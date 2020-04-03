Moody's affirms Sabra's ratings, revises outlook to negative

New York, April 03, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has
affirmed the ratings of Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc.,
including its Ba1 corporate family rating. The ratings outlook
has been revised to negative from stable. In the same rating action,
Moody's assigned a speculative grade liquidity rating of SGL-2
to the company.
The ratings affirmation reflects Sabra's strong balance sheet and
portfolio quality, as well as its sound liquidity with minimal near-term
debt maturities and ample revolver capacity, which provide the company
with cushion to absorb declines in operating cash flow. The outlook
revision to negative reflects the risks Sabra's tenant operators
face as the coronavirus outbreak is expected to pressure profitability
across the SNF industry. We expect Sabra's credit profile
to deteriorate modestly over the near-term because of these operating
challenges. We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk
under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for
public health and safety.
Affirmations:
..Issuer: Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc.
. Corporate family rating, Affirmed at Ba1
..Issuer: Sabra Health Care Limited Partnership
. Senior unsecured debt, Affirmed at Ba1
. Senior unsecured debt shelf, Affirmed at (P)Ba1
The following ratings were assigned:
..Issuer: Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc.
. Speculative grade liquidity rating at SGL-2
Outlook Actions:
..Issuer: Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc.
. Outlook, Changed to Negative from Stable
..Issuer: Sabra Health Care Limited Partnership
. Outlook, Changed to Negative from Stable
RATINGS RATIONALE
Sabra's Ba1 corporate family rating reflects the REIT's well-diversified
portfolio of net lease skilled nursing and senior housing facilities across
tenant operators and geography. Other key credit strengths include
its conservative balance sheet and sound liquidity, which provide
the company with flexibility to absorb declines in operating cash flow
due to the coronavirus pandemic. The REIT's challenges, including
its direct exposure to skilled nursing facilities and moderate property
level rent coverage, have grown more significant due to implications
of the coronavirus.
The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating
global economic outlook, falling oil prices, and asset price
declines are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many
sectors, regions and markets. The combined credit effects
of these developments are unprecedented. The skilled nursing industry
is expected to be significantly affected due to rising expenses and the
population's vulnerability to medical complications arising from the spread
of the coronavirus. More specifically, weaknesses in Sabra's
credit profile, including its direct exposure to the skilled nursing
sector have left it vulnerable to shifts in market sentiment in these
unprecedented operating conditions and the company remains vulnerable
to the outbreak continuing to spread. We regard the coronavirus
outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial
implications for public health and safety. Today's action in part
reflects the impact on Sabra, the breadth and severity of the shock,
and the broad deterioration in credit quality it has triggered.
Prior to the coronavirus outbreak, Sabra's skilled nursing
operators had already been under pressure due to industry challenges such
as shortening length of stay and rising labor costs. Recent reimbursement
changes, including the implementation of the Patient Driven Payment
Model (PDPM) and a 2.4% net increase in Medicare payments,
have been positive for the industry and were expected to provide some
relief for operators. However, their challenges are now growing
more acute due to implications of the coronavirus. Elective surgeries
have declined sharply across the U.S., which translates
into fewer higher-margin Medicare patients seeking post-acute
care. Moreover, expenses have increased substantially due
to higher staffing and supply costs, as well as more intensive disease
containment protocols. There is also the potential for an increase
in deaths among the higher-risk population, adding further
pressure to occupancy.
We expect that pressure on Sabra's tenants' cash flows will
lead many to seek various forms of rent relief at least on a temporary
basis. Positively, Moody's notes the numerous statutory
relief measures at the federal and state levels may offer meaningful support
to operators, although the ultimate impact remains uncertain.
Sabra's liquidity position is sound and provides ample cushion to
absorb unexpected declines in operating cash flow. The REIT maintains
total borrowing capacity of $895 million on its $1.0
billion unsecured revolving credit facility due August 2023, with
two six-month extension options. The credit facility contains
an accordion feature to increase total availability up to $2.75
billion, if additional liquidity is needed. The company has
no substantial debt maturities until 2023, when amounts outstanding
on the credit facility and its $350 million term loan come due.
The REIT's liquidity position could weaken however, if the effects
of the pandemic persist into 2021 and access to and cost of capital remain
challenged. Positively however, Sabra's portfolio is largely
unencumbered, which can provide increased financial flexibility
in a challenging operating environment or economic downturn. Furthermore,
the company has introduced several cost reduction initiatives to preserve
liquidity and cash flow, including reducing its quarterly dividend
and deferring near-term material acquisitions or other investments.
The negative outlook reflects the increased risk of material revenue and
earnings loss, as the spread of the coronavirus pandemic is expected
to pressure profitability and occupancy across the SNF industry.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
Ratings could be downgraded should earnings decline meaningfully over
the next several quarters, with Net Debt/EBITDA above 6.0x
and fixed charge coverage falling below 2.5x on a sustained basis.
Significant operating challenges, as demonstrated by sustained deterioration
in property level coverage ratios, particularly from major tenants
or a failure to maintain adequate liquidity could also lead to downward
ratings pressure. A ratings upgrade is unlikely and would require
material improvement in the overall healthcare outlook. Additionally,
continued profitable growth while reducing tenant concentration such that
the top three operators represent closer to 20% of total cash NOI,
maintenance of Net Debt/ EBITDA below 5.0x and fixed charge coverage
approaching 4.0x, as well as an improvement in tenant operating
performance closer to 1.40x EBITDAR coverage would be needed for
an upgrade.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was REITs and Other Commercial
Real Estate Firms published in September 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1095505.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. is a real estate investment
trust, headquartered in Irvine, California, that owns
and invests in triple-net leased senior housing facilities throughout
the US and Canada. The company's portfolio includes skilled
nursing/transitional care facilities, leased senior housing communities,
third-party managed senior housing communities, and specialty
hospitals and other facilities.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating outcome
announced and described above.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Reed Valutas
Analyst
Corporate Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Philip Kibel
Associate Managing Director
Corporate Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653