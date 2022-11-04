Moody's affirms Saphilux S.a.r.l.'s B3 CFR and B2 senior secured bank facilities; changes outlook to stable

Frankfurt am Main, November 04, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") affirmed Saphilux S.a.r.l.'s (IQ-EQ) B3 corporate family rating (CFR) and its B3-PD probability of default rating (PDR) and affirmed the company's B2 backed senior secured bank credit facilities rating. Concurrently, Moody's changed Saphilux S.a.r.l.'s (IQ-EQ) outlook to stable from positive.

In August 2022, IQ-EQ acquired JGM Fund Services (JGM, unrated), a U.S. provider of fund administration and tax services for alternative investors, specializing in real estate and private equity asset classes. To fund the acquisition and related fees and expenses, the company raised USD130 million of additional debt through a combination of the incremental first-lien and second-lien term loan B (TLB) in October 2022.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The rating affirmation considers that the acquisition of JGM enhances IQ-EQ's fund administration offering in the U.S. and adds capabilities in real estate and private equity asset classes. This improvement in the business profile is fully in line with IQ-EQ's broader strategy to participate in the consolidation trend of the fast-growing alternative fund services market. The company has a good track record of integration of acquisitions and achieving planned synergies and Moody's expects solid execution going forward.

The change in outlook to stable from positive reflects the delay in deleveraging trajectory resulting from the debt-funded acquisition and Moody's expectations that key credit metrics will remain adequately positioned for its B3 rating in the next 12-18 months. The acquisition will raise its leverage by approximately 0.6x, result in Moody's-adjusted gross leverage of around 7.0x in 2022 (including around EUR20 million one-off costs which are included in Moody's adjusted EBITDA) compared to around similar level at year-end 2021, but significantly down from around 9.0x in 2019. The company continues to record significant one-off expenses (incl. restructuring, M&A costs, business projects and other), which averaged EUR28 million over 2019-2021 period, or around 20% of company adjusted EBITDA.

Moody's expects continued organic growth in revenues in double digits per annum in percentage terms, given the good fundamentals and resilience of the fund administration sector where IQ-EQ operates. However, the agency expects IQ-EQ to remain acquisitive, which could result in a further delay in deleveraging trajectory if acquisitions are funded with debt, especially considering the relatively high multiples in the industry given attractive growth prospects. The increased cost of debt will also hurt free cash flow (FCF) generation and interest coverage metrics.

Moody's regards the company's financial strategy and risk management as a governance consideration under its ESG framework and the largely debt funding mix for the acquisition, reflects the tolerance for high leverage of its private equity owner - Astorg Partners. On the positive side, IQ-EQ's shareholder historically supported its growth strategy by injecting equity to fund acquisitions and also refrained from paying dividends. In January 2022, Astorg Partners transferred IQ-EQ to a newly established Continuation Fund, which closed at EUR1.3 billion, including a substantial additional capital to fund acquisitions.

IQ-EQ's B3 CFR reflects the company's elevated leverage as it undertakes an acquisitive growth strategy in the fragmented fund administration services industry. Moody's expects the business environment to remain volatile given the uncertainties posed by a multitude of factors including lower economic growth, rising inflation, and a shortage of professionals, but also expects the company to mitigate these risks by passing through most wage price increases to its customers and further leveraging its offshoring services centers in Mauritius and Manila. Furthermore, the rating considers IQ-EQ's exposure to legal and regulatory risks inherent to the industry.

Nonetheless, the rating benefits from the company's resilient business model, with long-standing customer relationships and high switching costs, resulting in around 90% of recurring revenue. The company has a significant exposure (around 60% of revenue) to the funds segment, which has good mid-term growth prospects, underpinned by an increasing share of outsourcing of fund administration services. The low capital spending requirements inherent in the business model facilitate potential for positive FCF generation. That said, FCF generation remained low in the past 3 years, with Moody adjusted FCF/Debt of 2%, 1% and 0% in 2019, 2020 and 2021, respectively.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable rating outlook includes Moody's expectations that the company can successfully pass through most wage price increases to its customers, leverage its offshoring centers, and will continue to increase its earnings and generate positive FCF, supporting a gradual reduction in leverage from the currently high level. Furthermore, it incorporates our expectation that the company will remain acquisitive, which could result in a further delay in deleveraging trajectory if acquisitions are funded with debt.

LIQUIDITY

IQ-EQ has good liquidity, supported by the expected positive FCF generation and the absence of short-term debt maturities. Liquidity sources include EUR55 million of unrestricted cash balance as of the end of June 2022 and a EUR77 million of backed senior secured Revolving Credit Facility (RCF), including an incremental RCF of EUR20 million which was raised as part of this transaction.

There are no debt maturities until 2024, when the RCF matures.

The RCF is subject to a springing first-lien net leverage ratio covenant, tested when the facility is drawn by more than 40%, net of cash balances. The covenant is set with substantial headroom, and we expect IQ-EQ to ensure consistent compliance with this covenant at all times.

STRUCTURAL CONSIDERATIONS

The backed senior secured term loan B and backed RCF are both rated B2 as they rank pari passu one notch above the CFR, reflecting their priority relative to the EUR200 million equivalent second lien term loan (unrated). This one notch differential is explained by the loss absorption cushion provided by the second lien.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The ratings could be upgraded if earnings growth, combined with a commitment to deleveraging and a prudent approach towards future M&A activity, results in adjusted Debt/EBITDA sustainably below 6.5x and Moody's adjusted FCF/Debt around 3%, while the company maintains good liquidity. Moreover, an upgrade would require the absence of any adverse changes in regulation.

Moody's would consider a rating downgrade with expectations for Moody's adjusted debt/EBITDA sustained above 8.0x, EBITA margins sustained below 20%, or sustained negative FCF. The ratings could also be downgraded if the company's liquidity deteriorated to weak levels.

LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS

..Issuer: Saphilux S.a.r.l.

Affirmations:

.... LT Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed B3

.... Probability of Default Rating, Affirmed B3-PD

....BACKED Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility, Affirmed B2

Assignments:

....BACKED Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility, Assigned B2

Outlook Actions:

....Outlook, Changed To Stable From Positive

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer Services published in November 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/356424. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

COMPANY PROFILE

Saphilux S.a.r.l. (IQ-EQ), is one of the largest independent fund and corporate services providers globally. Headquartered in Luxembourg, it has also developed a strong market presence in North America, the Netherlands, Mauritius, France, the UK, the Crown Dependencies, Belgium, Singapore, Hong Kong and. IQ-EQ provides a comprehensive range of value-added services and tailored solutions for funds, companies, and private clients with pro forma revenue of EUR459 million in 2021 with a company-adjusted EBITDA of EUR160 million (based on IFRS). The company is majority-owned by the private-equity firm Astorg Partners.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

