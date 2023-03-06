Moody's affirms San Mateo-Foster City SD, CA's Aaa issuer and GOULT ratings, assigns Aaa to Election of 2020 GOs, Series B; outlook is stable

New York, March 06, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned a Aaa rating to San Mateo-Foster City School District, CA's $150 million Election of 2020 General Obligation Bonds, Series B. Concurrently, Moody's has affirmed the district's Aaa issuer and outstanding general obligation (GOULT) bond ratings. Post issuance, the district will have about $522 million par value in outstanding GO bonds. The outlook is stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Aaa issuer rating incorporates the district's strong wealth and income profile, commensurate with the district's Bay Area location and proximity to the vibrant Silicon Valley economy. It further incorporates the district's modestly declining enrollment, which is expected to grow slightly following completion of new residential projects. The district is Community Funded, giving it a competitive advantage of receiving more revenue from the local property tax base than would otherwise be received from the state based on enrollment. This advantage, as well as the district's ability to gain local support for tax measures and to retain students with strong educational offerings, represent social and governance strengths, which we view as key drivers of this rating action. With tax base growth outpacing enrollment growth, reliance on local tax revenue should increase. The rating reflects the district's unusually strong financial profile, bolstered by parcel taxes and foundation support. The rating also takes into account the district's elevated leverage and fixed costs when compared to ratings peers nationally. The district's bond-funded capital program received strong voter support to maintain state-of-the-art facilities, with the tax levy being relatively affordable for the district's taxpayers.

The Aaa rating on the district's GOULT bonds reflects California school district GO bond security features that include the physical separation through a "lockbox" of pledged property tax collections and a security interest created by statute. While these security features would normally result in the GOULT rating being one-notch higher than the issuer rating, the district's issuer rating is the highest on our rating scale, so the issuer and GOULT ratings are the same.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects our expectation that the district will continue to benefit from strong assessed value (AV) growth, which directly determines the district's revenue, coupled with favorable resident income measures. It also reflects our expectation that the district will retain its currently very strong financial position, buoyed by local support for public education and strong management. Leverage and fixed costs will likely remain elevated relative to peers, given the district's remaining bond authorization, large capital program and underfunding of the state's pension plans.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Not applicable

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Significant and sustained drop in AV sufficient to remove the district from Community-Funded status for an extended period of time

- Weakened financial position due to protracted deficit spending - A material increase in leverage relative to operating revenue resulting from debt issuance and/or underfunding of pensions and other post-employment benefits

LEGAL SECURITY

The GOULT bonds are secured by the district's voter-approved unlimited property tax pledge. The county, rather than the district, levies, collects, and disburses the district's property taxes, including the portion constitutionally restricted to pay debt service on GOULT bonds.

USE OF PROCEEDS

Bond proceeds will be used for acquisition, construction, modernization and equipping of the district sites and facilities.

PROFILE

San Mateo-Foster City School District is located in San Mateo County (Aaa stable), encompassing the cities of San Mateo (Aaa stable) and Foster City (Aaa stable) with about 140,000 residents. The district provides educational services to approximately 10,000 preschool through 8th grade students in 15 K-5 schools, a K-8 Montessori school and four 6-8 middle schools.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was US K-12 Public School Districts Methodology published in January 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/70054. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The rating has been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

This rating is solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced an described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

