Moody's affirms Samsung Securities' Baa2/P-2 issuer ratings; outlook stable

Hong Kong, September 20, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has affirmed of Samsung Securities Co., Ltd.'s Baa2 foreign-currency long-term issuer rating and P-2 short-term issuer rating.

The outlook is stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The affirmation of Samsung Securities' Baa2/P-2 foreign currency issuer ratings reflect (1) the company's relatively low risk appetite compared with its rated domestic peers'; (2) its good but volatile profitability; (3) its adequate leverage; (4) its adequate liquidity and modest funding position; and (5) the moderate level of support it will likely receive from its parent and the government.

Samsung Securities' Baa2 issuer rating incorporates its standalone assessment of Ba1 and two notches of uplift based on Moody's assumption of moderate support from its major shareholder, Samsung Life Insurance Co., Ltd. (Samsung Life), and the Government of Korea (Aa2 stable).

Moody's views that Samsung Securities will maintain prudent risk taking over the next 12-18 months, mainly driven by the decreasing issuances of structured notes and a stable level of contingent liabilities amid growing macroeconomic uncertainty. Samsung Securities' risk appetite ratio, as measured by the sum of high-risk assets and off-balance-sheet exposures as a percentage of total tangible assets, stood at 19.3% at the end of March 2022, lower than rated domestic peers' average of 22.1%. In addition, new prudential measures on risky asset acquisitions introduced in 2020 and 2021 will help curb the company's risky asset growth.

Samsung Securities has shown good profitability over the past two years due to the solid performance of its core businesses. However, its profitability has shown increased volatility this year, driven by its volatile brokerage and trading businesses.

The company's leverage will remain adequate but high compared with its rated peers' in Korea over the next 12-18 months. Its leverage, as measured by the sum of the company's tangible assets and off-balance-sheet exposures over tangible common equity, stood at 11.3x as of 31 March 2022. The company also has a large exposure to contingent liabilities. In addition, its large volume of trading assets will remain elevated because of its sizeable outstanding balance of structured notes.

The company's liquidity is adequate, with its adjusted liquidity ratio at 96.8% as of 31 March 2022, which is broadly in line with its domestic rated peers' average. Samsung Securities' funding structure is modest but improving with the company's continued efforts to increase its long-term funding. Its funding structure is also supported by adequate committed credit lines from major commercial banks in Korea as well as liquidity facilities provided by the Bank of Korea and Korea Securities Finance Corporation (KSFC; Aa2, stable). Nonetheless, its short-term funding through repurchase agreements and structured notes remains high, accounting for 55% of its total funding as of 31 March 2022.

The stable outlook on Samsung Securities reflects Moody's expectation that the company will maintain its relatively conservative risk appetite, and adequate liquidity and funding positions over the next 12-18 months.

The Ba1 standalone assessment also considers the Ba1 operating environment score for Korean securities market makers, which in turn reflects Korea's strong macro-level indicators and relatively mature capital markets, offset by highly competitive industry dynamics.

Moody's assesses a moderate level of affiliate support from its largest shareholder, Samsung Life, which holds a 29.4% stake in Samsung Securities. This assessment considers the track record of support from the Samsung group for its affiliates, and Samsung Life's ability to provide support. Samsung Securities' 20-year operating history under the Samsung brand suggests that the Samsung brand's reputation could be at risk if Samsung Securities were to fail. That said, there are limited synergies between Samsung Securities and its parent and other affiliates.

Moody's assessment of moderate support from the government considers (1) the company's size and importance in the Korean financial markets; (2) Bank of Korea's and KSFC's liquidity facilities, which Samsung Securities can access; and (3) the eligibility of Samsung Securities to receive public financial assistance from Korea Depository Insurance Corporation under the Depository Protection Act.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

WHAT COULD CHANGE THE RATING UP

Moody's could upgrade Samsung Securities' rating if the company's funding profile and liquidity strengthen, through for example, a reduced reliance on short-term funding; increased long-term debt issuance or credit lines, with improved profitability without a significant rise in its risk appetite or leverage; or a sustained decline in leverage to below 7.5x. The rating could also be upgraded if Moody's assessment of affiliate support for the company strengthens, due to a significant increase in Samsung Life's stake in Samsung Securities.

WHAT COULD CHANGE THE RATING DOWN

Moody's could downgrade Samsung Securities' rating if the company faces significant difficulties in maintaining a stable funding profile and liquidity; its leverage ratio increases to above 13x on a sustained basis; or its earnings volatility increases significantly on a sustained basis. The rating could also be downgraded if Moody's assessment of affiliate support for Samsung Securities weakens, due to a deterioration in the financial standing of Samsung Life or its stake in Samsung Securities.

A weaker assessment of the operating environment in Korea could also lead to a downgrade of Samsung Securities' ratings. Any change in regulations that weakens the framework for government support could also result in a downgrade.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Securities Industry Market Makers Methodology published in November 2019 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/65549. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Headquartered in Seoul, Samsung Securities is Korea's third-largest securities company in terms of asset size. It reported total assets of KRW64.5 trillion on a consolidated basis as of 30 June 2022. The company provides a wide range of financial services, including brokerage, wealth management and investment advisory services, corporate finance and trading.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Moody's considers a rated entity or its agent(s) to be participating when it maintains an overall relationship with Moody's. Unless noted in the Regulatory Disclosures as a Non-Participating Entity, the rated entity is participating and the rated entity or its agent(s) generally provides Moody's with information for the purposes of its ratings process. Please refer to https://ratings.moodys.com for the Regulatory Disclosures for each credit rating action, shown on the issuer/deal page, and for Moody's Policy for Designating Non-Participating Rated Entities, shown on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating. The first name below is the lead rating analyst for this Credit Rating and the last name below is the person primarily responsible for approving this Credit Rating.

Gil Won Jo

Analyst

Financial Institutions Group

Moody's Investors Service Hong Kong Ltd.

24/F One Pacific Place

88 Queensway

Hong Kong,

China (Hong Kong S.A.R.)

JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350

Client Service: 852 3551 3077



Sophia Lee, CFA

Associate Managing Director

Financial Institutions Group

JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350

Client Service: 852 3551 3077



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service Hong Kong Ltd.

24/F One Pacific Place

88 Queensway

Hong Kong,

China (Hong Kong S.A.R.)

JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350

Client Service: 852 3551 3077

