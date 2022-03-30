Moody's affirms Samsonite's Ba2 Corporate Family Rating and changes outlook to stable

New York, March 30, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") today affirmed Samsonite International S.A.'s ("Samsonite") Ba2 Corporate Family Rating, Ba2-PD Probability of Default Rating, and Ba2 secured bank credit facility rating. Moody's also affirmed Samsonite IP Holdings S.ar.l's Ba2 secured bank credit facility ratings and Samsonite Finco S.ar.l's B1 unsecured bond rating. Samsonite's SGL-1 Speculative Grade Liquidity is unchanged. The outlook was changed to stable from negative.

The affirmations of the ratings reflect Moody's view that Samsonite's operating performance will continue to materially improve over the next year as global air and other modes of travel continue to recover. Moody's expects that the lifting of travel restrictions related to the pandemic will increase consumer travel and will lead to higher pent-up demand for travel and the need for luggage. Strong revenue growth coupled with the recent implementation of cost cutting initiatives will facilitate improvement in Samsonite's margins as the company benefits from economies of scale. Over the next 12-18 months, Moody's expects annual revenue to increase 40% to 45% compared to 2021 levels and Moody's-adjusted EBIT margins to recover by roughly 700 basis points to around 12%. Moody's anticipates that the company will continue to focus on debt reduction such that Debt to EBITDA will decline to around 4.5x by the end of 2022 and further decline to around 3.5x by the end of 2023, through both debt repayment and EBITDA improvement.

Samsonites SGL-1 reflects its very good liquidity position as highlighted by $1.3 billion of cash on hand and $177 million of revolver availability as of December 31, 2021. Moody's believes that the company continues to have ample flexibility to manage its business, though some volatility may arise from coronavirus variant outbreaks resulting in short term travel disruptions. Large cash balances also give the company the ability to meaningfully de-lever once stability in the sector is obtained. Moody's rating and outlook is predicated on an expectation that Samsonite will follow a more conservative financial policy and not return to cash distributions until Moody's Adjusted Debt to EBITDA falls below 4.0x.

The change to a stable from negative outlook reflects Moody's expectation that Samsonite's operating performance will continue to improve over the next 12-18 months as recovery in airline and other travel continues, which will allow the company to sustain good positive free cash flow and reduce leverage. The outlook for the airline industry remains positive as pent-up demand for air travel will contribute to a strong recovery for Samsonite through 2023 and beyond. Moody's expects Samsonite's credit metrics will continue to improve over the next year as consumers return to travel and as countries continue to loosen travel restrictions. While the spread of new variants may periodically weigh on travel, temporarily slowing the pace of the industry's recovery towards 2019 levels, Moody's expects the broad availability of vaccinations will continue to provide policymakers confidence to relax travel restrictions more broadly.

The following ratings/assessments are affected by today's action:

Ratings Affirmed:

..Issuer: Samsonite International S.A.

.... Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed Ba2

.... Probability of Default Rating, Affirmed Ba2-PD

....Senior Secured 1st Lien Bank Credit Facility (Revolver), Affirmed Ba2 (LGD3)

..Issuer: Samsonite Finco S.ar.l

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed B1 (LGD6)

..Issuer: Samsonite IP Holdings S.ar.l

....Senior Secured 1st Lien Bank Credit Facilities (Term Loans), Affirmed Ba2 (LGD3)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Samsonite Finco S.ar.l

....Outlook, Changed To Stable From Negative

..Issuer: Samsonite International S.A.

....Outlook, Changed To Stable From Negative

..Issuer: Samsonite IP Holdings S.ar.l

....Outlook, Changed To Stable From Negative

RATINGS RATIONALE

Samsonite's credit profile (Ba2 CFR) reflects the company's good brand strength and market position and strong geographic diversification. Other favorable credit factors include Samsonite's characteristically high historic gross profit margins, flexible business model with low fixed cost base, prudent financial policy, and very good liquidity. Moody's expects Samsonite will generate approximately $100 million of free cash flow and debt-to-EBITDA leverage to decline to a mid 4x range in 2022 from a still high 10.5x at the end of 2021 that was negatively affected by weak travel in the first half of the year. The ongoing travel recovery will lift margins in 2022 notwithstanding inflationary cost pressures. The company's credit profile also reflects the weak operating performance and high leverage as a result of the global pandemic and resulting lower airline and other travel. Key credit challenges also include the company's inherent vulnerability to the discretionary nature of its products, which exposes it to cyclical consumer spending and travel fluctuations.

Samsonite is moderately exposed to environmental, social and governance risks. Environmental considerations include responsible land, water and energy usage for manufacturing facilities and responsible sourcing of materials. The company is focused on developing products that are friendly to the environment. Specifically, Samsonite has launched Proxis, the first line of travel luggage that is recyclable at the end of its life. Additionally, the company uses post-consumer plastic bottles in some of its fabrics applications.

From a governance perspective, the company historically has maintained a moderate financial policy, which is balanced among growing its business through acquisitions, shareholder distributions and debt repayment. The company has built a substantial cash balance, loosened financial maintenance covenants, and elected not to pay a shareholder distribution to provide considerable flexibility to manage in the coronavirus downturn. Over the near-term, Moody's expects that Samsonite will forgo cash distributions until operating performance returns and leverage declines to more historic levels.

The coronavirus outbreak and the government measures put in place to contain it continue to disrupt economies and credit markets across sectors and regions. Although an economic recovery is underway, its continuation will be closely tied to containment of the virus. As a result, there is uncertainty around Moody's forecasts. Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under its ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. The consumer durables industry is one of the sectors most meaningfully affected by the coronavirus because of exposure to discretionary spending.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Ratings could be downgraded if Moody's anticipates continued prolonged weakness in the travel sector leading to Samsonite having weaker operating performance or free cash flow sustained below $80 million as a result of lower discretionary consumer spending, rising costs, or increased competition. A downgrade could also occur if liquidity deteriorates or debt-to-EBITDA is sustained above 4.0x.

A ratings upgrade is unlikely given continuing uncertainty related to the negative impact the coronavirus is having on the travel sector. An upgrade would require a high degree of confidence on Moody's part that the travel sector has returned to a period of long-term stability, and that Samsonite demonstrates a material improvement in operating performance and free cash flow. The company would also need to maintain good liquidity and continue to operate with a debt/EBITDA level at 3.0x or lower.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Consumer Durables published in September 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1276767. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Samsonite is a designer, manufacturer and distributor of travel luggage and bags worldwide. Samsonite offers luggage, business, computer, outdoor, and casual bags and travel accessories. Major brands include Samsonite, American Tourister and Tumi. Consolidated net sales for the fiscal year-ended December 31, 2021 was $2.0 billion. Prior to the negative impact of the global pandemic, the company had sales of $3.6 billion for year-ended December 31, 2019. Samsonite is a widely held public company with listing in Hong Kong.

