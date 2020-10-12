Moody's affirms SUEZ's Baa1 ratings; stable outlook

Paris, October 12, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, (Moody's) has today affirmed the Baa1 long-term issuer and senior unsecured ratings of SUEZ. Moody's has also affirmed the (P)Baa1 senior unsecured MTN program rating, the Baa3 junior subordinated debt rating as well as the Prime-2 short-term rating. The outlook is stable.

A full list of affected ratings is provided towards the end of this press release.

RATIONALE

RATIONALE FOR AFFIRMATION OF RATINGS

Today's rating action follows the acquisition by Veolia Environnement S.A. (Veolia, Baa1 stable) of 29.9% of SUEZ's capital from ENGIE SA (A3 negative). The ratings affirmation reflects Moody's assessment that the partial ownership by Veolia has a limited impact on SUEZ's standalone credit profile. It also reflects Moody's expectation that, should Veolia be successful in increasing its stake in SUEZ and, potentially, achieving full ownership of SUEZ, the credit profile of SUEZ will be linked to that of Veolia. The ratings affirmation therefore also follows the affirmation of Veolia's ratings. Please refer to Moody's press release dated 9 October 2020 [https://www.moodys.com/research/--PR_433349].

On 5 October 2020, Engie accepted Veolia's offer to purchase its 29.9% stake in SUEZ for a consideration of €18/share[1]. The transaction was closed on 6 October 2020 when Veolia made a cash payment of EUR3.4bn in exchange for the shares[2]. Following completion of its purchase, Veolia reaffirmed its intention to launch a takeover offer for SUEZ's remaining capital at EUR18/share, subject to a series of conditions including approval from (1) SUEZ's board of directors; and (2) the European Commission with regards to anti-trust concerns. Veolia expects negotiations with Brussels to last around twelve months. Moody's believes that there is a relatively high likelihood that Veolia will succeed with its planned takeover of SUEZ by early 2022.

SUEZ's Baa1/P-2 ratings continue to reflect (1) its size and position as one of the two largest groups active globally in environmental services, which benefit from positive structural dynamics; (2) the diversification of its revenue base by business, contract type and geography; and (3) the low-risk profile of its Water Europe business (36% of EBITDA in 2019), which provides essential services to mainly low-risk counterparties in the public sector.

These positives are balanced by (1) the company's exposure to economic cycles through its European Recycling and Recovery division (27% of EBITDA in 2019); (2) the increasing proportion of shorter-term contracts with industrial clients in its revenue mix; (3) the execution risks inherent in delivering the SUEZ 2030 strategy; and (4) its fairly leveraged financial profile.

LIQUIDITY

We expect SUEZ to generate broadly neutral free cash flow (FCF) after capital spending and dividends, although there is some seasonality within any twelve-month period, with typically negative FCF in the first half of the year and positive FCF in the second half, given the timing of dividend payments and some working capital seasonality. The company's liquidity needs for the coming twelve months, therefore, mainly consist of debt repayments.

As of 30 June 2020, the group had around EUR1.6 billion of debt maturing in the following 18 months. This was covered by the combination of (1) EUR4.0 billion of cash and cash equivalents held on its balance sheet; and (2) confirmed undrawn credit facilities totaling EUR3.4 billion, of which c. 20% will mature between 2021 and 2024 and c. 80% in or after 2025. Most of these contain no triggers, covenants, Material Adverse Change or general restrictions.

SUEZ's main credit line (EUR2.5 billion) was amended and extended in April 2019 with an initial maturity date in 2024 and extensions options up to 2026. In addition, the company has launched since September 2019 extensive liability management exercises which contributed to smoothen and extend its debt maturity profile.

RATIONALE FOR THE STABLE OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects our expectation that SUEZ will restore after the coronavirus shock a financial profile consistent with the Baa1 rating, that is (1) funds from operations (FFO)/net debt at least in the high-teens in percentage terms; and (2) retained cash flow/net debt comfortably in the low-teens in percentage terms. Should Veolia achieve full ownership of SUEZ, the stable outlook will reflects that on Veolia's ratings.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Given the current pressures on earnings and the potential execution risks associated with the SUEZ 2030 strategy, Moody's does not consider an upgrade of SUEZ's ratings to be likely in the near term. However, upward rating pressure could develop over the medium-term if there is a material strengthening in SUEZ's financial profile, as demonstrated by funds from operations (FFO)/net debt trending towards the mid-twenties and retained cash flow (RCF)/net debt towards the high-teens, both in percentage terms.

SUEZ's ratings could be downgraded if it appears that the company's financial profile is likely to deteriorate such that metrics will fall persistently below the guidance for a Baa1 rating, which includes FFO/net debt at least in the high-teens in percentage terms and RCF/net debt comfortably in the low-teens in percentage terms. Should Veolia achieve full ownership of SUEZ, SUEZ's ratings could also be downgraded following a downgrade of Veolia given the linkages between the two companies.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Environmental Services and Waste Management Companies published in April 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1113573. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Headquartered in Paris, France, SUEZ provides environmental services to municipalities and industrial customers in around 100 countries. The group is listed on the Paris Stock Exchange, with a market capitalisation of around EUR10 billion as of 7 October 2020.

LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS

..Issuer: SUEZ

Affirmations:

.... ST Issuer Rating, Affirmed P-2

.... LT Issuer Rating, Affirmed Baa1

....Junior Subordinated Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed Baa3

....Other Short Term, Affirmed (P)P-2

....Senior Unsecured Medium-Term Note Program, Affirmed (P)Baa1

....Commercial Paper, Affirmed P-2

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed Baa1

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: SUEZ

....Outlook, Remains Stable

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

REFERENCES/CITATIONS

[1] Engie PR "The Board of Directors accepts VEOLIA's offer to purchase its stake in SUEZ" 05-Oct-2020

[2] Engie PR "Transaction completion" 07-Oct-2020

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

