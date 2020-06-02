Moody's affirms Sanofi's A1 ratings following the sale of its stake in Regeneron

Paris, June 02, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has today affirmed the A1 long-term ratings of France-based pharmaceutical company Sanofi and its guaranteed subsidiary Genzyme Corporation. The affirmation follows Sanofi's announcement that it intends to sell its stake in US biotechnology company Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Regeneron). The outlook is stable.

A full list of affected ratings can be found at the end of this press release.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Sanofi plans to divest 22.8 million of the 22.2 million of Regeneron shares that it owns through a public offering and a share repurchase by Regeneron. The transaction should bring $11.7 billion of gross proceeds [1].

The disposal proceeds will increase Sanofi's cash position to about €18 billion in 2020 from €9.4 billion in 2019 under Moody's forecasts. The rating affirmation reflects Moody's view that Sanofi will use the sale proceeds to finance mid-sized acquisitions in the coming years. The effects of future acquisitions on Sanofi's credit profile is difficult to foresee and will depend on the price paid, the proportion of cash financing, the quality of the assets purchased and how they will complement the company's existing businesses and products.

Despite this transaction, Sanofi's gross debt will not significantly decline over the next 12 months. Moody's expects that it will repay most of its remaining debt falling due in 2020, but it has already issued €2 billion of bonds since the beginning of the year. Moody's forecasts that Sanofi's gross debt/EBITDA ratio will decline towards 2.5x by 2021 compared to 3.1x as of 31 December 2019, on a Moody's-adjusted basis.

Sanofi's A1 rating assumes that it will purchase mid-sized biotechnology companies to strengthen its expertise in immunology, oncology, vaccines or rare diseases. The targets' results will probably be close to zero or even negative in the first years following their acquisition, should Sanofi invest in early science biotechs. Effects on credit quality are therefore difficult to anticipate and will depend on the characteristics of the acquired companies.

The current A1 rating assumes that Sanofi will not increase its debt to purchase large companies or enter new therapeutic areas. Likewise, Moody's expects Sanofi will not increase shareholder remuneration.

The partnership between Sanofi and Regeneron has been fruitful for both companies and led to the sale of several blockbusters, notably the flagship drug Dupixent. Moody's thinks that the two partners will continue to work closely together over the next two years because they have signed several agreements related to the development and the commercialisation of new molecules. However, Moody's sees a risk that Sanofi and Regeneron may collaborate less in the longer term because capital links between the two companies will disappear and Sanofi will no longer have a representative at Regeneron's board.

RATIONALE FOR THE STABLE OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectations that Sanofi's earnings will continue to rise over the next 18 months and that it will mostly finance future acquisitions with its existing cash position and the proceeds from the sales of the Regeneron shares. This will enable Sanofi to reduce its Moody's-adjusted (gross) debt/EBITDA below 2.5x over the next 18 months.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Over time, Moody's may upgrade Sanofi's rating to Aa3 if its business profile improves, which would notably require a strengthening of its pipeline. Quantitatively, Moody's would consider a positive rating action if Sanofi sustains cash flow from operations/gross debt above 50%, cash/debt at around 30% and gross debt/EBITDA below 1.75x, all on a Moody's-adjusted basis.

Conversely, the rating could be constrained if Sanofi fails to bring its cash flow from operations/gross debt to 40% over time, assuming cash/debt of around 20%, and its gross debt/EBITDA below 2.5x, on a Moody's-adjusted basis. Such a scenario could unfold if Sanofi makes more debt-financed acquisitions or if shareholder remuneration increases significantly.

LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS

..Issuer: Sanofi

Affirmations:

....Long-term Issuer Rating, Affirmed A1

....Short-term Issuer Rating, Affirmed P-1

....Subordinate Medium-Term Note Program, Affirmed (P)A2

....Senior Unsecured Medium-Term Note Program, Affirmed (P)A1

....Other Short-term, Affirmed (P)P-1

....Commercial Paper, Affirmed P-1

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed A1

Outlook Action:

....Outlook, Remains Stable

..Issuer: Genzyme Corporation

Affirmation:

....Backed Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed A1

Outlook Action:

....Outlook, Remains Stable

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Pharmaceutical Industry published in June 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1062755. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

COMPANY PROFILE

Sanofi is a leading diversified healthcare company formed in 2004 following the merger of Aventis and Sanofi-Synthélabo. The company reported €36.1 billion revenue in 2019 and operates in multiple segments, with a strong presence in diabetes, rare diseases, consumer healthcare and vaccines.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

REFERENCES/CITATIONS

[1] Sanofi's press release dated 29 May 2020

Vincent Gusdorf, CFA

VP-Sr Credit Officer

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's France SAS

96 Boulevard Haussmann

Paris 75008

France

Jeanine Arnold

Associate Managing Director

Corporate Finance Group

Releasing Office:

Moody's France SAS

96 Boulevard Haussmann

Paris 75008

France

