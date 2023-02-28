Moody's affirms Sabert's B2 CFR, revises outlook to stable

Approximately $630 million rated debt affected

New York, February 28, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") affirmed Sabert Corporation's ("Sabert") B2 corporate family rating (CFR), its B2-PD probability of default rating, a B2 senior secured term loan rating. At the same time, Moody's revised the rating outlook to stable from negative.

"The change in outlook to stable reflects improvement in Sabert's free cash flow generation during the second half of 2022, and the company's focus on debt reduction," says Motoki Yanase, VP-Senior Credit Officer at Moody's.

Affirmations:

..Issuer: Sabert Corporation

.... Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed B2

.... Probability of Default Rating, Affirmed B2-PD

.... Backed Senior Secured First Lien Term Loan B, Affirmed B2 (LGD4)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Sabert Corporation

....Outlook, Changed To Stable From Negative

RATINGS RATIONALE

Sabert's free cash flow generation improved between the first quarter and the third quarter of 2022 while profit continued to exceed last year's, and the impact from working capital change returned to positive. Raw material costs led by plastic resin came down in the second half of 2022, and the company also focused on working capital management, which expedited this improvement. Free cash flow returned to positive in the third quarter of 2022 and Moody's expects it remained positive for the fourth quarter. Moody's also expects capital spending in 2023 to keep between $45-50 million, similar to 2022 and 2021, and fall well within cash flow from operations which helps sustain positive free cash flow generation. Under the founder's ownership, Sabert has paid limited dividend historically, which also supported to generate free cash flow.

Using improved free cash flow, Sabert paid down a part of its debt in 2022. Together with improved EBITDA, Moody's expects lower debt helped reduce the company's leverage to around 4x at the end of 2022 from 6.7x in 2021 and much lower than the 5.2x we expected for 2022 about a year ago. Moody's expects the company to remain focused on improving its balance sheet, and use future free cash flow to further pay down debt.

Sabert's credit quality is supported by its strengths including diversification to paper packaging in addition to plastic packaging, expansion to pulp-based packaging to meet the increasing demand for alternatives to plastic packaging, long-term relationships with customers, and some geographic diversification to Europe and Asia. The company can pass through resin costs through contracts in most of its business, albeit with time lag.

These credit strengths are counterbalanced with the company's credit weaknesses, including its relatively small scale, high customer concentration and exposure to raw materials costs, mostly plastic resin prices. Rising cost of freight and labor could also restrain profit under the inflationary environment.

Moody's projects the company to have good liquidity for the 12-18 months from September 2022, supported by our expectation of positive free cash flow generation and sufficient availability under its $120 million asset-based revolver due in December 2024.

The stable rating outlook reflects Moody's expectation that the company will maintain positive free cash flow and use it to improve leverage over the next 12-18 months.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Moody's could upgrade the rating if Sabert increases scale and end-market diversity, demonstrates earnings growth and debt reduction. Specifically, ratings could be upgraded if debt/EBITDA declines to below 5.0x on a sustained basis, FCF/debt increases above 5%, EBITDA/interest expense coverage improves to more than 3.5x, and EBITDA margin approaches 20% on a sustained basis.

Moody's could downgrade the company's rating if EBITDA margin does not improve or the operating and competitive environment deteriorates. Specifically, the ratings could be downgraded if debt/EBITDA remains above 6.0x on a sustained basis, EBITDA/interest remains below 3.0x or FCF/debt fails to improve to 3.0%.

Headquartered in Sayreville, NJ, Sabert Corporation is a manufacturer of plastic and fiber-based packaging for food and food service. Sabert is privately owned by its founder Albert Salama. The company recorded about $1 billion of sales in for the twelve months that ended September 2022.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Packaging Manufacturers: Metal, Glass and Plastic Containers published in December 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/360650. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

