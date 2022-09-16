Moody's affirms STM's Aa2 rating; outlook stable

Toronto, September 16, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") today affirmed the Aa2 long-term senior unsecured debt ratings and Prime-1 (P-1) short-term issuer ratings of Sociéte de Transport de Montréal (STM). The outlook was maintained at stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The affirmation of the ratings reflects STM's close operational and financial links to the City of Montréal, which makes it meaningless to distinguish the creditworthiness of STM from that of Montréal. As such, STM's credit quality reflects that of Montréal. The close ties to the city include the substantial portion of revenues (95%) that STM receives from the Autorité régionale de transport métropolitain (ARTM), an entity of which the City of Montréal has considerable oversight. The ARTM and STM negotiate annual service contracts which directs the level of service STM is required to supply. This reduces budgetary flexibility of STM. Given the important role STM plays in ensuring the smooth operation of Montréal's economy, should STM face budgetary pressure throughout the year, Moody's assumes Montréal would provide additional support to STM to ensure its fiscal health and quality of service does not deteriorate.

Additionally, Montréal issues long-term debt and on-lends to STM, further strengthening the financial links between the two entities. Finally, STM has a joint and several guarantee of 16 municipalities that encompass the Island of Montréal, but for which the City of Montréal is by far the largest. As such, Moody's assumes that Montréal would be the first recourse to support STM if the joint and several guarantee were to be invoked.

STM's P-1 short-term issuer rating reflects STM's internal liquidity as well as that of Montréal. STM utilizes its short-term debt issuance primarily as bridge financing for projects until long-term debt (subsidized and/or unsubsidized) is issued.

RATIONALE FOR THE STABLE OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects the stable outlook assigned to the City of Montréal. The stable outlook also reflects Moody's assumption that the framework within which STM operates will not change, particularly with respect to the linkages to the City of Montréal.

ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL AND GOVERNANCE CONSIDERATIONS

Given the credit quality of STM reflects the credit quality of Montreal, STM's ESG considerations also primarily reflect those of Montréal with certain STM-specific elements also taken into account.

Environmental considerations are not material to STM's credit profile. Neither the city's infrastructure nor those of STM, nor the economic base of Montréal which drives the ridership levels of STM, are subject to material risks stemming from environmental considerations. Furthermore, STM's operations include the electrified (powered by the province's hydroelectric generated energy system) subway network while the bus fleet is being modernized to reduce emissions, which limits STM's exposure to carbon transition risk.

Social considerations have a low impact to the credit profile. The city provides public services such as police, fire and paramedic, but these services do not face material risks given the stable population levels and predictable demographic trends which allows for long-term forecasting of such service requirements. Although STM faces a slow recovery in ridership due to the ongoing impacts to public transit demand related to the coronavirus pandemic, which we view as a social risk, the financial impact has been offset through additional funding provided by the ARTM and adjustments to the service agreement.

Governance considerations are important, but the risk to the credit profile is low. Montréal overall displays strong governance attributes and the impact to STM is further strengthened by STM's own strong level of governance. These include the use of forward-looking plans and analysis, transparent and timely financial statements, and prudent debt and liquidity management.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Given the close operational and financial linkages, an upgrade or downgrade of Montréal's ratings would translate to an equivalent rating change for STM. A weakening of the financial and operational linkages between STM and Montréal could also lead to downward rating pressure.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Government-Related Issuers Methodology published in February 2020 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/64864. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

