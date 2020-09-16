Moody's affirms SUSE's B3 CFR following Rancher acquisition, outlook stable

Frankfurt am Main, September 16, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has
today affirmed the corporate family rating (CFR) of Marcel Lux IV S.a.r.l.
(SUSE) at B3 and affirmed the probability of default rating (PDR) at B3-PD.
Moody's has also affirmed the instrument ratings of the senior secured
bank credit facilities at B2 of Marcel Bidco GmbH and Marcel BidCo LLC
and assigned a B2 instrument rating to the new $300 million equivalent
term loan, issued by Marcel Lux Debtco S.a.r.l.
The outlook on all ratings is stable.
The proceeds of the new facility combined with cash on hand and equity
of $197 million will be used to finance the acquisition of the
open-source Kubernetes container management platform Rancher which
has been announced in July 2020.
RATINGS RATIONALE
The rating action primarily reflects the high leverage of close to 8x
following the acquisition of Rancher as well as the diluted margin profile
of the combined entity, as the acquired business is in a phase of
rapid growth and is expected to contribute to the group's EBITDA
from 2022. In particular, the stable outlook reflects the
expectation to reduce leverage back to levels for the B3 rating category
in the next 12-18 months and the continued ability to generate
positive free cash flows going forward. Driven by the high leverage
and the strong growth necessary to achieve the deleveraging the rating
is weakly positioned.
The B3 CFR additionally reflects (i) the company's position as distant
number two player in a niche market and the resulting limited scale measured
by revenue; (ii) the predominantly indirect nature of customer relationships
due to the increasing reliance on indirect sales channels (e.g.
cloud service providers, OEMs, hardware vendors) with some
concentration in these intermediaries; and (iii) the effects of customer
transitions to the cloud, such as shortening average contract duration
and resulting less favourable cash flow dynamics, as well as potentially
increasingly indirect relationships with end customers.
However, the B3 rating also reflects SUSE's track record of
sustained good growth over the last years as part of Micro Focus and on
a stand-alone basis since 2018 as well as the cash generative nature
of the business supported by strong EBITDA margins and limited overall
investment needs, despite sizable one-off cash costs related
to the carve-out over 2019-20. In addition,
it reflects (i) the company's position as one of two main paid Linux
enterprise operating system (OS) providers with solid positions in certain
customer segments (i.e. its SAP, IBM, HPE relationships),
(ii) the strong growth dynamics in the core server OS market fueled by
the increasing use of Linux as the preferred cloud server OS and the strong
demand for Rancher Kubernetes solutions although the track record is so
far limited, (iii) good revenue visibility resulting from a subscription-based,
upfront-cash business model and high stickiness of the product
and (iv) the company's geographically diversified revenue base with
multiple distribution channels.
OUTLOOK
The stable outlook reflects our expectation that the leverage will not
exceed 8x (Moody's adjusted) in the next 12-18 months,
a level that is commensurate with a B3 rating. Additionally,
it reflects the expected realization of synergies and sustainable cost
reductions to cope with the initial margin deterioration and risks around
the expected strong growth of the acquired business in a swiftly developing
market environment with related substitution risk.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
Positive pressure on the rating could result from SUSE's continued
strong performance in its core market and return to visible reported EBITDA
growth following the dilution from the Rancher acquisition such that Moody's
adjusted debt/EBITDA declines sustainably below 6.5x while the
free cash flow generation is maintained at or above 5% free cash
flow/debt (Moody's adjusted).
Conversely, negative pressure on the rating could arise from free
cash flow (after interest) turning negative or lack of EBITDA growth.
Leverage increasing above 8x could in any case strain the rating as would
a significant weakening of the company's liquidity profile.
Any shareholder distributions as well as debt-funded acquisition
will create negative pressure on the rating as well.
LIQUIDITY
We view SUSE's liquidity profile as adequate. Following the
acquisition of Rancher we expect around $25 million of cash on
balance sheet, which is complemented by the fully undrawn $81
million revolving credit facility (RCF) due 2025. We also expect
the company to continue to generate free cash flow. The RCF is
subject to a springing total net leverage covenant tested when the facility
is drawn for more than 40%. The covenant is set at 8.09x
(calculated as per the definition in the Syndicated Facility Agreement),
and we expect the company to retain sufficient capacity.
STRUCTURAL CONSIDERATIONS
The rated first-lien debt, comprising the $360 million,
€300 million equivalent senior secured term loan B, both due
2026, the new $300 million term loan B due in 2027,
as well as the $81 million senior secured RCF due 2025, benefits
from first-ranking security interests in shares, bank accounts
and intercompany receivables, and a guarantor coverage of at least
80% of the company's consolidated EBITDA, tested annually.
The debt ranks ahead of the unrated second-lien $270 million
debt and is consequently rated B2, one notch above the company's
B3 corporate family rating.
ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL AND GOVERNANCE CONSIDERATIONS
Moody's takes into account the impact of environmental, social and
governance (ESG) factors when assessing companies' credit quality.
SUSE's ratings factor in its private equity ownership and an aggressive
financial policy, illustrated by its very high financial leverage
with an additional meaningful debt quantum to finance the significant
purchase price for Rancher.
PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Software Industry
published in August 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1130740.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s)
announced and described above.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Dirk Goedde
Asst Vice President - Analyst
Corporate Finance Group
Moody's Deutschland GmbH
An der Welle 5
Frankfurt am Main 60322
Germany
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454
Christian Hendker, CFA
Associate Managing Director
Corporate Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454
Releasing Office:
Moody's Deutschland GmbH
An der Welle 5
Frankfurt am Main 60322
Germany
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454