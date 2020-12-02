Moody's affirms Salesforce's ratings following the Slack acquisition announcement

New York, December 02, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") affirmed salesforce.com, inc.'s ("Salesforce") A2 senior unsecured rating following the company's announcement that it plans to acquire Slack Technologies, Inc. ("Slack") for approximately $28 billion in cash and Salesforce's stock. The acquisition is expected to close in Salesforce's second fiscal quarter ending in July 2021. The ratings outlook is stable.

Despite the strong strategic rationale for the acquisition, the acquisition is credit negative for Salesforce because of the very high purchase price relative to Slack's revenues and the significant increase in pro forma financial leverage as a result of the acquisition. The affirmation of the ratings is based on Moody's expectation that Salesforce's solid operating profit growth and prioritization of debt repayment will drive rapid deleveraging and the company will return to a net cash position within 12 to 18 months after the close of the acquisition.

Affirmations:

..Issuer: salesforce.com, inc.

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed A2

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: salesforce.com, inc.

....Outlook, Remains Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

Moody's analyst Raj Joshi said, "The acquisition by Salesforce will substantially increase Slack's distribution capabilities, especially in the large and mid-size enterprise segments." Salesforce will integrate Slack's communications and collaboration technologies into its cloud offerings and Slack will become the communications interface for Salesforce users and their external partners. Joshi added, "The acquisition will enhance Salesforce's existing communications and collaboration capabilities, expand its ecosystem of integrated applications and software developers, and extend its network beyond the enterprise users to their external business partners."

The cloud-based collaboration market has become intensely competitive. Slack's technologies will strengthen Salesforce's offerings, but Salesforce could face challenges in monetizing Slack's offerings amid stiff competition, especially given Microsoft's aggressive marketing and pricing strategy for its Teams product that competes with Slack, as well as against other existing and emerging challengers. In addition, collaboration technologies are changing rapidly. Salesforce could face challenges in driving adoption of its communications tools beyond the highly popular use cases in information technology and other business workflows.

Although the acquisition is credit negative, the affirmation of the A2 rating reflects Moody's expectation that Salesforce's total debt to EBITDA (incorporating Moody's standard analytical adjustments, growth in unearned revenues and cash costs to acquire sales contracts) will decline to the mid 2x level, from the mid to high 3x at the close of the acquisition, within 12 to 18 months after the close of the acquisition from a combination of strong growth in profitability and debt reduction. Salesforce's over $2 billion of stock-based compensation expense increases leverage by slightly over 1x. Moody's expects that Salesforce's free cash flow will increase to over 30% of its lease-adjusted debt by the fiscal year ending January 2023. Salesforce's strong financial profile prior to the acquisition provides capacity to absorb the credit negative acquisition of Slack. The company had $9.5 billion of cash at quarter ended October 31, 2020, low debt levels, and Moody's expects free cash flow to exceed $4 billion over the next 12 months.

Moody's also expects organic revenue growth in the high teens percentages with operating profit growth exceeding the revenue growth rates over the next 12 to 24 months. The A2 rating is supported by management's track record of debt repayment after previous leveraging acquisitions and strong execution that is reflected in the company's high growth rates, increasing profitability between dilutive acquisitions, and the successful integration of larger acquisitions that have expanded addressable markets and diversified revenues. Salesforce is the market share leader in the Customer Relationship Management (CRM) software market and its software products have a large addressable markets. The company's revenue growth and profitability have been resilient through the COVID-19 crisis. Its large base of recurring subscription revenues and over $30 billion of Remaining Performance Obligations provide high revenue and cash flow visibility.

The A2 rating incorporates Moody's expectations that Salesforce will operate with total debt to EBITDA of about low to mid 2x (Moody's adjusted, including growth in unearned revenues and after expensing cash commissions), though leverage could temporarily increase after larger debt-funded acquisitions. Moody's does not expect Salesforce to initiate a dividend or repurchase shares over the next several years.

The key long-term risks to the ratings include the evolving nature of the technology industry, which creates new opportunities as well as challenges, event risk from Salesforce's acquisitive history, and the growing competitive overlap of the company's offerings with those from the peer cloud software and infrastructure and platform services providers.

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectations that Salesforce will generate strong operating cash flow growth, maintain robust liquidity, and prioritize deleveraging after the Slack acquisition.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Given Salesforce's elevated financial leverage over the 12 to 24 months after the Slack acquisition, a ratings upgrade is not expected. Moody's could upgrade Salesforce's ratings over time if the company continues to strengthen its market position in the CRM market and its other core platform services while growing profitability, and it commits to more conservative financial policies. The ratings could be downgraded if Salesforce sustains erosion of market share or competitive position that lead to a meaningful deceleration in organic growth. Operating challenges or deviations from conservative financial policies that cause leverage to persist above the mid 2x level (Moody's adjusted, including growth in unearned revenues and after expensing cash commissions) could pressure the rating.

salesforce.com is a leading enterprise software and cloud services provider and is the leader in CRM technology.

