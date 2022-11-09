Moody's affirms Sanmina's Ba1 CFR; outlook stable

New York, November 09, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") affirmed Sanmina Corporation's (Sanmina) ratings, including the Ba1 Corporate Family Rating (CFR), Ba1-PD Probability of Default Rating (PDR) and Ba1 senior secured bank credit facility rating. Sanmina's Speculative Grade Liquidity (SGL) rating remains unchanged at SGL-1. The outlook is stable.

Affirmations:

..Issuer: Sanmina Corporation

.... Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed Ba1

.... Probability of Default Rating, Affirmed Ba1-PD

....Senior Secured 1st Lien Bank Credit Facility, Affirmed Ba1 (LGD4)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Sanmina Corporation

....Outlook, Remains Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

Sanmina's Ba1 CFR reflects the company's position as a Tier-1 electronics manufacturing services (EMS) provider of supply chain solutions to global OEMs. The company benefits from its industry-leading operating margins generated from customer contracts requiring complex engineering and manufacturing capability, while encompassing a broad range of vertically-integrated solutions. Sanmina continues to diversify away from its historic dependence on communications and computing customers by building a stronger presence in the industrial, medical, clean tech, cloud solutions, automotive, and defense sectors. However, the company remains vulnerable to delays, cancellations, component shortages, and the need to invest in new programs.

The ratings incorporate Sanmina's smaller scale within the industry, which positions the company as the number three market position among Western EMS firms behind the much larger Flex Ltd. and Jabil Inc. The credit profile is tempered by the relatively high customer concentration that is characteristic of the EMS industry (with Sanmina's ten largest customers representing roughly 50% of revenues). Still, Moody's believes that Sanmina's future growth will be accomplished organically with acquisition activity limited to augmenting its production and design capabilities resulting in a low risk of a large debt-financed acquisition in the near term.

Sanmina's revenue for fiscal 2022 (ending October 1, 2022) increased 17% reflecting strong demand in each of its end markets, and despite the ongoing supply chain related constraints. The company is well positioned to generate solid growth in the long-term driven by expanding secular verticals such as electric vehicles, 5G and clean tech. Moody's expects that Sanmina will maintain its operating margins (around 4.7% in fiscal 2022, Moody's adjusted) in the mid-4% range reflecting its tight operating expense management and expected stabilization of supply chain shortages that should improve operating efficiencies. Sanmina has historically carried lower levels of funded debt balances relative to its peers which provides some flexibility to manage potential operating challenges. The company's adjusted leverage is low, at 1.3x debt/EBITDA with an expectation for leverage to remain below 1.5x in the next 12-18 months.

Sanmina's SGL-1 rating reflects very good liquidity with $530 million of cash as of fiscal year end 2022 and Moody's expectation for good free cash flow over the next year. Sanmina has over 98% availability under its $800 million revolver plus full availability under a $70 million of short-term foreign revolver facilities.

The stable outlook reflects Moody's view that Sanmina will continue to grow revenue over the next year while maintaining improved operating margins and very good liquidity. The outlook also incorporates Sanmina's funding share buybacks from a portion of adjusted free cash flow as excess liquidity builds.

The Ba1 instrument rating for the 1st lien revolver and term loan (both due September 2027) is in line with Sanmina's CFR as this credit facility represents the preponderance of funded debt. The debt rating also reflects the company's Ba1-PD overall probability of default rating and Moody's expectation for an average family recovery in a default scenario. The revolver and the term loan are pari passu and secured on a first lien basis by assets, other than real estate.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The ratings could be upgraded if Sanmina delivers consistently solid operating performance while demonstrating a long term commitment to conservative financial policies, and Moody's believes the revenue base is sufficiently diversified to absorb demand volatility from one or more sectors including traditional EMS businesses. In addition, an upgrade could be considered if adjusted debt/EBITDA remains below 2.5x with core operating margins expected to remain comfortably above 3.5% (Moody's adjusted).

The ratings could be downgraded if Sanmina experiences material customer/program losses without offsetting increases in new customer wins/program ramps, reports a sustained decline in core operating margins to less than 3% (Moody's adjusted), or debt/EBITDA is sustained above 3.5x (Moody's adjusted).

Based in San Jose, CA, Sanmina Corporation is a large electronics manufacturing services (EMS) company providing a full spectrum of integrated, value-added solutions to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company has a global network of manufacturing facilities in 20 countries with lower cost manufacturing capabilities in Asia, Latin America, and Eastern Europe.

