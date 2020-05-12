Moody's affirms Sandvine's B3 CFR; outlook is stable

$430 million of debt rated

Toronto, May 12, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") affirmed Sandvine Corporation's (Sandvine) B3 corporate family rating (CFR), B3-PD probability of default rating, and B2 ratings on its senior secured revolving credit facility and senior secured term loan. The outlook remains stable.

"The affirmation reflects expectations that the company's good liquidity will allow it to weather the potential impact of the coronavirus pandemic on its results and credit metrics in the next 12 to 18 months", said Peter Adu, Moody's Vice President and Senior Analyst.

Ratings Affirmed:

Corporate Family Rating, B3

Probability of Default Rating, B3-PD

$30 million Senior Secured First Lien Revolving Credit Facility due 2023, B2 (LGD3)

$400 million (face value) Senior Secured First Lien Term Loan due 2025, B2 (LGD3)

Outlook Action:

Outlook, Remains Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

Sandvine's B3 CFR is constrained by: (1) high leverage (adjusted Debt/EBITDA) of 7.3x for 2019, together with execution risk of deleveraging below 7x by the end of 2021 due to effects of the coronavirus pandemic; (2) high business risk as a result of its limited portfolio of niche network traffic management and policy enforcement products, small scale relative to competitors, which include major telecom equipment manufacturers, and operating in an intensely competitive industry; and (3) a large portion of revenue derived from product sales (60% of 2019 revenue), which have a high degree of variability. The rating benefits from: (1) good geographic diversity; (2) diversified and extensive client base; (3) positive free cash flow generation, which provides deleveraging capacity; and (4) good liquidity and lack of refinancing risk until 2023.

The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating global economic outlook, falling oil prices, and asset price declines are creating a severe and extensive shock in many sectors, regions, and markets. The combined credit effects of these developments are unprecedented. Moody's expect credit quality to deteriorate, especially for those companies in the vulnerable sectors that are most affected by sharply reduced revenue and profitability, and disrupted supply chains. Moody's will take rating actions as warranted to reflect the breadth and severity of the shock, and the broad deterioration in credit quality that it has triggered.

Sandvine has good liquidity over the next 12 months. Sources approximate $95 million while it has about $4 million of mandatory debt repayment in the next four quarters. Sources include about $74 million of cash and expected free cash flow of $20 million through the next four quarters. Sandvine has about $1.6 million of availability under its $30 million revolving credit facility due in November 2023 ($17 million drawn and $11.4 million for letters of credit). The company's revolver is subject to a first lien net leverage covenant if utilization exceeds 35%. Covenant cushion is expected to exceed 30% over the next 12 months. Sandvine has limited flexibility to generate liquidity from asset sales. The company has no refinancing risk until 2023 when its revolver comes due.

The stable outlook reflects expectations that Sandvine will generate positive free cash flow through the next 12 to 18 months, despite potential slowdown in revenue growth due to the coronavirus pandemic, and that leverage will be sustained below 7x in this timeframe.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The rating could be upgraded if the company generates positive revenue and EBITDA growth on a consistent basis and sustains leverage below 6x (7.3x for 2019) and FCF/Debt above 5% (8% for 2019).

The rating could be downgraded if revenue or EBITDA decline on a consistent basis, if leverage is sustained above 7x (7.3x for 2019), if free cash flow is negative or if liquidity is weak.

Sandvine has moderate social risk. Social issues are linked to the impact of the coronavirus outbreak as well as data security, diversity in the workplace and access to highly skilled workers.

Sandvine has high governance risk. As a sponsor-owned company, Sandvine's financial policies will favor its owner. This is evidenced by the $110 million debt-funded shareholder returns in October 2018.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Software Industry published in August 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1130740. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Sandvine Corporation, owned by funds affiliated with Francisco Partners, provides network intelligence solutions to mobile, fixed, cable, satellite and Wi-Fi service providers and governments globally. The company generated revenue of $215 million for 2019.

