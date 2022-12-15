Moody's affirms Sappi's Ba2 rating, outlook positive

Frankfurt am Main, December 15, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today affirmed the Ba2 long term corporate family rating (CFR) of Sappi Limited (Sappi), as well as its Ba2-PD probability of default rating (PDR). Concurrently, the rating agency has affirmed the ratings of the instruments issued by Sappi's guaranteed subsidiary Sappi Papier Holding GmbH: its Ba2 ratings of the guaranteed senior unsecured notes (due 2026 and 2028) and its B1 rating of the guaranteed senior unsecured notes (due 2032). The outlook on Sappi and Sappi Papier Holding GmbH has changed to positive from stable.

A full list of affected ratings can be found at the end of this press release.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The rating action reflects Sappi's latest actions towards materially improving its credit profile, mainly underpinned by improvements in its business profile and financial policy. Sappi has made significant steps towards its transformation away from graphic paper and its commitment towards a more conservative capital structure. While we expect more challenging business conditions ahead, the positive outlook reflects the potential for an upgrade to Ba1 considering Sappi's implemented structural changes, which could support generation of performance and credit metrics in line with the requirements for the Ba1 rating category.

Sappi is shifting its business mix from graphic paper to packaging and speciality papers. The share of graphic paper sales volumes declined from 68% in 2017 to 53% in 2022 (45% pro-forma for the disposal of European graphic paper assets, which is expected to close in Q1 2023) while the company announced its intention to convert and expand its Somerset PM2 from Coated Woodfree (CWF) to solid bleached sulphate board (SBS), thereby further reducing its exposure to graphic paper by 2025. The changing business mix should support a higher degree of margin stability going forward.

Additionally, Sappi has strengthened its financial policy by reducing its Net Debt/EBITDA target to 1.5x (from 2.0x previously) and has also introduced a Net Debt target of below $1 billion.

Sappi's operating performance has materially improved during fiscal 2022 on the back of favorable pricing environment in all of its segments, particularly in graphic paper, combined with higher volumes. Packaging and speciality papers sales volumes grew by 9% y-o-y in fiscal 2022 (30 September) while revenue for graphic papers increased by 45% for the same period, driven by robust global demand and renewed volume growth in Europe while successful selling price increases have offset rising input costs. Dissolving pulp (DP) segment maintained its strong momentum in H2 2022 fueled by robust demand and improved logistics conditions in South Africa combined with high DP prices. Moody's expects that operating environment will be more challenging during fiscal 2023 as a result of persisting inflationary pressure combined with softening demand.

Improving operating performance and stronger profitability with EBITDA Margin increasing to 17.4% in fiscal 2022, after 9.7% in fiscal 2021, led to a material reduction in leverage with Moody's adjusted Debt/EBITDA declining to 1.8x in fiscal 2022, from 5.2x in fiscal 2021, strongly positioning Sappi in the Ba2 rating level, also supported by significant Moody's adjusted FCF of $490 million in fiscal 2022, compared to $13 million in fiscal 2021, resulting from solid operating performance fully offsetting material WC consumption and high capex intensity. The rating agency expects credit metrics to weaken towards a more sustainable level during fiscal 2023 as a result of the normalization of graphic paper markets, with softening demand combined with input cost inflation.

The Ba2 CFR of Sappi is primarily supported by its sizeable scale, with around $7.3 billions of sales in fiscal 2022, leading market positions globally in the production of coated paper and dissolving wood pulp (DP), and strengthened offering in speciality and packaging papers; solid geographical diversification, with operations across Europe, North America and South Africa (Government of South Africa, Ba2 stable); good degree of vertical integration into pulp and energy; and a strategy to diversify into structurally growing businesses while maintaining a solid balance sheet, with a commitment to keep reported net debt/EBITDA (as defined by Sappi) below 1.5x, compared with 0.9x in fiscal 2022. The Ba2 rating positively reflects Sappi's solid liquidity profile which will provide the necessary capacity to finish projects that will meaningfully contribute to profitability and cash flow generation.

The major constraint on Sappi's Ba2 CFR is the significant volatility in results over the last few years, still-sizeable exposure to the graphic paper business, which is structurally declining in mature markets and requiring constant restructuring and capacity reductions and is also impacting pricing during times of oversupply. Sappi's DP and packaging and speciality papers businesses serve markets with good underlying fundamental growth prospects, but they are to a large extent commodities, subject to fairly volatile market prices, which has historically contributed to material volatility in its credit metrics.

ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL AND GOVERNANCE CONSIDERATIONS

While noting moderately negative Environmental risks and neutral to low Governance risks Sappi's ESG Credit Impact Score is Highly negative (CIS-4), driven by the company's still sizeable exposure to graphic paper, a business which is in structural decline, which leads to a highly negative scoring for Social risks.

The tighter leverage target along with the introduction of a Net Debt commitment reflect a more conservative financial strategy and risk management, thereby mitigating Sappi's Governance risks.

OUTLOOK

The positive outlook reflects Moody's expectation that Sappi will adhere to its tighter net leverage ceiling and keep its Moody's adjusted debt/EBITDA below 3.0x and Moody's adjusted RCF/debt above 20% in the next 12-18 months, even if global GDP growth slows down and coated paper demand weakens considerably, whilst simultaneously executing its strategic transformation.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Moody's could upgrade Sappi's ratings if (1) RCF/debt remained at around 20% on a sustained basis; (2) EBITDA margins, as adjusted by Moody's, are sustained at around mid-teens in percentage terms; (3) Moody's-adjusted debt/EBITDA moving towards 3.0x.

Moody's could downgrade the ratings, if Sappi's (1) EBITDA margin, as adjusted by Moody's, were to sustainably decline towards single-digit in percentage terms; (2) debt/EBITDA, as adjusted by Moody's, were to increase above 4.0x on a sustained basis; (3) RCF/debt, as adjusted by Moody's, were to sustainably decline towards mid-teens in percentage terms; (4) liquidity were to weaken.

LIQUIDITY

We consider Sappi's liquidity good. As of the end of September 2022, Sappi reported cash and cash equivalents of around $780 million, with access to a total of around $615 million committed revolving credit facilities (RCFs), which were fully undrawn, in South Africa and Europe, including a €515 million RCF maturing in 2027. While part of the group's non-South African bank debt, the securitisation borrowings and the RCFs all contain financial covenants, the new covenant package provides sufficient capacity to Sappi.

These sources, together with funds from operations, should comfortably cover Sappi's working capital needs and elevated capital investment requirements. As of the end of September 2022, Sappi reported $74 million in short-term maturities. The next significant capital market debt maturity is the €450 million (€240 million outstanding) guaranteed senior unsecured notes in fiscal 2026. The securitisation program matures in 2024 and is typically renewed every two years to maintain the long-term treatment, and its ability to do so in future is critical to maintain the Ba2 rating.

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Paper and Forest Products published in December 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/360648. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

COMPANY PROFILE

Headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa, Sappi Limited (Sappi) is one of the leading global producers of coated fine paper and DP, along with a growing product offering in packaging and speciality papers. For fiscal 2022, the group generated sales of around $7.3 billion across three segments based on regions: Europe (51% of revenue); North America (30%); and South Africa (19%). Sappi is listed on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange, with a broad distribution of ownership and a market capitalization of ZAR28.2 billion ($1.6 equivalent) as of 9 December 2022.

