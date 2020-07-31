Moody's affirms San Antonio Regional Hospital's (CA) Baa3; outlook negative

New York, July 31, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has affirmed San Antonio Regional Hospital (SARH), CA's Baa3 rating. This action affects approximately $137 million of rated debt. The outlook is negative.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Affirmation of the Baa3 rating reflects SARH's still good liquidity metrics, maintenance of strong clinical and strategic fundamentals, minimal debt structure risks, and a stable market position, which will remain important credit strengths and continue to support an investment grade rating. Margins are expected to improve following containment of the pandemic as the organization has recently signed several favorable commercial contracts, and engaged consultants to assist with revenue cycle optimization and cost cutting initiatives. Net receipts from the California State Provider Fee Program are expected to increase, which will help offset some of the challenges associated with SARH's increased exposure to Medi-Cal. Additionally, the organization's recent clinical affiliation with City of Hope at SARH's new cancer center is expected to generate new volumes and revenue. Ongoing challenges include significant competition within SARH's primary service area, SARH's modest size, and the return to weaker operating results due to the pandemic.

The most immediate social risk is the impact of COVID-19, which continues to drive volume and operating losses. Though volumes have partially returned since SARH resumed non-essential procedures, they remain below pre-COVID levels. The ongoing spread of the pandemic creates uncertainty about volumes and though SARH has received CARES Act funding it will likely not be enough to offset the losses. We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety.

RATING OUTLOOK

The negative outlook reflects the uncertainty of SARH's ability to return to better margins (as demonstrated in fiscal 2019) post-containment given the currently limited track record of improvement, and in the face of the additional challenges brought on by the Coronavirus pandemic.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Sustained material improvement in operating performance and debt service coverage metrics, while maintaining good liquidity

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Greater than expected operating disruptions associated with coronavirus cases or more severe than expected downturn in the economy

- Failure to improve operating performance and debt service coverage metrics following containment

- Material decline in liquidity metrics

- Increased competitive pressures

LEGAL SECURITY

The Series 2017 and Series 2011 certificates are secured by a gross receivable pledge of San Antonio Regional Hospital. There is no debt service reserve fund. Covenants include a debt service coverage test of 1.1 times (measured annually), and additional indebtedness tests.

PROFILE

SARH is a stand-alone acute care hospital located in southern California in the city of Upland in western San Bernardino County, approximately 40 miles east of Los Angeles and three miles north of Ontario. SARH operates a 363 licensed-bed hospital that provides comprehensive tertiary services. It also owns four medical office buildings that offer outpatient ancillary services, and operates an additional outpatient medical center. The organization has an active medical staff of nearly 500 physicians. Total operating revenues in FY 2019 were $362 million (excluding the California State provider fee and without donor restrictions).

