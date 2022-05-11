Moody's affirms Sabert's B2 CFR, revises outlook to negative

New York, May 11, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") affirmed Sabert Corporation's ("Sabert") B2 corporate family rating, its B2-PD probability of default rating, a B2 senior secured term loan rating. At the same time, Moody's revised the rating outlook to negative from stable.

"The negative outlook reflects our expectation that Sabert continues to face challenges to generate free cash flow for the next 12-18 months given higher capital spending and working capital needs," says Motoki Yanase, VP-Senior Credit Officer at Moody's.

"With a high level of oil and natural gas prices, resin prices for the next 12-18 months also remain uncertain, which may create time lag for the company to pass through higher costs," added Yanase.

Affirmations:

..Issuer: Sabert Corporation

.... Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed B2

.... Probability of Default Rating, Affirmed B2-PD

....Senior Secured 1st Lien Bank Credit Facility, Affirmed B2 (LGD4)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Sabert Corporation

....Outlook, Changed To Negative From Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

During the past several quarters, Sabert has been passing higher input costs including plastic resins, labor and freight onto end prices through its contracts and a number of out-of-market price increases. Demand from its main customers in foodservice and restaurants remained solid and profit has recovered in the fourth quarter of 2021 with a number of price increases. Moody's expects leverage would fall to 5.2x in 2022 from 6.7x in 2021, clearing the downgrade-guidance of 6.0x, if increase in resin prices remains benign relative to 2021.

Nevertheless, with a high level of oil and natural gas prices, the level of resin prices remain uncertain for the next 12-18 months. Negative free cash flow (FCF) in 2021 will likely improve in 2022 but the degree of recovery will likely be limited as the company plans to increase capital spending in 2022 from 2021 to add capacity for pulp products in Texas and also in China. Negative impact from working capital could also sustain if the level of inventory and account receivables continues to rise with sales volume and higher resin prices.

Given limited FCF generation, Moody's expects total debt could remain largely flat in 2022. Ability to reduce the usage of ABL revolver, which stood at $38 million in December 2021, and lower total debt depends on the level of resin prices for the next 12-18 months and how quickly the company can transfer higher costs onto product prices to secure profit if the cost base continues to rise.

Moody's still expects Sabert's liquidity will remain adequate over the next 12 to 18 months, supported by $11 million of cash on hand at the end of 2021, modest FCF generation by Moody's estimate and $62 million availability as of December 2021 under its $100 million asset-based revolver due in 2024. The revolver was increased to $120 million in April 2022. The term loan has a 1% amortization of about $7 million a year and an excess cash flow sweep.

Sabert's foreign subsidiaries, i.e. Sabert Hong Kong, Sabert Zhongshan and Sabert Europe, also have access to committed revolving credit facilities, each less than $20 million, with no outstanding amounts at the end of 2021.

There are no maintenance covenants under the term loan credit agreement. The revolver has a springing fixed charge covenant of 1.05x if availability is less than the greater of 12.5% of the commitment or $10 million. Most of the assets are encumbered by the secured credit facilities.

The B2 rating on the first-lien senior secured seven-year term loan maturing December 2026 is in line with the CFR, reflecting the preponderance of secured debt in the capital structure and its structural position behind the unrated $120 million asset-based revolver. The term loan borrower is Sabert Corporation. The loan is secured by a first lien on tangible and intangible assets and a second lien on the ABL collateral. The term loan is guaranteed by all direct and indirect subsidiaries, excluding Asian and European operations.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Moody's could upgrade the rating if Sabert increases scale and end-market diversity, demonstrates earnings growth and debt reduction. Specifically, ratings could be upgraded if debt/EBITDA declines to below 5.0x on a sustained basis, FCF/debt increases above 5%, EBITDA/interest expense coverage improves to more than 3.5x, and EBITDA margin approaches 20% on a sustained basis.

Moody's could downgrade the company's rating if EBITDA margin does not improve or the operating and competitive environment deteriorates. Specifically, the ratings could be downgraded if debt/EBITDA remains above 6.0x on a sustained basis, EBITDA/interest remains below 3.0x or FCF/debt fails to improve to 3.0%.

Headquartered in Sayreville, NJ, Sabert Corporation is a manufacturer of plastic and fiber-based packaging for food and food service. Sabert is privately owned by its founder Albert Salama. The company recorded $982 million in 2021.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Packaging Manufacturers: Metal, Glass and Plastic Containers published in December 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1287890. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

