Moody's affirms Sabal's Baa1 rating; outlook stable

Approximately $1.5 billion of rated debt affected

Toronto, February 01, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's) affirmed Sabal Trail Transmission, LLC's (Sabal) Baa1 senior unsecured rating. The rating outlook remains stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

"The affirmation of Sabal's Baa1 senior unsecured rating and stable outlook reflect the pipeline's solid financial profile supported by long-term firm contracts with investment-grade utilities and its strong position in the high demand Florida market with limited competition," said Yulia Rakityanskaya, Moody's analyst.

Sabal is one of only three operational interstate gas pipelines that serve the attractive Florida market. Sabal generates very stable and predictable revenues backed by firm agreements requiring capacity payments regardless of the volume of gas actually shipped. The average weighted remaining life of Sabal's contracts is approximately 19 years, a strong credit positive. The pipeline's capacity is largely contracted with three highly rated utilities, Florida Power & Light Company (FPL, A1 stable), Duke Energy Florida LLC (DEF, A3 stable) and Seminole Electric Cooperative, Inc. (A3 stable).

Furthermore, the rating affirmation considers that Sabal's two major anchor shippers are utility subsidiaries of two of Sabal's owners, NextEra Energy Inc. (NEE, Baa1 stable) and Duke Energy Corporation (Duke, Baa2 stable), reinforcing the alignment of interests between Sabal's shippers and owners.

The pipeline began operating in 2017 with initially limited revenue and cash flow pending the subsequent completion of its Phase II expansion. In 2020, a 200,000 Dth/d capacity contract with FPL took effect following this expansion project. With all major contracts now active, the pipeline's FFO to debt ratio improved to 20.5% in 2021 from a weaker 14% in prior years and was 20.9% for the last 12-months ended 30 September 2022. Going forward, we expect revenue and cash flow production to remain stable, resulting in FFO to debt of around 20% over the long-term.

Rating Outlook

Sabal's stable outlook reflects our expectation that existing long-term firm contracts will continue to support strong financial metrics over the next several years. The outlook further reflects its ownership by large, investment grade sponsors who provide operational expertise, and the high credit quality nature of its Florida utility shippers.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Factors that could lead to an upgrade

Sabal's rating could be upgraded if there is an improvement in its financial ratios such that a FFO to debt ratio is sustained above 22%.

Factors that could lead to a downgrade

Sabal's rating could be downgraded if there is a sustained deterioration in its financial profile, such that its FFO to debt ratio falls below 17%. The rating could also be downgraded if its sponsors adopt a more aggressive financial policy relating to distributions or capitalization or if there is a material deterioration in its contractual profile or shipper credit quality.

Affirmations:

..Issuer: Sabal Trail Transmission, LLC

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed Baa1

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Sabal Trail Transmission, LLC

....Outlook, Remains Stable

Sabal is a 517-mile interstate natural gas pipeline with 1.03 billion cubic feet per day (bcf/d) of capacity and is one of only three operational interstate gas pipelines that serve the Florida market. Sabal is a joint venture owned 50% by a wholly-owned subsidiary of Enbridge Inc. (ENB, Baa1 stable), 42.5% by affiliates of NEE and 7.5% by affiliates of Duke. ENB operates the pipeline, while NextEra's subsidiary Florida Power & Light Company (FPL, A1 stable) along with Duke's subsidiary Duke Energy Florida LLC (DEF, A3 stable) currently subscribe for virtually all contracted capacity. The pipeline is regulated by the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC).

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Natural Gas Pipelines published in July 2018 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/64961. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

