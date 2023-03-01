Moody's affirms Salem Media's B3 CFR and downgrades senior secured notes to B3 following refinancing transaction; outlook stable

New York, March 01, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") affirmed Salem Media Group, Inc.'s (Salem) B3 Corporate Family Rating (CFR) and B3-PD Probability of Default Rating and downgraded the existing senior secured notes due 2028 to B3. The new $44.685 million senior secured notes due 2028 were assigned a B3 rating. The outlook is stable.

The downgrade of the secured notes due 2028 reflects the issuance of $44.685 million of new senior secured notes due 2028 that will be used to repay the existing senior secured notes due 2024 (2024 Notes) and extend Salem's debt maturity profile. A portion of the net proceeds will also be used to add a modest amount of cash to the balance sheet. Pro forma leverage will be approximately 5.6x as of Q3 2022 and interest expense will increase slightly due to the modestly higher interest rate of the new debt.

The 2028 senior notes have a priority claim on the assets compared to the 2024 Notes and will represent the vast amount of Salem's debt following the refinancing except for the $30 million ABL facility due 2024 (not rated by Moody's). As a result of the payment of the 2024 Notes which were effectively subordinated to the 2028 notes, the 2028 notes are rated at the same level as the B3 CFR. The rating on the 2024 Notes will be withdrawn after repayment.

Salem's speculative grade liquidity (SGL) rating was downgraded to SGL-3 from SGL-2 due to the modest cash balance and access to a partially drawn $30 million ABL facility. The ABL facility matures in March 2024, but Moody's expects Salem will extend the maturity of the facility in the near term.

Downgrades:

..Issuer: Salem Media Group, Inc.

.... Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating, Downgraded to SGL-3 from SGL-2

....Senior Secured Regular Bond/Debenture, Downgraded to B3 (LGD4) from B2 (LGD3)

Affirmations:

..Issuer: Salem Media Group, Inc.

.... Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed B3

.... Probability of Default Rating, Affirmed B3-PD

Assignments:

..Issuer: Salem Media Group, Inc.

....Senior Secured Regular Bond/Debenture, Assigned B3 (LGD4)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Salem Media Group, Inc.

....Outlook, Remains Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

Salem's B3 CFR reflects the high pro forma leverage (5.6x as of Q3 2022 excluding Moody's standard lease adjustments) and difficult radio industry trends due recessionary economic conditions and high inflation. The radio industry is also being negatively affected by the shift of advertising dollars to digital mobile and social media as well as heightened competition for listeners from a number of digital music providers. Secular pressures and the cyclical nature of radio advertising demand have the potential to exert substantial pressure on EBITDA performance. Salem is also relatively small in scale and the vast majority of the company's radio stations are less attractive AM stations which further heightens sensitivity to secular pressures.

Despite the constraints on the credit profile, Salem has a leading market position in Christian teaching and talk format. Its national block programming revenue is less reliant on advertising dollars recurring, and therefore more stable than other revenue streams of the company. Moody's also projects Salem will continue to benefit from strength in digital revenue over time, supported by new offerings. The company has a relatively broad footprint (in 35 markets), with a station portfolio that is largely in the top 25 markets.

ESG CONSIDERATIONS

Salem's ESG Credit Impact Score is highly-negative (CIS-4) driven by the company's exposure to governance risks (G-4) and social risks (S-4). Salem operates with a financial policy that tolerates high leverage and a moderately aggressive growth strategy. While free cash flow and asset sale proceeds have been used to repay debt over the past several years, capital expenditures have historically been high with a propensity for new ventures and acquisitions. A significant percentage of the Salem's revenue and profitability are generated from radio broadcasting with a high concentration of AM stations which faces risk from social and demographical trends as competition for listeners from digital music services has increased and advertising dollars have shifted to digital and social media advertising. Salem has also completed a number of related party transactions with management and family members who own the majority of the economic interest and have voting control of the company.

Salem's SGL-3 rating reflects limited but adequate liquidity supported by access to a partially drawn $30 million ABL facility due March 2024 (not rated) and approximately $1 million of cash on the balance sheet as of Q3 2022. A portion of the net proceeds of the new senior secured notes will be used to add a modest amount of cash to the balance sheet. Moody's expects Salem to extend the maturity of the ABL facility in the near term. Salem has completed several asset sales over the past few years and used the proceeds along with free cash flow (FCF) to repay debt which will continue in 2023. Free cash flow as a percentage of debt was 3% LTM Q3 2022 and Moody's projects FCF will continue to be in this range in 2023. Capex was curtailed to boost liquidity during the pandemic ($4.6 million in 2020), but increased to $13 million LTM Q3 2022. Capex is likely to decrease in 2023 and support FCF generation and debt repayment.

The ABL facility is subject to a fixed charge coverage ratio of 1x when availability is less than the greater of 15% of the maximum revolver amount and $4.5 million. Moody's expects Salem will remain in compliance with the fixed charge covenant going forward.

The stable outlook reflects Moody's view that Salem's operating performance will deteriorate in the near term due to higher costs, tough comparison within the publishing division, and a lower radio advertising spending, but recover towards existing levels by year end 2023. While political advertising in a non-election year will decline, Salem's national block programming will benefit from good demand from religious programmers and a portion of FCF will be used for additional debt repayment in 2023. Moody's project leverage will be in the 5.5x range by YE 2023.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Salem's relatively small size limits upward rating pressure, but the ratings could be upgraded if debt-to-EBITDA is sustained in the low 4x range (excluding Moody's lease adjustments) with positive organic revenue and EBITDA growth. A free cash flow-to-debt percentage in the mid to high single digit range would also be required as well as maintenance of a good liquidity profile with no near term debt maturities.

The ratings could be downgraded if debt-to-EBITDA was expected to be sustained above 6x for an extended period of time or if FCF was continuously negative. A deterioration of Salem's liquidity profile or inability to extend the maturity of the ABL facility in the near term could also result in a downgrade.

Salem Media Group, Inc. (Salem), formed in 1986 and headquartered in Camarillo, CA, is a religious programming and conservative talk radio broadcaster with integrated business operations including digital media and publishing. Salem owns and operates 101 local radio stations (32 FM, 69 AM) in 35 markets as of YE 2021. The digital media business provides digital services including audio and video web streaming of Christian and conservative themed content as well as digital marketing services. Salem's publishing business largely publishes books by conservative authors and offers a self-publishing service. Edward G. Atsinger III (Chairman of the Board of Directors), Stuart Epperson (former Chairman, and brother-in-law of current Chairman), Edward C. Atsinger (son of the Chairman), Nancy A. Epperson (former Chairman's spouse), and their trusts own a majority of the economic interest in the company and have voting control through a dual class share structure with the remaining shares being widely held. Revenue for the LTM ending Q3 2022 was $267 million. Salem is a publicly traded company listed on the NASDAQ Global Market (SALM).

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Media published in June 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/72920. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

