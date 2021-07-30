Moody's affirms Savage's B1 CFR and assigns B1 senior secured term loan rating; outlook stable

New York, July 30, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") affirmed
the B1 corporate family rating (CFR) and B1-PD probability of default
rating of Savage Enterprises, LLC ("Savage"). Concurrently,
Moody's assigned a B1 rating to Savage's new $1.0
billion senior secured first lien term loan. The outlook remains
stable. The rating on the company's existing senior secured
back credit facility will be withdrawn upon closing of the transaction.
Proceeds from the debt offering will be used to refinance the existing
$599 million senior secured bank credit facility, repay a
$415 million seller note issued as part of the Bartlett acquisition
and pay fees and transaction expenses.
The affirmation of the CFR reflects Moody's expectation that the company
will continue its solid performance into 2022, after expectations
of achieving double-digit revenue growth in 2021. This performance
will drive deleveraging and growth in free cash flow over the next 12
to 18 months.
The following rating actions were taken:
Assignments:
..Issuer: Savage Enterprises, LLC
....Senior Secured First Lien Term Loan ,
Assigned B1 (LGD4)
Affirmations:
..Issuer: Savage Enterprises, LLC
.... Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed
B1
.... Probability of Default Rating,
Affirmed B1-PD
Outlook Actions:
..Issuer: Savage Enterprises, LLC
....Outlook, Remains Stable
RATINGS RATIONALE
Savage's credit profile reflects the incremental debt associated
with the refinancing of the seller note associated with the 2018 Bartlett
acquisition and Moody's expectation that debt-to-EBITDA
will decline to about 4.1x (including Moody's adjustments) over
the next 24-months from a pro forma level of 5.8x at March
31, 2021. In addition, Savage has made good progress
integrating the Bartlett grain business, which Moody's views as
a transformational acquisition and moves the company away from its legacy
business of material handling and logistics. This segment now represents
the largest business unit at about $2.4 billion in revenue
and generates about 40% of EBITDA. However, the agribusiness
exposes Savage to volume risk from fluctuations in grain demand as its
activities include the storage and sale of grain, and to cross-border
risk with a majority of its shipments destined for Mexico.
The ratings also reflect the company's sizeable scale, even after
accounting for the substantial pass-through nature of the agribusiness,
and established track record as an important link in the supply and distribution
chains of its longstanding blue-chip customer base. Moody's
believes that commodity pricing risk is minimized through the company's
hedging actions.
Moody's views Savages liquidity as good. Moody's expects Savage
will generate about $100 million of free cash flow in the next
twelve to eighteen months even as it continues to invest in working capital
and capital expenditures to meet heightened demand. The company
has a $500 million asset-based lending (ABL) revolver,
yet will have a modest cash balance of $2 million at close of the
transaction. The ABL had about $251 million available as
of June 30, 2021, based on its borrowing base and net of letters
of credit.
The stable outlook reflects modest debt-funded acquisition risk
along with Moody's expectations of improving operating profit and
good liquidity, including ample availability under the ABL revolver
and positive free cash flow that should support debt reduction.
Given the company's acquisitive nature, free cash flow is also likely
to be used for bolt-on acquisitions.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
The ratings could be downgraded if operating margin declines such that
Moody's expects debt-to-EBITDA to be sustained above 5.0x,
or cash flow deteriorates so that funds from operations to debt falls
below 10%. A more aggressive financial policy, including
large debt funded acquisitions or shareholder distributions that increase
leverage, would also drive downward ratings pressure.
The ratings could be upgraded if Savage is able to demonstrate reduced
cyclicality through diversification, debt-to-EBITDA
below 3.5x and funds from operations to debt sustained above 20%.
This would need to be done in conjunction with profitably growing revenues
with positive end market conditions, and successfully managing the
transition to primarily an agribusiness.
Savage Companies, through its principal operating subsidiary Savage
Enterprises, LLC, is a transport and logistics company providing
a range of services, including materials handling, waste disposal
and transportation to industrial and rail customers. Savage acquired
the grain and milling businesses of Bartlett and Company, LP,
an agribusiness focused on the acquisition, storage, transportation,
processing and merchandising of grain, and a leading exporter of
grain to Mexico from the United States. Revenue was approximately
$2.6 billion for the LTM period ended March 31, 2021.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Surface Transportation
and Logistics published in May 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1113382.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288435
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed
by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square,
Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit
rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement
status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is
available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
