's Moody's-adjusted FCF turns negative on a sustained basis, or if its Moody's-adjusted gross leverage does not fall below 7.5x over the next 12-18 months, or if its operating performance deteriorates, of if the company fails to address the remaining of its 2024 maturities within the next 12 months.

LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS

Assignments:

..Issuer: Nidda Healthcare Holding GMBH

....BACKED Senior Secured Regular Bond/Debenture, Assigned B2

Affirmations:

..Issuer: Nidda BondCo GmbH

.... Probability of Default Rating, Affirmed B3-PD

.... LT Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed B3

....BACKED Senior Secured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed Caa2

..Issuer: Nidda Healthcare Holding GMBH

....Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility, Affirmed B2

....Senior Secured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed B2

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Nidda BondCo GmbH

....Outlook, Remains Stable

..Issuer: Nidda Healthcare Holding GMBH

....Outlook, Remains Stable

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Pharmaceuticals published in November 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/356413. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

COMPANY PROFILE

STADA is a Germany-based pharmaceutical company specialised in the production and marketing of small-molecule generics and OTC pharmaceutical products. During the twelve months ended in June 2022, STADA generated revenue of EUR3,511 million and company-adjusted pro forma EBITDA of EUR912 million. The company's product portfolio is now reported under three divisions: generics; consumer healthcare; and specialty, which includes biosimilars and partnership licensing deals. The company is fully owned by funds managed by Bain Capital Private Equity (Europe), LLP and Cinven Partners LLP.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Gilberto Ramos, CFA

Asst Vice President - Analyst

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's France SAS

96 Boulevard Haussmann

Paris, 75008

France

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454



Jeanine Arnold

Associate Managing Director

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454



Releasing Office:

Moody's France SAS

96 Boulevard Haussmann

Paris, 75008

France

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

