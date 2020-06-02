Moody's affirms Sanofi's A1 ratings following the sale of its stake in Regeneron

Paris, June 02, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has
today affirmed the A1 long-term ratings of France-based
pharmaceutical company Sanofi and its guaranteed subsidiary Genzyme Corporation.
The affirmation follows Sanofi's announcement that it intends to
sell its stake in US biotechnology company Regeneron Pharmaceuticals,
Inc. (Regeneron). The outlook is stable.
A full list of affected ratings can be found at the end of this press
release.
RATINGS RATIONALE
Sanofi plans to divest 22.8 million of the 22.2 million
of Regeneron shares that it owns through a public offering and a share
repurchase by Regeneron. The transaction should bring $11.7
billion of gross proceeds [1].
The disposal proceeds will increase Sanofi's cash position to about
€18 billion in 2020 from €9.4 billion in 2019 under Moody's
forecasts. The rating affirmation reflects Moody's view that
Sanofi will use the sale proceeds to finance mid-sized acquisitions
in the coming years. The effects of future acquisitions on Sanofi's
credit profile is difficult to foresee and will depend on the price paid,
the proportion of cash financing, the quality of the assets purchased
and how they will complement the company's existing businesses and
products.
Despite this transaction, Sanofi's gross debt will not significantly
decline over the next 12 months. Moody's expects that it
will repay most of its remaining debt falling due in 2020, but it
has already issued €2 billion of bonds since the beginning of the
year. Moody's forecasts that Sanofi's gross debt/EBITDA
ratio will decline towards 2.5x by 2021 compared to 3.1x
as of 31 December 2019, on a Moody's-adjusted basis.
Sanofi's A1 rating assumes that it will purchase mid-sized
biotechnology companies to strengthen its expertise in immunology,
oncology, vaccines or rare diseases. The targets' results
will probably be close to zero or even negative in the first years following
their acquisition, should Sanofi invest in early science biotechs.
Effects on credit quality are therefore difficult to anticipate and will
depend on the characteristics of the acquired companies.
The current A1 rating assumes that Sanofi will not increase its debt to
purchase large companies or enter new therapeutic areas. Likewise,
Moody's expects Sanofi will not increase shareholder remuneration.
The partnership between Sanofi and Regeneron has been fruitful for both
companies and led to the sale of several blockbusters, notably the
flagship drug Dupixent. Moody's thinks that the two partners
will continue to work closely together over the next two years because
they have signed several agreements related to the development and the
commercialisation of new molecules. However, Moody's
sees a risk that Sanofi and Regeneron may collaborate less in the longer
term because capital links between the two companies will disappear and
Sanofi will no longer have a representative at Regeneron's board.
RATIONALE FOR THE STABLE OUTLOOK
The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectations that Sanofi's
earnings will continue to rise over the next 18 months and that it will
mostly finance future acquisitions with its existing cash position and
the proceeds from the sales of the Regeneron shares. This will
enable Sanofi to reduce its Moody's-adjusted (gross) debt/EBITDA
below 2.5x over the next 18 months.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
Over time, Moody's may upgrade Sanofi's rating to Aa3 if its
business profile improves, which would notably require a strengthening
of its pipeline. Quantitatively, Moody's would consider
a positive rating action if Sanofi sustains cash flow from operations/gross
debt above 50%, cash/debt at around 30% and gross
debt/EBITDA below 1.75x, all on a Moody's-adjusted
basis.
Conversely, the rating could be constrained if Sanofi fails to bring
its cash flow from operations/gross debt to 40% over time,
assuming cash/debt of around 20%, and its gross debt/EBITDA
below 2.5x, on a Moody's-adjusted basis. Such
a scenario could unfold if Sanofi makes more debt-financed acquisitions
or if shareholder remuneration increases significantly.
LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS
..Issuer: Sanofi
Affirmations:
....Long-term Issuer Rating,
Affirmed A1
....Short-term Issuer Rating,
Affirmed P-1
....Subordinate Medium-Term Note Program,
Affirmed (P)A2
....Senior Unsecured Medium-Term Note
Program, Affirmed (P)A1
....Other Short-term, Affirmed
(P)P-1
....Commercial Paper, Affirmed P-1
....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture,
Affirmed A1
Outlook Action:
....Outlook, Remains Stable
..Issuer: Genzyme Corporation
Affirmation:
....Backed Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture,
Affirmed A1
Outlook Action:
....Outlook, Remains Stable
PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Pharmaceutical Industry
published in June 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1062755.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
COMPANY PROFILE
Sanofi is a leading diversified healthcare company formed in 2004 following
the merger of Aventis and Sanofi-Synthélabo. The
company reported €36.1 billion revenue in 2019 and operates
in multiple segments, with a strong presence in diabetes,
rare diseases, consumer healthcare and vaccines.
REFERENCES/CITATIONS
[1] Sanofi's press release dated 29 May 2020
Vincent Gusdorf, CFA
VP-Sr Credit Officer
Corporate Finance Group
Moody's France SAS
96 Boulevard Haussmann
Paris 75008
France
Jeanine Arnold
Associate Managing Director
Corporate Finance Group
