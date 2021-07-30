Moody's affirms Savage's B1 CFR and assigns B1 senior secured term loan rating; outlook stable

New York, July 30, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") affirmed the B1 corporate family rating (CFR) and B1-PD probability of default rating of Savage Enterprises, LLC ("Savage"). Concurrently, Moody's assigned a B1 rating to Savage's new $1.0 billion senior secured first lien term loan. The outlook remains stable. The rating on the company's existing senior secured back credit facility will be withdrawn upon closing of the transaction.

Proceeds from the debt offering will be used to refinance the existing $599 million senior secured bank credit facility, repay a $415 million seller note issued as part of the Bartlett acquisition and pay fees and transaction expenses.

The affirmation of the CFR reflects Moody's expectation that the company will continue its solid performance into 2022, after expectations of achieving double-digit revenue growth in 2021. This performance will drive deleveraging and growth in free cash flow over the next 12 to 18 months.

The following rating actions were taken:

Assignments:

..Issuer: Savage Enterprises, LLC

....Senior Secured First Lien Term Loan , Assigned B1 (LGD4)

Affirmations:

..Issuer: Savage Enterprises, LLC

.... Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed B1

.... Probability of Default Rating, Affirmed B1-PD

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Savage Enterprises, LLC

....Outlook, Remains Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

Savage's credit profile reflects the incremental debt associated with the refinancing of the seller note associated with the 2018 Bartlett acquisition and Moody's expectation that debt-to-EBITDA will decline to about 4.1x (including Moody's adjustments) over the next 24-months from a pro forma level of 5.8x at March 31, 2021. In addition, Savage has made good progress integrating the Bartlett grain business, which Moody's views as a transformational acquisition and moves the company away from its legacy business of material handling and logistics. This segment now represents the largest business unit at about $2.4 billion in revenue and generates about 40% of EBITDA. However, the agribusiness exposes Savage to volume risk from fluctuations in grain demand as its activities include the storage and sale of grain, and to cross-border risk with a majority of its shipments destined for Mexico.

The ratings also reflect the company's sizeable scale, even after accounting for the substantial pass-through nature of the agribusiness, and established track record as an important link in the supply and distribution chains of its longstanding blue-chip customer base. Moody's believes that commodity pricing risk is minimized through the company's hedging actions.

Moody's views Savages liquidity as good. Moody's expects Savage will generate about $100 million of free cash flow in the next twelve to eighteen months even as it continues to invest in working capital and capital expenditures to meet heightened demand. The company has a $500 million asset-based lending (ABL) revolver, yet will have a modest cash balance of $2 million at close of the transaction. The ABL had about $251 million available as of June 30, 2021, based on its borrowing base and net of letters of credit.

The stable outlook reflects modest debt-funded acquisition risk along with Moody's expectations of improving operating profit and good liquidity, including ample availability under the ABL revolver and positive free cash flow that should support debt reduction. Given the company's acquisitive nature, free cash flow is also likely to be used for bolt-on acquisitions.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The ratings could be downgraded if operating margin declines such that Moody's expects debt-to-EBITDA to be sustained above 5.0x, or cash flow deteriorates so that funds from operations to debt falls below 10%. A more aggressive financial policy, including large debt funded acquisitions or shareholder distributions that increase leverage, would also drive downward ratings pressure.

The ratings could be upgraded if Savage is able to demonstrate reduced cyclicality through diversification, debt-to-EBITDA below 3.5x and funds from operations to debt sustained above 20%. This would need to be done in conjunction with profitably growing revenues with positive end market conditions, and successfully managing the transition to primarily an agribusiness.

Savage Companies, through its principal operating subsidiary Savage Enterprises, LLC, is a transport and logistics company providing a range of services, including materials handling, waste disposal and transportation to industrial and rail customers. Savage acquired the grain and milling businesses of Bartlett and Company, LP, an agribusiness focused on the acquisition, storage, transportation, processing and merchandising of grain, and a leading exporter of grain to Mexico from the United States. Revenue was approximately $2.6 billion for the LTM period ended March 31, 2021.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Surface Transportation and Logistics published in May 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1113382. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

