Moody's affirms Sabre's Ba3 CFR; outlook changed to stable

New York, June 06, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") affirmed Sabre Holdings Corporation's (Sabre) Ba3 Corporate Family Rating (CFR), Ba3-PD Probability of Default Rating, and instrument ratings for senior secured credit facilities and notes at Sabre's wholly-owned subsidiary, Sabre GLBL Inc. The outlook was changed to stable from negative reflecting Moody's expectation for continued recovery in the number of passengers boarded globally combined with Sabre's commitment to reduce debt balances with excess cash and restore credit metrics to pre-pandemic levels. In addition, the Speculative Grade Liquidity (SGL) Rating was changed to SGL-2 from SGL-3 supported by over $1 billion of cash balances and resolution of longstanding litigation with limited financial impact.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Continued growth in travel demand and air passenger volumes will support ongoing recovery in Sabre's revenues and profitability, and Moody's expects Sabre will reach breakeven cash flow or better in 4Q22. The company is committed to repaying debt balances with excess cash and returning credit metrics to pre-pandemic levels, including adjusted debt to EBITDA below 4.5x and adjusted EBITDA margins in the mid 20% range. Since March 2020, Sabre has suspended quarterly dividend payments and share buybacks to manage liquidity. The February 2022 sale of AirCentre for $392.5 million boosted cash balances to $1.2 billion.

Rating actions are summarized below:

Affirmations:

..Issuer: Sabre Holdings Corporation

.... Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed Ba3

.... Probability of Default Rating, Affirmed Ba3-PD

..Issuer: Sabre GLBL Inc.

....Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility, Affirmed Ba3 to (LGD4) from (LGD3)

....Gtd Senior Secured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed Ba3 to (LGD4) from (LGD3)

Upgrades:

..Issuer: Sabre Holdings Corporation

.... Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating, Upgraded to SGL-2 from SGL-3

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Sabre Holdings Corporation

....Outlook, Changed To Stable From Negative

..Issuer: Sabre GLBL Inc.

....Outlook, Changed To Stable From Negative

Sabre's Ba3 CFR is supported by the company's asset-lite business model and good operating scale as the #2 provider of Global Distribution System (GDS) services globally with a preponderance of transaction-based revenue. Sabre's multi-year investment to migrate to a cloud-based IT platform from its legacy mainframe remains on track to be largely completed by the end of 2023 and will enhance profit margins and reduce capital spending requirements. Sabre's revenues continue to grow supported by the ongoing recovery in travel demand following the near shutdown in global air travel in 2Q20 as a result of the pandemic. Revenues totaled $585 million in 1Q22 (or 58% of 1Q19's pre-pandemic revenues pro forma for sale of AirCentre) compared to revenues of $327 million in 1Q21 (or 32% of 1Q19 revenues) driven primarily by an increase in global air, hotel, and other travel bookings. More recently, the recovery in bookings compared to 2019 levels continued to improve following 1Q22 making April 2022 the best month since the onset of the pandemic with a 64% distribution gross bookings recovery pro forma for the earlier termination of the Expedia agreement. In March 2022, Moody's reported that the outlook for the Global Airlines sector remained positive given strong air travel demand and despite the sharp rise in oil prices and the invasion of Ukraine by Russia.

Although leisure travel has been leading the recovery, higher margin corporate and international bookings are picking up as international borders reopen and travel restrictions are relaxed or eliminated. As a result, Sabre's overall revenue mix is approaching pre-pandemic levels and average booking fees have increased. Moody's expects Sabre will be free cash flow breakeven or better in 4Q22 and adjusted EBITDA margins will approach the mid-20% range in 2024 given migration to a cloud platform from its legacy mainframe as well as focus on higher margin businesses. Although Sabre's top line will remain below 2019 levels through 2023, significant cost reductions and close management of growth investments and IT spend has helped to preserve liquidity. Sabre reduced its monthly cash burn rate to an average ($10 million) in 4Q21 from the ($60 million) range at the beginning of 2021.

In May 2022, a federal jury ruled in favor of American Airlines Group Inc. in its lawsuit dating back to 2011 and accusing Sabre of charging excessive fees and suppressing competition. Although Sabre did not win the ruling, Sabre was required to pay only $1 in damages to American Airlines Group Inc. which eliminated the potential for significant monetary claims and removed an overhang on Sabre's credit profile.

Sabre is committed to disciplined financial policies as evidenced by the sale of AirCentre as well as prior debt and equity raises. Moody's expects Sabre will reduce debt balances as travel demand further rebounds and adjusted EBITDA will exceed $900 million. Prior to the increase in leverage arising from cloud migration and growth investments in 2019, Sabre had demonstrated a track record for maintaining adjusted debt to EBITDA at 4x or better since 2015 with adjusted free cash flow to debt in the mid-single digit percentage range. To preserve liquidity during the pandemic, Sabre has been prudent and suspended distributions since the beginning of 2020. The company also raised just under $600 million of cash proceeds from the issuances of mandatory convertible preferred stock and common stock in August 2020 to enhance liquidity. Sabre is publicly traded with its four largest shareholders, Vanguard, Blackrock, Fundsmith, and Invesco, each owning roughly 5.5% - 9.5% of common shares followed by other investment management companies holding 5% or less. Good governance is supported by a board of directors with 9 of the company's 10 board seats being held by independent directors.

The SGL-2 rating reflects Moody's expectation that Sabre will maintain good liquidity over the next year given $1.2 billion of unrestricted cash balances as of March 2022 which is more than enough to cover reduced monthly cash burn over the next few months before turning positive and an $80 million investment in American Express Global Business Travel (expected in 2Q22). Sabre will have the ability to apply a portion of excess cash to debt repayment in the first half of 2023 given ample cash balances. Moody's assumes the remaining $1.2 billion term loan B due February 2024 (reduced from the original $1.8 billion) will be repaid or refinanced well before maturity. The company has historically maintained a large share of cash at its overseas subsidiaries to support its large geographic operating footprint, with roughly $150 million needed globally. Sabre suspended common dividends which eliminated a $154 million annual cash outflow with another $70 million preserved by suspending share buybacks, and Moody's expects distributions will remain suspended over the next year.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that the number of passengers boarded will continue to recover enabling Sabre to reach breakeven free cash flow or better in 4Q22 followed by debt repayment in 2023 to be funded with a combination of excess cash flow and cash on hand. Given the migration to a cloud-based IT platform will be largely completed by the end of 2023 and a reduction in lower margin businesses, Sabre will benefit from higher profit margins and adjusted EBITDA will approach pre-pandemic levels in 2024. Although improving, Moody's expects higher margin international and business travel passenger volumes will lag in the overall recovery.

Ratings could be upgraded if Sabre returns to good earnings growth with more diversified operating profits. Debt to EBITDA would need to be sustained below 4x (Moody's adjusted) with adjusted free cash flow to debt in the high single digit percentage range. Sabre's ratings could be downgraded if customer losses, pricing erosion, or competitive pressures lead to adjusted debt to EBITDA exceeding 4.75x or adjusted free cash flow to debt deteriorating to the low single digit percentage range on a sustained basis. Downward rating pressure could also arise if Moody's expects that liquidity will be strained or if Sabre funds distributions or sizable acquisitions prior to adjusted debt to EBITDA improving to the low-to-mid 4x range with assurances of a long term rebound in travel demand. Not repaying or refinancing term loans due 2024 comfortably ahead of their maturity could also pressure ratings.

Based in Southlake, TX, Sabre Holdings Corporation's business is organized in two segments: the Travel Solutions segment includes revenues from GDS services (a software-based passenger reservation system) as well as from commercial and operations offerings to the airline industry; and the Hospitality Solutions segment includes distribution, operations, and marketing offerings for the hotel industry.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer Services published in November 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/356424. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

