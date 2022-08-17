Moody's affirms Santa Rosa City Schools, CA's Aa3 issuer rating; outlook revised to stable

New York, August 17, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has affirmed the rating on Santa Rosa City Schools, CA's (SRCS) outstanding issuer rating at Aa3. Concurrently, Moody's has affirmed Santa Rosa High School District, CA's (HSD) outstanding Aa2 general obligation unlimited tax (GOULT) rating and Santa Rosa Elementary School District, CA's (ESD) Aa3 GOULT rating. The SRCS issuer rating reflects the district's ability to repay debt and debt like obligations without consideration of any pledge, security, or structural features. SRCS has $255 million in total debt outstanding. The outlook was revised to stable from negative.

Please click on this link http://www.moodys.com/viewresearchdoc.aspx?docid=PBM_PBM907816295 for the List of Affected Credit Ratings. This list is an integral part of this Press Release and identifies each affected issuer.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Aa3 issuer rating reflects Santa Rosa City Schools' stable local economy anchored by its proximity to the San Francisco Bay Area. The rating incorporates the district's ongoing trend of declining enrollment and average resident wealth and income levels. The district's finances are currently adequate and projected to remain stable through fiscal 2024 following implementation of various budget realignment measures and substantial one-time pandemic-related monies. SRCS' leverage is elevated but manageable.

The Aa3 on Santa Rosa Elementary School District's GOULT bonds is equal to SRCS' issuer rating. The tax base securing the bonds is meaningfully smaller than SRCS' total AV and socioeconomic indicators of the ESD are lower than SRCS as a whole. The rating also incorporates California school district general obligation (GO) bond security features that include the physical separation through a "lockbox" for pledged property tax collections and a security interest created by statute.

The Aa2 on Santa Rosa High School District's GOULT bonds is one notch higher than SRCS' issuer rating and the tax base securing the bonds is the same as SRCS' AV, while socioeconomic indicators and enrollment are largely consistent with the SRCS. The rating also incorporates California school district general obligation (GO) bond security features that include the physical separation through a "lockbox" for pledged property tax collections and a security interest created by statute.

RATING OUTLOOK

The outlook was revised to stable from negative given that management has adopted meaningful budget reductions that will support solid financial operations and our expectations that management will continue to enact board-approved expenditure reductions through fiscal 2024 and maintain reserves at adequate levels.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Ongoing implementation of expenditure reductions, supporting the alignment of recurring revenue with recurring expenditures

- Sizeable reduction in long-term liabilities

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Failure to enact sufficient expenditure reductions to bring the district's spending into structural balance

- Significant growth in long-term liabilities - Sharp enrollment declines that pressure financial performance

LEGAL SECURITY

Santa Rosa High School District, CA and Santa Rosa Elementary School District, CA's GOULT bonds are secured by an unlimited property tax pledge of all taxable property within respective districts' boundary. Sonoma County, rather than the districts will levy, collect, and disburse the districts' property taxes that are constitutionally restricted to pay debt service on general obligation bonds.

PROFILE

Since 1983, the operation and management of the ESD and the HSD have been combined as SRCS. SRCS manages the merged financial and personnel matters for both districts, which are governed by a single board. Each district has a separate tax base, capital facilities and indebtedness.

Santa Rosa City Schools is located in Sonoma County, approximately 50 miles northeast of San Francisco (Aaa stable). SRCS has an average daily attendance (ADA) of about 15,202 in fiscal 2022, including high school, elementary and charter school students. The HSD has a fiscal 2022 ADA of 10,394 while Santa Rosa Elementary School District has a fiscal 2022 ADA of 4,808. SRCS serves residents living in the Santa Rosa (Aa2) and small portions of the Rohnert Park, Windsor, unincorporated Sonoma County.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was US K-12 Public School Districts Methodology published in January 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/70054. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

The List of Affected Credit Ratings announced here are all solicited credit ratings. For additional information, please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com. Additionally, the List of Affected Credit Ratings includes additional disclosures that vary with regard to some of the ratings. Please click on this link http://www.moodys.com/viewresearchdoc.aspx?docid=PBM_PBM907816295 for the List of Affected Credit Ratings. This list is an integral part of this Press Release and provides, for each of the credit ratings covered, Moody's disclosures on the following items:

- Rating Solicitation

- Issuer Participation - Participation: Access to Management - Participation: Access to Internal Documents - Endorsement

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Madeline Atkins

Lead Analyst

REGIONAL_WEST

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

405 Howard Street

Suite 300

San Francisco 94105

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Alexandra Cimmiyotti

Additional Contact

REGIONAL_WEST

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

