Moody's affirms Saint Louis University, MO's A1; outlook stable

New York, July 22, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has affirmed Saint Louis University, MO's (SLU) A1 issuer and revenue bond ratings. We have also affirmed the VMIG 1 short-term rating on debt backed by a standby bond purchase agreement. The bonds were issued through the Missouri State Health and Educational Facilities Authority. We also maintain short-term and long-term enhanced ratings on certain bonds based on bank letters of credit. The university had approximately $550 million of debt outstanding as of fiscal year end 2021. The outlook remains stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The affirmation of SLU's A1 issuer rating reflects its very good strategic positioning and generally stable enrollment, incorporating its favorable regional reputation as a large Jesuit university and diverse array of undergraduate and graduate programs including high demand programs in health sciences. On July 1, 2022, SLU completed the sale of its physician practice plan (SLUCare) to SSM Health. The university's strengthened balance sheet following the sale of SLUCare provides management with ample financial flexibility to make strategic investments in health sciences programs, including the School of Medicine, and enhancements to its research platform. The sale results in a small revenue base with reduced operating risk, removing direct patient care exposure from SLU's operations and scales down operations by approximately 45% ($400 million). SUCare had generally breakeven operations. However, the transaction will not result in a material change in debt levels, leaving the university more financially leveraged operations absent sustained improvement in EBIDA margins.

Also factored into the rating is the university's highly competitive student market, evidenced by a rising tuition discount rate and generally flat net tuition per student, which, when combined with a high inflationary environment, could be an impediment to margin improvement. SLU will be more reliant on student charges that have been relatively flat over the past five years.

The A1 revenue bond rating reflects the broader credit characteristics associated with the issuer rating and the unsecured nature of the payment obligation.

The short-term VMIG 1 rating on the SBPA is based on the university's credit strength as well as the credit quality of the liquidity provider, with limited likelihood of termination or suspension of the SBPA without a mandatory tender.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectations for potential margin improvement following the sale of SLUCare but will be largely dependent on the university's ability to generate consistent growth in net student charges. The outlook also incorporates maintenance of now higher reserve levels and no material deterioration of SLU's student market.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Strengthening of brand and strategic positioning that leads to sustained per student and overall net tuition revenue growth as well growth in philanthropic support

- Sustained improvement in EBIDA margins - of around 20% - to support at least 2.5x debt service coverage - Outsized increase in financial reserves, providing a stronger cushion relative to debt and operations

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Sustained weakening in market position that constrains operating performance

- Large underperformance of fundraising goals without commensurate revision to programmatic priorities - Material increase in debt absent corresponding growth in financial reserves and EBIDA - For the short term rating associated with the SBPA, material decline in the credit quality of the providing bank or failure to renew or replace the SBPA upon expiration

LEGAL SECURITY

All debt is an unsecured general obligation of the university.

PROFILE

Saint Louis University is a large, private Jesuit university with a variety of undergraduate, graduate and professional programs with campuses in Saint Louis, Missouri and Madrid, Spain. The university serves almost 13,000 students by headcount and generated $869 million of operating revenue in fiscal 2021, including SLUCare.

