Moody's affirms SUEZ's Baa1 ratings; stable outlook

Paris, October 12, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, (Moody's) has today affirmed
the Baa1 long-term issuer and senior unsecured ratings of SUEZ.
Moody's has also affirmed the (P)Baa1 senior unsecured MTN program
rating, the Baa3 junior subordinated debt rating as well as the
Prime-2 short-term rating. The outlook is stable.
A full list of affected ratings is provided towards the end of this press
release.
RATINGS RATIONAL
RATIONALE FOR AFFIRMATION OF RATINGS
Today's rating action follows the acquisition by Veolia Environnement
S.A. (Veolia, Baa1 stable) of 29.9%
of SUEZ's capital from ENGIE SA (A3 negative). The ratings
affirmation reflects Moody's assessment that the partial ownership
by Veolia has a limited impact on SUEZ's standalone credit profile.
It also reflects Moody's expectation that, should Veolia be
successful in increasing its stake in SUEZ and, potentially,
achieving full ownership of SUEZ, the credit profile of SUEZ will
be linked to that of Veolia. The ratings affirmation therefore
also follows the affirmation of Veolia's ratings. Please
refer to Moody's press release dated 9 October 2020 [https://www.moodys.com/research/--PR_433349].
On 5 October 2020, Engie accepted Veolia's offer to purchase
its 29.9% stake in SUEZ for a consideration of €18/share[1].
The transaction was closed on 6 October 2020 when Veolia made a cash payment
of EUR3.4bn in exchange for the shares[2]. Following
completion of its purchase, Veolia reaffirmed its intention to launch
a takeover offer for SUEZ's remaining capital at EUR18/share,
subject to a series of conditions including approval from (1) SUEZ's
board of directors; and (2) the European Commission with regards
to anti-trust concerns. Veolia expects negotiations with
Brussels to last around twelve months. Moody's believes that
there is a relatively high likelihood that Veolia will succeed with its
planned takeover of SUEZ by early 2022.
SUEZ's Baa1/P-2 ratings continue to reflect (1) its size and position
as one of the two largest groups active globally in environmental services,
which benefit from positive structural dynamics; (2) the diversification
of its revenue base by business, contract type and geography;
and (3) the low-risk profile of its Water Europe business (36%
of EBITDA in 2019), which provides essential services to mainly
low-risk counterparties in the public sector.
These positives are balanced by (1) the company's exposure to economic
cycles through its European Recycling and Recovery division (27%
of EBITDA in 2019); (2) the increasing proportion of shorter-term
contracts with industrial clients in its revenue mix; (3) the execution
risks inherent in delivering the SUEZ 2030 strategy; and (4) its
fairly leveraged financial profile.
LIQUIDITY
We expect SUEZ to generate broadly neutral free cash flow (FCF) after
capital spending and dividends, although there is some seasonality
within any twelve-month period, with typically negative FCF
in the first half of the year and positive FCF in the second half,
given the timing of dividend payments and some working capital seasonality.
The company's liquidity needs for the coming twelve months, therefore,
mainly consist of debt repayments.
As of 30 June 2020, the group had around EUR1.6 billion of
debt maturing in the following 18 months. This was covered by the
combination of (1) EUR4.0 billion of cash and cash equivalents
held on its balance sheet; and (2) confirmed undrawn credit facilities
totaling EUR3.4 billion, of which c. 20% will
mature between 2021 and 2024 and c. 80% in or after 2025.
Most of these contain no triggers, covenants, Material Adverse
Change or general restrictions.
SUEZ's main credit line (EUR2.5 billion) was amended and
extended in April 2019 with an initial maturity date in 2024 and extensions
options up to 2026. In addition, the company has launched
since September 2019 extensive liability management exercises which contributed
to smoothen and extend its debt maturity profile.
RATIONALE FOR THE STABLE OUTLOOK
The stable outlook reflects our expectation that SUEZ will restore after
the coronavirus shock a financial profile consistent with the Baa1 rating,
that is (1) funds from operations (FFO)/net debt at least in the high-teens
in percentage terms; and (2) retained cash flow/net debt comfortably
in the low-teens in percentage terms. Should Veolia achieve
full ownership of SUEZ, the stable outlook will reflects that on
Veolia's ratings.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
Given the current pressures on earnings and the potential execution risks
associated with the SUEZ 2030 strategy, Moody's does not consider
an upgrade of SUEZ's ratings to be likely in the near term.
However, upward rating pressure could develop over the medium-term
if there is a material strengthening in SUEZ's financial profile,
as demonstrated by funds from operations (FFO)/net debt trending towards
the mid-twenties and retained cash flow (RCF)/net debt towards
the high-teens, both in percentage terms.
SUEZ's ratings could be downgraded if it appears that the company's
financial profile is likely to deteriorate such that metrics will fall
persistently below the guidance for a Baa1 rating, which includes
FFO/net debt at least in the high-teens in percentage terms and
RCF/net debt comfortably in the low-teens in percentage terms.
Should Veolia achieve full ownership of SUEZ, SUEZ's ratings
could also be downgraded following a downgrade of Veolia given the linkages
between the two companies.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Environmental Services
and Waste Management Companies published in April 2018 and available at
https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1113573.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
Headquartered in Paris, France, SUEZ provides environmental
services to municipalities and industrial customers in around 100 countries.
The group is listed on the Paris Stock Exchange, with a market capitalisation
of around EUR10 billion as of 7 October 2020.
LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS
..Issuer: SUEZ
Affirmations:
.... ST Issuer Rating, Affirmed P-2
.... LT Issuer Rating, Affirmed Baa1
....Junior Subordinated Regular Bond/Debenture,
Affirmed Baa3
....Other Short Term, Affirmed (P)P-2
....Senior Unsecured Medium-Term Note
Program, Affirmed (P)Baa1
....Commercial Paper, Affirmed P-2
....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture,
Affirmed Baa1
Outlook Actions:
..Issuer: SUEZ
....Outlook, Remains Stable
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
REFERENCES/CITATIONS
[1] Engie PR "The Board of Directors accepts VEOLIA's
offer to purchase its stake in SUEZ" 05-Oct-2020
[2] Engie PR "Transaction completion" 07-Oct-2020
Celine Cherubin
Vice President - Senior Analyst
Infrastructure Finance Group
Moody's France SAS
96 Boulevard Haussmann
Paris 75008
France
Neil Griffiths-Lambeth
Associate Managing Director
Infrastructure Finance Group
Releasing Office:
Moody's France SAS
96 Boulevard Haussmann
Paris 75008
France
