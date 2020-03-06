Email Research Recipient email addresses will not be used in mailing lists or redistributed. Recipient's

Related Issuers Holding d'Infrastructures de Transport SANEF S.A. Rating Action: Moody's affirms Sanef's and HIT's ratings; outlook stable 06 Mar 2020 Madrid, March 06, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has today affirmed the Baa1 long-term senior unsecured rating, the (P)Baa1 provisional long-term EMTN senior unsecured rating of SANEF S.A. (Sanef), as well as the Baa1 long-term underlying rating of the EUR1,500 million senior unsecured facility agreement entered into by Sanef with BNP Paribas and Dexia Credit Local as arrangers (BNP/Dexia facility). Concurrently, Moody's affirmed the Baa3 long-term issuer and long-term senior unsecured ratings, as well as the (P)Baa3 provisional long-term EMTN senior unsecured rating of Holding d'Infrastructures de Transport (HIT), the holding company of Sanef. The outlooks on the ratings are stable. The A2 ratings of the A and B tranches of the BNP/Dexia facility remain unchanged as they are solely based on the financial guarantee insurance policy issued by Assured Guaranty (Europe) plc (AGE, Insurance Financial Strength rating A2 stable). RATINGS RATIONALE The affirmation of the Sanef and HIT ratings with a stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that the capital structure and overall leverage of the Sanef and HIT group will not be fundamentally altered as a result of the deterioration in the credit quality profile of its ultimate parent Atlantia S.p.A. (Atlantia, Ba2 negative corporate family rating). Sanef and HIT are 100% owned by Abertis Infraestructuras S.A. (Abertis), which is in turn controlled by Abertis Holdco S.A., an entity in which Atlantia has an ownership stake of 50% plus one share, Spanish construction company ACS has 30% ownership and its subsidiary Hochtief has the remaining 20% minus one share. Although Atlantia has a controlling stake in the Abertis group and consolidates Abertis into its accounts, Abertis does not have commercial linkages or business dependence with Atlantia, nor financial dependence or reliance on guarantees from any of its shareholders. In addition, the shareholders of Abertis Holdco S.A. have agreed to put in place a financial policy that targets an investment grade profile for the Abertis group and incorporates certain remedies should this objective be at risk. The shareholder agreement provides important veto rights to ACS and Hochtief as minority shareholders in Abertis that limit Atlantia's ability to unilaterally alter key aspects of the agreed financial policy, in particular those related to M&A and dividend distributions. As a result, the shareholder agreement and the presence of large minority shareholders partially insulates the Abertis group financial profile, and by extension the HIT group financial profile, from that of Atlantia. However, the terms and conditions of Abertis' bonds do not provide any specific protections to debtholders and there are no restrictions in relation to the ability of Abertis to upstream cash to its shareholders. Therefore, any change in Abertis' shareholder agreement or financial policy that could result in additional demands on the level of cash flows up-streamed from the HIT group, would result in a reassessment of the partial delinkage between Atlantia and Abertis, and by extension the HIT group, and consequently a potential reduction in the current rating differential between Atlantia's corporate family rating and HIT group's consolidated credit profile. Moody's considers the HIT group as having a credit profile commensurate with a Baa3 rating. Sanef's and HIT's ratings positively reflect (1) the low business risk associated with the toll road operations of Sanef, which comprise essential motorway links in France that are exposed to limited competition, (2) the strong fundamentals of Sanef's service area, which benefits from a diversified user base, (3) Sanef's good traffic performance following recent years of weak macroeconomic conditions, and (4) the generally well-established and supportive concession and tariff framework in France. These strengths are partly offset by (1) the relatively high leverage of the HIT group in the context of the remaining life of its concessions and (2) the consolidated credit profile of its immediate owner, Abertis, which currently constrains the credit profile of the HIT group. HIT's Baa3 rating is equalised to the consolidated credit profile of the HIT group given our expectation that the majority of the debt of the group will continue to be located at the HIT level. Sanef's Baa1 rating is two notches above the consolidated credit profile of the HIT group on account of Sanef's proximity to cash flows and a degree of protection for creditors from an increase in leverage through the covenants included in its BNP/Dexia facility. The covenants and other terms and conditions of this facility are an important element supporting Sanef's rating. The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that Sanef and HIT will continue to exhibit a financial profile that is comfortably positioned at the current rating levels. WHAT COULD CHANGE THE RATING UP/DOWN Limited positive rating pressure is envisaged in the short term. The HIT group credit profile is currently constrained by that of its immediate owner, Abertis, which saw its leverage increase following the acquisition by an Atlantia / ACS consortium and is expected to maintain a highly leveraged financial position in the coming years. Sanef and HIT's ratings could come under downward pressure if (1) there were a deterioration in the consolidated credit quality of the Abertis group; (2) Atlantia's consolidated credit profile were to deteriorate further, resulting in a change in Abertis' financial policythat could have negative repercussions on HIT group; (3) there were to be a material change in the business mix, the regulatory framework or of the terms and conditions of the concession agreements that could negatively affect the overall group's business or financial risk profile; or (4) the HIT group fails to maintain the expected minimum financial profile (i.e. Funds From Operations (FFO)/debt falls below 8% and Moody's Debt Service Coverage Ratio (DSCR) falls below 1.2x on a sustained basis). In addition, Sanef's ratings could be downgraded if the company were to agree to a material change in the covenants of its financing structure that would reduce protection to creditors. CORPORATE PROFILE Sanef is one of the major French motorway concessionaires. The company and its subsidiary, SAPN, operate a 1,779 km network of tolled motorways in the North and North-East of France under two agreements signed with the French state: (1) the Sanef concession (1,406 km) expiring in 2031 and (2) the SAPN concession (373 km) expiring in 2033. Sanef is owned by HIT, a holding company, whose owner is Abertis Infraestructuras S.A. PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY The principal methodology used in these ratings was Privately Managed Toll Roads published in October 2017. Please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology. REGULATORY DISCLOSURES For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com. For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity. 