Moody's affirms Santander Consumer Bank AG's A3 long-term deposit and issuer ratings, outlook changed to stable

Baseline Credit Assessment (BCA) downgraded to baa2 from baa1
Frankfurt am Main, December 04, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) has today affirmed Santander
Consumer Bank AG (SCB)'s ratings, including the bank's
A3 long-term deposit and issuer ratings. The rating agency
changed the outlook on the long-term deposit and issuer ratings
to stable from positive. Concurrently, the rating agency
downgraded SCB's Baseline Credit Assessment (BCA) to baa2 from baa1
and affirmed SCB's Adjusted BCA at baa1.
A full list of affected ratings and rating inputs can be found at the
end of this press release.
RATINGS RATIONALE
-- DOWNGRADE OF SCB's BCA
The downgrade of SCB's BCA to baa2 from baa1 reflects Moody's
assessment that the further weakening of the credit and economic environment
in Germany since last year renders it unlikely that SCB will improve its
financial profile to a level commensurate with the previous baa1 BCA.
The bank's baa2 BCA reflects and is supported by SCB's sound
asset quality, solid capitalization and above-average profitability
compared with the German banking sector. The BCA also incorporates
the more tightly managed liquid resources and continued strong access
to diversified funding channels, primarily retail deposits,
complemented by asset-backed securities, covered and senior
unsecured bonds.
Moody's sees some sector concentration risks in SCB's lending exposure
due to the high focus on its main business areas, car finance and
consumer lending. Owing to this strong focus on a single product
and because of the resulting lack in business diversification the rating
agency considers SCB to operate a monoline business model and continues
to negatively adjust the financial profile by one notch.
The rating agency believes that cyclical risks to SCB's financing
portfolio will become more evident once the extensive government support
measures made available by the Government of Germany (Aaa stable) will
expire. Moody's expects SCB to maintain its Tangible Common
Equity (TCE) sustainably around 14% of risk-weighted assets.
-- AFFIRMATION OF SCB's ADJUSTED BCA
Moody's sees a high probability of affiliate support being provided by
SCB's parent Santander Consumer Finance S.A. (SCF,
deposits A2 stable/senior unsecured A2 stable, BCA baa2) and its
ultimate parent Banco Santander S.A. (Spain) (Santander,
deposits A2 stable/senior unsecured A2 stable, BCA baa1) because
of the full ownership by SCF through Santander Consumer Holding GmbH;
SCB's role as a core subsidiary of SCF, coupled with identical
brand and name; and ongoing funding and capital support, including
SCF's acquisition of SCB's debt issuances designed to absorb losses
in resolution as well as SCB's capital instruments.
The rating agency's unchanged assumption of high affiliate support
resulted in the affirmation of SCB's baa1 Adjusted BCA, which
now incorporates one notch of uplift from SCB's baa2 BCA.
-- AFFIRMATION OF SCB's DEPOSIT AND ISSUER RATINGS
The affirmation of SCB's long-term deposit and issuer ratings
at A3 reflects Moody's assessment of the forward-looking
development of the bank's liability structure and its decision to
maintain the one notch of uplift from the rating agency's Advanced
Loss Given Failure (LGF) analysis.
SCB has issued material volumes of bail-in-able bonds to
its parent SCF and a lower volume outside of the Santander group.
As a result, the rating agency expects SCB's senior unsecured
debt investors and depositors to benefit from being embedded into Santander
group both through its assumption for affiliate support and internally
placed bail-in-able bonds.
SCB's ratings continue to incorporate no rating uplift from government
support because of SCB's marginal importance for the German banking system.
-- OUTLOOK CHANGE TO STABLE FROM POSITIVE
Following the incorporation of affiliate support and the benefit of internally
placed bail-in-able bonds and based on the rating agency's
expectation of further issuance volumes within and outside of the Santander
group Moody's does not anticipate further rating uplift for SCB's
BCA, which resulted in a change of outlook to stable from positive.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
An upgrade of SCB's ratings could be prompted by a higher BCA or a significant
increase in the volume of instruments designed to be loss-absorbing
such that it prompts more rating uplift from Moody's Advanced LGF analysis.
An upgrade of SCB's baa2 BCA could be prompted by a successful diversification
of revenues and profits to reduce its reliance on its main line of business,
consumer finance; or by a material and sustained increase in its
capitalisation.
A downgrade of SCB's issuer and deposit ratings could be prompted by a
BCA downgrade, or a weaker result from Moody's Advanced LGF analysis
as a result of a declining layer of instruments designed to absorb losses
in the case of failure.
SCB's BCA could be downgraded if SCB's solvency was to permanently
weaken as a result of more limited opportunities for revenue generation,
weaker asset quality or structurally weaker capital levels or if SCB operated
with narrower liquidity buffers.
LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS
Issuer: Santander Consumer Bank AG
..Affirmations:
....Long-term Counterparty Risk Ratings,
affirmed A2
....Short-term Counterparty Risk Ratings,
affirmed P-1
....Long-term Counterparty Risk Assessment,
affirmed A1(cr)
....Short-term Counterparty Risk Assessment,
affirmed P-1(cr)
....Long-term Bank Deposits,
affirmed A3, outlook changed to Stable from Positive
....Short-term Bank Deposits,
affirmed P-2
....Long-term Issuer Ratings,
affirmed A3, outlook changed to Stable from Positive
....Adjusted Baseline Credit Assessment,
affirmed baa1
..Downgrade:
....Baseline Credit Assessment, downgraded
to baa2 from baa1
..Outlook Action:
....Outlook changed to Stable from Positive
PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Banks Methodology
published in November 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1147865.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Bernhard Held
VP - Senior Credit Officer
Financial Institutions Group
Moody's Deutschland GmbH
An der Welle 5
Frankfurt am Main 60322
Germany
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454
Alexander Hendricks, CFA
Associate Managing Director
Financial Institutions Group
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454
Releasing Office:
Moody's Deutschland GmbH
An der Welle 5
Frankfurt am Main 60322
Germany
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454